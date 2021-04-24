 Skip to content
 
Terror in southern England as dozens are felled in the dead of night. UPDATE: Police had arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the attacks, which had claimed at least 35 lives
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Christ, what an asshole
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He decided to go lumberjack instead of postal? That was very Canuckian of him.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Surrey was in danger of losing its crown as the UK's "leafiest county," warned one resident, Shelly Lumb.

If the difference between Surrey and second place is 35 trees, Surrey isn't that leafy to start.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Takes a long time to grow a nice tree.

And a short time to destroy one.

Geez.

drtfa
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does the U.K. have super-quiet chainsaws or something?   When someone starts one up around here it's not hard to figure out where they are.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Raoul Eaton: Does the U.K. have super-quiet chainsaws or something?   When someone starts one up around here it's not hard to figure out where they are.


Milwaukee makes a really nice electric chainsaw. It's handy for clearing trees across trails when I'm wheeling. Plus the jeep doesn't reek of gasoline.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Has anyone seen Dan Synder recently?
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Does the U.K. have super-quiet chainsaws or something?   When someone starts one up around here it's not hard to figure out where they are.


Weird, huh? Everyone is stumped.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well placed tag. That is totally weird.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Does the U.K. have super-quiet chainsaws or something?   When someone starts one up around here it's not hard to figure out where they are.


Electrics make little noise. Sounds like a fan
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Funny, i was told that lumberjacks sleep all night and work all day.

/the guy really was sawing logs.
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Damn jerries. The blitz ended 80 years ago.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Plus the jeep doesn't reek of gasoline.


I thought Jeeps were supposed to reek of gasoline, exhaust, motor oil, and testosterone AR AR AR AR AR!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 514x630]


"Why does anybody move to Midsomer anymore? They're just going to get murdered."
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark posted that before I could attribute the quote. It's from the Queen.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


That's how you get the happening.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sad Entish noises...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole.

Though I did get a chuckle out of "the person whom some locals dubbed 'Jack the Chipper'."
 
ArkPanda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Sad Entish noises...

[Fark user image image 387x512]


Do you want ents? Because that's how you get ents.
 
Oak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hanging's too good for him. Burning's too good for him! He should be torn into little bitsy pieces and buried alive!
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sappy?
(Took a sec)
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'll go out on a limb and say that if this guy turns out not to be innocent, the investigation will have to branch out before they can root out the real culprit.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In America, he'd have shot up an elementary school instead
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: I'll go out on a limb and say that if this guy turns out not to be innocent, the investigation will have to branch out before they can root out the real culprit.


You're nuts.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: I'll go out on a limb and say that if this guy turns out not to be innocent, the investigation will have to branch out before they can root out the real culprit.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
BBH
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Does anyone know the whereabouts of Mr. T?
 
A'isha P. [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
the person whom some locals dubbed "Jack the Chipper."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Aardvark Inc.: Sad Entish noises...

[Fark user image image 387x512]

Do you want ents? Because that's how you get ents.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jsmilky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mr T did this once
 
