(Fox News)   It's true - flight attendants are mirin' Subby every time he gets on the plane. Looks are free, ladies - and so are tickets to the gun show. 💪   (foxnews.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subs, you've definitely got me over a barrel here.

I can't figure out which is worse, this headline or linking to faux news.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She added that good examples of ABPs are military personnel, firefighters, pilots, police officers, nurses and doctors...."So in case of emergency, like a medical emergency, or we are going to land the plane, or there's a security breach, we know who's on our plane and who can help us," Kamalani says.

Visual clues are key:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an entirely different form of profiling, altogether.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Best Looking Man In The World
Youtube wBhztSWFUgE
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There's also giving an ocular pat-down before clearing them to enter the plane.
 
Salmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bullshiat article, they flirt with the ones they want to fark after work.

/I've seen many documentaries on this subject, some of them even fark you on the plane.
 
Pinner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Salmon: Bullshiat article, they flirt with the ones they want to fark after work.

/I've seen many documentaries on this subject, some of them even fark you on the plane.


With snakes!
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

koder: She added that good examples of ABPs are military personnel, firefighters, pilots, police officers, nurses and doctors...."So in case of emergency, like a medical emergency, or we are going to land the plane, or there's a security breach, we know who's on our plane and who can help us," Kamalani says.

Visual clues are key:

[Fark user image image 640x368]


Uh huh, sure they are.  Just as long as that person isn't a black woman.

https://theundefeated.com/features/wh​a​t-does-a-black-doctor-look-like-theyre​-showing-us-with-new-hashtag/
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This just sounds stupid.  How in the hell do they ID a doctor, pilot, firefighter, EMS, or soldier from a once-over?  You're a flight attendant, not a psychic, get over yourself.

Having said that, it might not be a bad idea to have passengers required to advise airlines if they belong to professions useful in an emergency.  Hell, in my case I'm not a licensed pilot, but if there's nobody else I do have a few hours in my log book and would be better than nothing.

But attendants thinking they're building that catalog by visual examination is just stupid.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As an EMT, I definitely fit the profile.

/fat
 
nyclon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I thought they were checking to see who was too drunk to serve during the flight.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've had an attendant ask if I was cool sitting by the side door in the event of an emergency. That was 30 years ago though before assigned seating. Good luck now.
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: There's also giving an ocular pat-down before clearing them to enter the plane.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TSA agent
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: How in the hell do they ID


It's really far-fetched today, but some of what they are looking for is physical muscle in case of a hijacking attempt.

Everything I do at my job is a fraud. It's all security theater. The biggest changes to airline security are two things:
1. Strengthened cockpit doors that will not be opened for any threat.
2. Awareness of the general public to fight back.

In the 60s and 70s, skyjacking was a crime where people were trained to comply with demands, fly the plane somewhere, and when a couple of people wanting to flee to Cuba got what they wanted (ransom, or maybe an airing of political grievances) they let the people on the plane go free. 9/11 changed that with hijacking planes to purposely crash them.

Now, people know to actively fight back. On any given flight in the USA you will find at least two or three redneck-looking MFers who are about 6'02" and 250 lbs. The instant anyone named Mohammed bin Mohammed al Mohammed stands up and starts yelling "Allahu Ackbar!" it will be on like Donkey Kong and they're going to get their arse handed to them in a hat. Other passengers will join in for the arse kicking because people know. People know not to cooperate because it could mean their death in a purposeful crash.

Flight attendants are sizing up men for muscle.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Combustion: It's an entirely different form of profiling, altogether.


It's an entirely different form of profiling
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The problem is, we don't have men like Whit Bissell anymore.
th.bing.comView Full Size


You get one Whit Bissell, you'd have a doctor, an Army colonel, a scientist,
a Methodist minister, a Justice of the Peace, an attorney and more, all wrapped
up in one passenger alone.  And a dispenser of fatherly wisdom, on top of that.
 
bughunter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I thought they were just checking out the size of my package carryon.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They know wassup!

