(Washington Post) Which begs the question: How exactly is "online crowdfunding" now any different from "begging on a street corner?"
55
    More: Murica, Unemployment, Monetary policy, Donation, Unemployment benefits, Great Depression, Inflation, Keynesian economics, Welfare state  
471 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2021 at 4:14 PM



55 Comments
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wider audience less exhaust fumes
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Online crowdfunding is 21st century street begging.

Just like onlyfans is 21st century whoring with less steps and less STIs.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You aren't confronted on the street?
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because I don't want to become a leper again. I can just say I have leprosy on the internet. Which, in real life, is a pain in arse, to be blunt and excuse my French, sir.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You all got 10 grand?
 
Inaditch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Both crowd funding and street begging are symptoms of the utter failure of our culture. People shouldn't have to beg to receive medical care. People shouldn't have to beg for food and shelter.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But does it beg the question on a street corner?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Total Fark for me's?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You don't have to get all dressed up like you are going to Walmart
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Less chance of being harassed by cops.  That's pretty much it.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Oblig:
[Fark user image 444x253]


English, unlike Latin, is a living language with living speakers who are continuously adding to and adapting it to their needs.

Enough people use "Begs the question" to mean "Raises the question" that it's essentially become a colloquialism and correcting people is just needless pedantry.
 
IDisME
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dignity.  For both participants.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Oblig:
[Fark user image image 444x253]


Which begs the question, "What's the point in being pedantic about a phrase that is misused so often that it'll probably evolve into an accepted usage over time, because that is how the English language works?"
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: revrendjim: Oblig:
[Fark user image 444x253]

English, unlike Latin, is a living language with living speakers who are continuously adding to and adapting it to their needs.

Enough people use "Begs the question" to mean "Raises the question" that it's essentially become a colloquialism and correcting people is just needless pedantry.


[internet-high-five.jpg]
 
Jeff5
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's less like begging on a corner and more like a community rebuilding a farmer's barn after it gets hit by lightning. A lot of people are more involved in their various online communities that their meat-based communities, but instead of showing up with a saw and hammer (for the menfolk) or a food basket (for the wiimins) they make a couple of mouse clicks and send somebody $20.

It's their way of saying they give a shiat, and should therefore be roundly mocked.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Gofundme beggars don't cause a physical hazard in traffic*.   Hope the platform report users to the IRS.


* such as fake blind guy on 8th and Clifton in Newark
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you mean "raises the question" then say exactly that. Using the other phrase just makes you sound like a semi-educated douche.
 
Chromium_One [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Online begging can be tracked and eventually will be taxed.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: revrendjim: Oblig:
[Fark user image 444x253]

English, unlike Latin, is a living language with living speakers who are continuously adding to and adapting it to their needs.

Enough people use "Begs the question" to mean "Raises the question" that it's essentially become a colloquialism and correcting people is just needless pedantry.


A lot of people piss in the parking lots of bars, don't make them urinals.

They just smell that way.
 
comrade
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Subby makes me sad. Whenever this happens I wonder why I'm reading this stupid site.
 
comrade
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: revrendjim: Oblig:
[Fark user image 444x253]

English, unlike Latin, is a living language with living speakers who are continuously adding to and adapting it to their needs.

Enough people use "Begs the question" to mean "Raises the question" that it's essentially become a colloquialism and correcting people is just needless pedantry.


No only morons use it in this manner.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gufundme doesn't break your windshield wiper off when you refuse to fund.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'd say it's that you don't have to wear pants, but that would sound like I've never seen an urban street corner.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: revrendjim: Oblig:
[Fark user image 444x253]

English, unlike Latin, is a living language with living speakers who are continuously adding to and adapting it to their needs.

Enough people use "Begs the question" to mean "Raises the question" that it's essentially become a colloquialism and correcting people is just needless pedantry.


I'm never going to tolerate "I could care less" or "literally" to mean "not literally". Hell no.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: You all got 10 grand?


