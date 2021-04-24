 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Toronto Star)   "As 2021 sees systemic changes in how consumers purchase goods and services it made me realize that some Ontarians have a fundamental misconception about what The Beer Store is and is not"   (thestar.com) divider line
7
    More: Silly, Liquor Control Board of Ontario, Beer Store, The Beer Store, Beer, Beer Store's board, broadest possible selection of beers, consumers purchase goods, lowest possible cost  
•       •       •

297 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2021 at 4:38 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Have no misconceptions:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Bob Aziz".
There's a strange combo.
Lebanese maybe?

/like the cuisine.
//Let me know if you need a minute.
///( ._.)
 
trialpha
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Director of The Beer Store writes an article defending The Beer Store? Shocking!
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Beer Store is in financial trouble. This is from one of the links at the bottom of the article: "The retailer ... had an operating loss of $50.7 million in 2020, as competition from grocery stores and restaurant bottle shops grew, and keg sales were crushed by COVID-19 restrictions. That loss, which the retailer revealed in its recently-released annual financial statement, was up from a $46.5-million operating loss in 2019 and an $18.1-million loss in 2018."
I'm going to guess ... somebody in charge has been drinking on the job.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now that is a business model I can get behind fully (too bad it would never fly in the US, as the local booze distributors would get such a business legislated out of business so fast your head would spin, especially in Wisconsin, where the Tavern League would stop it before it got off the ground}.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Forget about the socialized medicine, these clever Canucks have socialized beer!

Which gives me an idea on how to save the U.S. Postal Service. Apply the Ontario Beer Store model to beer delivery by the postman. That would remove a huge hurdle facing new craft brewers. While we are at it, let's go back to having postal banking, drive the check cashing joints out of business. The postman might need to see proof of I.D. for age checking purposes, so let's issue federal post office/voter registration/Real I.D. cards to everyone. Small businesses stimulated, predatory loan sharks harpooned, and secure election rolls, all in one fell swoop.

And all because of beer!
inews-prd-a-images.s3.eu-west-2.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pigeonhole: The Beer Store is in financial trouble. This is from one of the links at the bottom of the article: "The retailer ... had an operating loss of $50.7 million in 2020, as competition from grocery stores and restaurant bottle shops grew, and keg sales were crushed by COVID-19 restrictions. That loss, which the retailer revealed in its recently-released annual financial statement, was up from a $46.5-million operating loss in 2019 and an $18.1-million loss in 2018."
I'm going to guess ... somebody in charge has been drinking on the job.


True.
Sounds like they were already swirling.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.