(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   Bar owner in hiding will surrender herself if conditions are met. Why yes, this is covid-related   (startribune.com) divider line
37
    More: Unlikely, Sheriff, Lisa Hanson, Albert Lea wine bar owner, Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag, Arrest, Constable, Hanson's defiance, Minnesota rules of criminal procedure  
•       •       •

37 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't...I don't really think she is in a position to issue demands.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Someone's been listening to Sovereign Citizen Frog Lawyer again.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody sounds privileged.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"....It is nobody's business where I am. I am a law-abiding citizen."

Okay, pumpkin.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White?

White.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Negotiating with bioterrorists uh?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If my conditions are met".

B*tch, if you were black, they'd be sending in a drone strike to your location right now!
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone *please* put a gold fringed flag in the courtroom when she finally appears.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Among those conditions, she said, is getting served by the sheriff with "the proper summons with the charges." She added that "jurisdiction must be established by the court.""

See, all George Floyd had to do was state the conditions he would go along with the police. Then he wouldn't have had Chauvin apply a knee to his neck.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTFA:
The sheriff said a summons and complaint were mailed to Hanson but the court never got it returned.
"She was properly served [the summons]," he said. "One of the problems is that [Hanson] has read a few pamphlets and thinks she knows everything there is about the judicial process."
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I don't...I don't really think she is in a position to issue demands.


It sounds sovereign citizen ish.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I bet she makes a helluva rosé spritzer to go with cold pasta dishes, though. I hope all this gets straightened out before peak picnic season.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hanson said Friday that she didn't have a lawyer but was "working with someone who is learned in law."
Oh dis goan be gud
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: cretinbob: I don't...I don't really think she is in a position to issue demands.

It sounds sovereign citizen ish.


Sure does.  But you know how stupid people can be when they think that what they're being told to do isn't lawful.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I bet she's white


Chappelle's Show - Tron Carter's "Law & Order" - Uncensored
Youtube HeOVbeh2yr0

(nsfw)
 
culebra
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Every question I might have had about this woman's situation was answered by her crazy eyes.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Hanson said Friday that she didn't have a lawyer but was "working with someone who is learned in law."
Oh dis goan be gud


It sounds archaic to my ears but people still say learned with two syllables (adjective) every now and again. My mom does it.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Surprised this has nothing to do with Spotted Cow.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: cwheelie: Hanson said Friday that she didn't have a lawyer but was "working with someone who is learned in law."
Oh dis goan be gud

It sounds archaic to my ears but people still say learned with two syllables (adjective) every now and again. My mom does it.


On second thought I blanked on the meme you were referencing and thought you were mockimg her English, my bad"
 
X-Geek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
P. Barnes... Paging P. Barnes...

/bring your taser
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"I am a law-abiding citizen."

No, see, that's the issue here...
 
X-Geek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: cwheelie: Hanson said Friday that she didn't have a lawyer but was "working with someone who is learned in law."
Oh dis goan be gud

It sounds archaic to my ears but people still say learned with two syllables (adjective) every now and again. My mom does it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Attention whore looking for validation from Qidiots.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You mean MI isn't the only state with these weirdos?
The one we have doubled down, and had her "attorney" from TX represent her in court.  The "attorney" was arrested for not being a licensed attorney.  That restaurant owner went further to claim the state violated her rights by arresting her lawyer.  Which, she only ignored the state bases on that idiot's bad advice.
 
bthom37
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: cretinbob: I don't...I don't really think she is in a position to issue demands.

It sounds sovereign citizen ish.


Yeah, she's gone sovcit.  The key is "proper procedures" and "not working with a lawyer, but someone learned in the law".
 
valenumr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Hanson said Friday that she didn't have a lawyer but was "working with someone who is learned in law."
Oh dis goan be gud


God bless America. LoL.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: cretinbob: I don't...I don't really think she is in a position to issue demands.

It sounds sovereign citizen ish.


It is sov cit BS.
 
ceejayoz [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: It sounds sovereign citizen ish.


Yup. Talking about proper jurisdiction is a really good tell here.

She'll be on about gold fringed flags once they nab her.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why don't they just arrest her?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Here's how we'll meet your conditions"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lock her ass up.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Why don't they just arrest her?


They would, if they could find her. And she isn't even playing by the sov cit playbook correctly, since it is the sheriff that is trying to arrest her and, according to their playbook, the sheriff is the only one who has the authority to effect an arrest on her.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Why don't they just arrest her?


Short answer; she's white and cops are lazy.

They don't know where she is, and they generally don't go into full on man-hunt mode on misdemeanor warrants.  Of course if the dumb biatch keeps running her mouth and effectively taunting the police they will ramp up their efforts.  Cops really don't like having their authority publicly challenged.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Didn't show up to her court date ? Yeah, pretty much gave up a lot by doing that. 
Also: actual jail time for covid violators ? Would love to see that.
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jclaggett: Someone *please* put a gold fringed flag in the courtroom when she finally appears.


It'd likely be more entertaining to "forget" to display any flag.
 