I'll take 1400.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: revrendjim: Oblig:
[Fark user image 444x253]

English, unlike Latin, is a living language with living speakers who are continuously adding to and adapting it to their needs.

Enough people use "Begs the question" to mean "Raises the question" that it's essentially become a colloquialism and correcting people is just needless pedantry.


But that begs the question: do these people even understand things like context and colloquialisms?
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A supervisor in my organizer uses the term crowdsourcing whenever he means delegating to multiple people. As in, I've got a new project coming up and I'd like to crowdsource it; Bill and Ted, can you take a look?
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Snapper Carr: revrendjim: Oblig:
[Fark user image 444x253]

English, unlike Latin, is a living language with living speakers who are continuously adding to and adapting it to their needs.

Enough people use "Begs the question" to mean "Raises the question" that it's essentially become a colloquialism and correcting people is just needless pedantry.

A lot of people piss in the parking lots of bars, don't make them urinals.

They just smell that way.


You've given me a great segue into another English word change situation.

The word "fulsome" has been used for a while now to mean very strong in a positive sense, as in the phrase, "He received fulsome praise."

I have a little chuckle inside whenever I see this usage, as the original meaning of fulsome was an adjective to describe something which smelled very bad.
 
IDisME
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

IDisME: Dignity.  For both participants.


NCSB:  One time I was in my "clean up the damn house" clothes.  While at the recycle bin with my convenient wheeled basket, someone was leaving in a car and was talking to me.  I turned around to hear and he was telling me that he was going to leave some good recyclable bottles for me.

Now, I didn't give a crap what he said and passed it off saying 'I live here', until later I realized that he was expecting some sort of "thanks" from me.

This is what I mean by 'dignity for both participants'.

I'm getting pissed off just thinking back on this.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's harder for them to throw their own poop at you if you don't want to donate?
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Do you know the way to Mordor: Jeff5: Snapper Carr: revrendjim: Oblig:
[Fark user image 444x253]

English, unlike Latin, is a living language with living speakers who are continuously adding to and adapting it to their needs.

Enough people use "Begs the question" to mean "Raises the question" that it's essentially become a colloquialism and correcting people is just needless pedantry.

A lot of people piss in the parking lots of bars, don't make them urinals.

They just smell that way.

You've given me a great segue into another English word change situation.

The word "fulsome" has been used for a while now to mean very strong in a positive sense, as in the phrase, "He received fulsome praise."

I have a little chuckle inside whenever I see this usage, as the original meaning of fulsome was an adjective to describe something which smelled very bad.


It's good to know situations from whence you derive amusement.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Oblig:
[Fark user image 444x253]


Oops!  Language changes over time and one of those changes is that the idiom "begs the question" has taken on multiple meanings only some of which are related to formal logic and debate.  Intelligent people know which sense is meant based on context.
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Which begs the question: How exactly is "online crowdfunding" WaPo's goddamn subscription popup now any different from "begging on a street corner?"
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: revrendjim: Oblig:
[Fark user image image 444x253]

Which begs the question, "What's the point in being pedantic about a phrase that is misused so often that it'll probably evolve into an accepted usage over time, because that is how the English language works?"


I could care less about you're wiseass remark.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Internet is just a busier street, and you don't have the space limitations of a cardboard sign.

"Wife got sick with cancer at the same time I lost my job and now our family has no health insurance and we can't afford insulin for little Timmy all because we live in a late-stage capitalist shiathole country" is a bit hard to fit on a 3'x4' piece of cardboard.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jeff5: their meat-based communities,


Dang I miss those pig roasts we used to have at my church in Indiana.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Oblig:
[Fark user image image 444x253]


The "incorrect" version is used more widely, irregardless.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DrWhy: revrendjim: Oblig:
[Fark user image 444x253]

Oops!  Language changes over time and one of those changes is that the idiom "begs the question" has taken on multiple meanings only some of which are related to formal logic and debate.  Intelligent people know which sense is meant based on context.


