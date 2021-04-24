 Skip to content
 
"Let's dim the Sun" say American businessmen, who forgot everything on Earth eats plants   (cbsnews.com)
    Obvious, Global warming, Fossil fuel, Carbon dioxide, carbon capture, Climate change, climate crisis, climate geoengineering, Solar Radiation Management  
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Let's do absolutely anything except give up a tiny fraction of our wealth and comfort" say American businessmen.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

"Let's do absolutely anything except give up a tiny fraction of our wealth and comfort" say American businessmen.


"Let's spend incredible amounts of human capital and resources figuring out how to keep the business model that's killing everything, rather than make changes to our business", say American businessmen.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That reminds me: I have not had dim sum in what seems like forever.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

That reminds me: I have not had dim sum in what seems like forever.


Ok, good. I wasn't the only one then.
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This sounds like part of the plot of a really bad possible sequel to Highlander that thankfully doesn't exist.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love Dim sum.  That and General Tso's chicken.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


like everything else in life the Simpsons already did it.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The idea is to fly specialized planes into the stratosphere, more than 50,000 feet above Earth's surface, and unload small aerosol particles (like sulfates) which would block some of the sunlight from reaching the Earth. Because atmospheric winds are all connected, the suspended particles would circulate the globe. Less sun equals less heating. Theoretically, the amount of cooling could be controlled by managing the amount and distribution of aerosols the planes deliver. As long as the particles are up there, the cooling would continue.

What could possibly go wrong?
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

[i.imgflip.com image 500x500]


throughthelookingglassnews.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

This sounds like part of the plot of a really bad possible sequel to Highlander that thankfully doesn't exist.


Yep, that movie is great.  I am glad they didn't fark it up by making a crappy sequel, or four.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An inner-enough orbit so a small object can shade ONLY the poles, especially in their winter seasons.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tax the billionaires.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad to see Burns' Cartoon Supervillany Plot was already covered.

Waylon Smithers really did it, in spite of the all the Simpson DNA evidence.

/downright nutty
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because that DEFINITELY won't cause all sorts of unanticipated problems. And...how would we "dim the sun"? We gonna build a Dyson sphere?
 
Dinki [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

What could possibly go wrong?


Fark user imageView Full Size

They can tell you
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is a great idea. First we'll test it on Earth Beta, in case something unforeseen goes horribly wrong. Wouldn't want to take a chance on doing something really stupid to the place where we live.
 
JRoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Make our existing technology cleaner?

NEVER!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The idea is to fly specialized planes into the stratosphere, more than 50,000 feet above Earth's surface, and unload small aerosol particles (like sulfates) which would block some of the sunlight from reaching the Earth. Because atmospheric winds are all connected, the suspended particles would circulate the globe. Less sun equals less heating. Theoretically, the amount of cooling could be controlled by managing the amount and distribution of aerosols the planes deliver. As long as the particles are up there, the cooling would continue.

What could possibly go wrong?

What could possibly go wrong?


I've got a better idea:  We take these people and launch them into the Sun.  They sound dim enough.

/One more vote for Dim Sum
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The idea is to fly specialized planes into the stratosphere, more than 50,000 feet above Earth's surface, and unload small aerosol particles (like sulfates) which would block some of the sunlight from reaching the Earth. Because atmospheric winds are all connected, the suspended particles would circulate the globe. Less sun equals less heating. Theoretically, the amount of cooling could be controlled by managing the amount and distribution of aerosols the planes deliver. As long as the particles are up there, the cooling would continue.

What could possibly go wrong?

What could possibly go wrong?


Is this by the same people who are all Chicken Little about chemtrails?
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Big problems need big solutions.


Maybe subby doesn't totally understand what the geo-engineering solution proposes? It's not a total blockage of the sun but a partial and temporary obstruction.

It's not like all plants suddenly die after a few days of cloudy weather.


But hey - geoengineering makes a great boogeyman.


Bet subby wets their pants at the sight of GMO crops, too.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dim Sun is the name of my The HU tribute band
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Humanity stands on the brink.  Of collapse or greatness.  The ability to control the climate of our own environment is an essential step.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
my wife is considering putting shade cloth over part f the back yard garden. Now I realize how insane that is. Plants need sunlight!
 
Scott_Free [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
This is what really matters.  Let's all go out and eat.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

This sounds like part of the plot of a really bad possible sequel to Highlander that thankfully doesn't exist.


Actually it exists, here's link: Highlander II: The Quickening (1991) - IMDb
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So this is it folks.

We can't stop our own actions with harmful environmental side effects, so instead, we're going to take direct action to drastically change the environment and let the chips fall where they may.

The worst part of this plan is that if it is tried and it works, big companies will push even harder to continue their mega-polluting ways.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
tl; dr
If you have kids, they're f*cked. I'm glad I don't have any children.
I'm currently sitting in dead-stop traffic on Anna Maria Island (not by choice) and realize that the planet is screwed. Hundreds of cars just idling on an island with no natural habitat left. Just sh*tty homes and sh*tty tourist traps. No one cares. Just a one big environmental mess.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Humanity stands on the brink.  Of collapse or greatness.  The ability to control the climate of our own environment is an essential step.


cdn.inprnt.comView Full Size


The wisdom to recognize complex systems and adapt our behavior is humanity's greatest ability. A shark cannot stop being a shark, but people can choose to be different. Only a fool fights the universe.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Because that DEFINITELY won't cause all sorts of unanticipated problems. And...how would we "dim the sun"? We gonna build a Dyson sphere?


With us on the outside ...
 
