(The Sun (Ireland))   Not saying aliens are probably lurking under the surface of Mars right now, but since the Sun is there ... aliens are definitely under the surface of Mars and waiting to take over the Earth   (thesun.ie) divider line
22
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How many more crabs do you need subby?

There's 2 types of lifeforms.
Crabs and things evolving into crabs.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dissident Sheep
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mars is Dune
 
Professor Science
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: How many more crabs do you need subby?

There's 2 types of lifeforms.
Crabs and things evolving into crabs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA helpfully includes an image of what scientists suspect these aliens look like.
Am I the only one who thinks this looks like Steven Miller?


thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vhistory.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spoke to the owner of the Sun (Ted Lasso)
Youtube p7YlwdbkTR4
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fastly.syfy.comView Full Size


/7 comments without reference of the movie that literally has underground Mars-based Marians attacking?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Old Ones still think we're not ready to know about them.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if they, too, are made out of meat; perhaps we can try to communicate by squirting air through our meat at them.
They're Made Out of Meat
Youtube 7tScAyNaRdQ
 
Jeff5
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What are the chances they'll run it worse than we do?
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Iczer: [fastly.syfy.com image 850x481]

/7 comments without reference of the movie that literally has underground Mars-based Marians attacking?


Admittedly, the first thing I thought of was "Well, we probably shouldn't bring any doves..."...
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
- Planets are generational spaceships.
- Advanced species live underground and wait for the planet above to terraform.
- They move from star to star and planet hop allowing resources to replenish.
- The core acts as an engine and creates a climate underground
- These species are shielded from radiation
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x418]

[Fark user image 230x750]



ahseeit.comView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why would they want it?
 
Trik
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is how we get Sandkings.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: Why would they want it?


Firewood is a rare collectible in most of the galaxy.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Jack Mustard of Brown University"

I wonder if he works with Professor Plum.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LewDux: The_Sponge: [Fark user image 425x418]

[Fark user image 230x750]


[ahseeit.com image 384x324]


I LOL'd.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If their home is Mars they aren't aliens.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If we discover Prothean ruins on Mars, let's just put them back ok? We're not ready for Garrus.
 