*flexing*
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm assuming they're looking at the passengers, thinking: "Wouldn't fark her, wouldn't fark him, HELL YES would fark her, no, no, no, yes, maybe..."
 
janzee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TSA agent: Unsung_Hero: How in the hell do they ID

It's really far-fetched today, but some of what they are looking for is physical muscle in case of a hijacking attempt.

Everything I do at my job is a fraud. It's all security theater. The biggest changes to airline security are two things:
1. Strengthened cockpit doors that will not be opened for any threat.
2. Awareness of the general public to fight back.

In the 60s and 70s, skyjacking was a crime where people were trained to comply with demands, fly the plane somewhere, and when a couple of people wanting to flee to Cuba got what they wanted (ransom, or maybe an airing of political grievances) they let the people on the plane go free. 9/11 changed that with hijacking planes to purposely crash them.

Now, people know to actively fight back. On any given flight in the USA you will find at least two or three redneck-looking MFers who are about 6'02" and 250 lbs. The instant anyone named Mohammed bin Mohammed al Mohammed stands up and starts yelling "Allahu Ackbar!" it will be on like Donkey Kong and they're going to get their arse handed to them in a hat. Other passengers will join in for the arse kicking because people know. People know not to cooperate because it could mean their death in a purposeful crash.

Flight attendants are sizing up men for muscle.


You gotta watch out for those Terrys
The Worst Guys to Sit Next To on an Airplane - Key & Peele
Youtube StrAy4c_VRw
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Let's roll.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is why I never work out too much or get too good looking, because when I do, I can barely walk down the street with out all eyes turning to me.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TSA agent: Unsung_Hero: How in the hell do they ID

It's really far-fetched today, but some of what they are looking for is physical muscle in case of a hijacking attempt.

Everything I do at my job is a fraud. It's all security theater. The biggest changes to airline security are two things:
1. Strengthened cockpit doors that will not be opened for any threat.
2. Awareness of the general public to fight back.


I flew a lot in the 1990s, and was often able to get moved to the emergency exit row.  The ticket gate would take one look at me and decide:
1. I was big enough to open the emergency exit door [regardless of resistance], and block anyone trying to get by me in a panic
2. I could really use the leg space (see 1)

I'm pretty sure you just pay extra for those seats nowadays.  No idea if you such passengers can open the door or not.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They take one look at me, think "I'd so do him" and spend the rest of the flight fawning over me.
It's inconvenient, actually.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: They take one look at me, think "I'd so do him" and spend the rest of the flight fawning over me.
It's inconvenient, actually.


You, too?
 
gar1013
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TSA agent: Unsung_Hero: How in the hell do they ID

It's really far-fetched today, but some of what they are looking for is physical muscle in case of a hijacking attempt.

Everything I do at my job is a fraud. It's all security theater. The biggest changes to airline security are two things:
1. Strengthened cockpit doors that will not be opened for any threat.
2. Awareness of the general public to fight back.

In the 60s and 70s, skyjacking was a crime where people were trained to comply with demands, fly the plane somewhere, and when a couple of people wanting to flee to Cuba got what they wanted (ransom, or maybe an airing of political grievances) they let the people on the plane go free. 9/11 changed that with hijacking planes to purposely crash them.

Now, people know to actively fight back. On any given flight in the USA you will find at least two or three redneck-looking MFers who are about 6'02" and 250 lbs. The instant anyone named Mohammed bin Mohammed al Mohammed stands up and starts yelling "Allahu Ackbar!" it will be on like Donkey Kong and they're going to get their arse handed to them in a hat. Other passengers will join in for the arse kicking because people know. People know not to cooperate because it could mean their death in a purposeful crash.

Flight attendants are sizing up men for muscle.


Plane Full of Rednecks is the name of my Lynyrd Skynyrd cover band.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Porous Horace: They take one look at me, think "I'd so do him" and spend the rest of the flight fawning over me.
It's inconvenient, actually.

You, too?


I know RIGHT!?

*hi-fives and kudos all around"
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Clash City Farker: This is why I never work out too much or get too good looking, because when I do, I can barely walk down the street with out all eyes turning to me.


Pablo Picasso had that 'it'. Girls could not resist his stare.
 
