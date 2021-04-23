 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Puerto Rico suffers its worst Covid month yet, thanks to vacationing mainlanders   (nytimes.com) divider line
    Sad, Puerto Rico, Vaccination, Vaccine, San Juan, Puerto Rico, Ponce, Puerto Rico, Puerto Rican people, Public health, Epidemiology  
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yup. We're back in curfew.

Isla de Vieques and Culebra are still doing okay, and are largely vaccinated.

Wait until fall to visit. Please. And be vaccinated.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're so dependent on not shutting down airlines they were all suffering for it and apparently this suffering may go on indefinitely instead of just shutting down the airlines
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you invite people to come don't get all blamey when they bring COVID with them.
 
shadow9d9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should be requiring covid vaccinated travelers only.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shadow9d9: They should be requiring covid vaccinated travelers only.


Uh. Puerto Rico is America. Good luck with that.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shadow9d9: They should be requiring covid vaccinated travelers only.


PR is America.  You can't restrict our Freedumbs.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't all those people go to Florida instead?
 
12349876
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dafatone: shadow9d9: They should be requiring covid vaccinated travelers only.

Uh. Puerto Rico is America. Good luck with that.


Unvaccinated Americans should be in the same category as non native plants and fail the agriculture inspections.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why are plague rats allowed on airplanes?
 
DarkLancelot [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: Yup. We're back in curfew.

Isla de Vieques and Culebra are still doing okay, and are largely vaccinated.

Wait until fall to visit. Please. And be vaccinated.


I fully vaccinated but I'm not travelling until next year at the earliest.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It wasn't all stupid gringos. Stupid locals decided to have huge gatherings for Easter weekend. Lots of cases traced to that. So they are dying for Jesus. Also I think they get good Thurs and Friday off, like a lot of Catholic countries. So it's a four day weekend. Even the atheists are out and about celebrating the really long weekend.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Was it the Chicago Teachers Union again?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rustypouch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dafatone: shadow9d9: They should be requiring covid vaccinated travelers only.

Uh. Puerto Rico is America. Good luck with that.


Freedom isn't free.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: We're so dependent on not shutting down airlines they were all suffering for it and apparently this suffering may go on indefinitely instead of just shutting down the airlines


The first thing I want done in 2022 is the baord of directors of every airline in the world be sentenced to prison for criminal negligence, if not bioterror. "Let us continue to infect your country or else our employees will be unemployed and you will all die of poverty" is a rather crummy terrorist threat but somehow it worked on ... I don't know who it worked on but it worked.
 
captainN
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What a joke you are going to balme the india outbreak on us too? Such a joke...

There is no stopping this thing just got to let it burn. I've had it and I'm not in good shape at all, survived, vaccinated too
 