Just wait until they find out that the sun doesn't actually rise and set.
 
starsrift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Because it's done online and not on a street corner? Gosh, subby, how many more of these "deep questions" do you have for us?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: You all got 10 grand?


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

Farmer Ted doesn't have 10 grand either...
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Snapper Carr: revrendjim: Oblig:
[Fark user image 444x253]

English, unlike Latin, is a living language with living speakers who are continuously adding to and adapting it to their needs.

Enough people use "Begs the question" to mean "Raises the question" that it's essentially become a colloquialism and correcting people is just needless pedantry.

I'm never going to tolerate "I could care less" or "literally" to mean "not literally". Hell no.


It's easy to tolerate "i could care less" if you just go ahead and view it as is and assume they really do care at least somewhat, allowing you to just ignore their complaint as a mere observation.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Snapper Carr: revrendjim: Oblig:
[Fark user image 444x253]

English, unlike Latin, is a living language with living speakers who are continuously adding to and adapting it to their needs.

Enough people use "Begs the question" to mean "Raises the question" that it's essentially become a colloquialism and correcting people is just needless pedantry.

A lot of people piss in the parking lots of bars, don't make them urinals.

They just smell that way.


Parking lots and urinals aren't language.
 
gyruss
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: jaytkay: Snapper Carr: revrendjim: Oblig:
[Fark user image 444x253]

English, unlike Latin, is a living language with living speakers who are continuously adding to and adapting it to their needs.

Enough people use "Begs the question" to mean "Raises the question" that it's essentially become a colloquialism and correcting people is just needless pedantry.

I'm never going to tolerate "I could care less" or "literally" to mean "not literally". Hell no.

It's easy to tolerate "i could care less" if you just go ahead and view it as is and assume they really do care at least somewhat, allowing you to just ignore their complaint as a mere observation.


Simple change to make it correct: "I could give a shiat".
 
DrWhy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bingethinker: If you mean "raises the question" then say exactly that. Using the other phrase just makes you sound like a semi-educated douche.


Who moved my linguistic cheese??? 

I know it's hard to adjust to change especially as we get older.. believe me, I know.  But that's what we are dealing with here.  The English language changes over time and efforts hold back the change are ultimately as futile as trying to hold back the tides.  "Begs the question" by now has a firmly accepted additional meaning outside of the context of formal logic and debate that is the rough equivalent of "raises the question", but arguably with some subtle differences in connotation.

/You'll get over it.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Begging on a Street Corner" won't send you (and the IRS) a 1099 when you exceed $20K.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've got this couple in my neighborhood. They show up in the parking lot of Target bright and early at the crack of noon with their brand spanking new SUV. They get out, toss their cigarette on the ground and walk a whole 1/4 block to the corner with their signs. "Help! Homeless, give please, oh we is poor!" People give them money. I, as a real poor person who can never own a car much less a cherry-red shiny micro-tank SUV, get angry.

/ They have a home, I asked -- farking scumbag Trump-dupes too.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

comrade: Subby makes me sad. Whenever this happens I wonder why I'm reading this stupid site.


Welcome to Fark?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: revrendjim: Oblig:
[Fark user image 444x253]

English, unlike Latin, is a living language with living speakers who are continuously adding to and adapting it to their needs.

Enough people use "Begs the question" to mean "Raises the question" that it's essentially become a colloquialism and correcting people is just needless pedantry.


That's cool.

/and Subby, you sound unconcerned about your next paycheck
 
DrWhy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: nicoffeine: You all got 10 grand?

I'll take 1400.


Jeff5: Snapper Carr: revrendjim: Oblig:
[Fark user image 444x253]

English, unlike Latin, is a living language with living speakers who are continuously adding to and adapting it to their needs.

Enough people use "Begs the question" to mean "Raises the question" that it's essentially become a colloquialism and correcting people is just needless pedantry.

A lot of people piss in the parking lots of bars, don't make them urinals.

They just smell that way.


Bad analogy is bad (and kinda smells like a piss-fill bar parking lot).
 
