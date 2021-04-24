 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   720,000 unsold boxes of Girl Scout cookies, and that's just in Atlanta   (wsbtv.com) divider line
50
•       •       •

NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you knew this was occurring why the hell did you overproduce??
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Prolly because the contract was between the cookie producer and Girl Scouts - they had to pay for them, they just didn't sell them
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Send some my way. The ones I ordered were swiped from the package area.

Only time I've ever been struck by a porch pirate (except that there's no porch, it's an apartment building).
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Can't speak to other states, but here in Maine, the GS Council was very accommodating as far as selling cookies. They provided guidelines for safe selling individually and troop sales. Our GS is flying solo this year as a troop of one and they changed the rules to allow such girls to set up a booth in front of their house. We had planned for two weekends of sales and had to take the signs down before 5pm on the first day because we were sold out.

If we weren't too lazy to go get another load it would have been the best year of sales ever, but instead it was the best year because we were done two weeks early. :)
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Look, have a hot 20-something den mother who still fits her scout uniform back the truck up in my driveway and we will definitely be able to resolve this overstock problem.

/I like my midlife crises with Thin Mints on the side, sue me.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We bought a bunch shipped, others we bought socially distant via FB.  In pre-COVID days the GS did really well at a bunch of T stations offering cookies as people we headed home.  Moms were there to oversee but the kids were doing the hustling, selling, and handling money.  Good for them.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I told those farking paramilitary fascist-light to take their capitalist pig-dog shiat and leave my presence!

/I keed! I am fat, so I try to avoid these, but we had a bunch left over from last year. My pandemic partner is a former troop leader or troop mom, whatever that is. Her kids are grown and long gone, but she is a superfan of the GS.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who knew, the Girl Scouts are trying to kill us.
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Which Alpharetta warehouse, did you say? https://www.realtytrac.com/property/g​a​/alpharetta/30009/1755-founders-pkwy/1​71115223/ perhaps?

Avast me hearties!  Ready the harpoons!
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Send some my way.

All the kiddos I have bought from over the years have aged out.

My town of 300 doesn't have any scouts.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

freddyV: Send some my way.

All the kiddos I have bought from over the years have aged out.

My town of 300 doesn't have any scouts.


Do you have a dollar general? The "natures own" fudge mint cookies DG cookies are the same as thin mint.
They also stock others that based on GS cookies year round.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: freddyV: Send some my way.

All the kiddos I have bought from over the years have aged out.

My town of 300 doesn't have any scouts.

Do you have a dollar general? The "natures own" fudge mint cookies DG cookies are the same as thin mint.
They also stock others that based on GS cookies year round.


A town bout 15 miles away does.
Thanks for the tip, I will check it out.
I will be skinned alive for saying this, but I don't like the Thin Mints. I don't really like any mints.
I will look for the other flavors though
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're not getting another dollar from me until they let the girls sell them in front of marijuana shops, like god intended. I'm not answering the door when I'm paranoid.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thin Mints are made with heroin. Prove me wrong.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Thin Mints are made with heroin. Prove me wrong.


I like them but I learned via social media some people have an almost violent reaction to the idea of chocolate and mint.


More for me.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Thin Mints are made with heroin. Prove me wrong.


Heroin is less addictive.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make weed fully legal (like here in CO) and you won't have that problem. ;)
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's kind of silly for any company, organization, entrepreneur, or anyone else to expect some other bastard to dish out money consistently year after year after year after year after year after year after year after year you are an idiot to expect this & you deserve to go bankrupt banking on this notion
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man. If only there was some way to get things to the masses via a third part


Too bad the girl scouts are too tech dino to figure that one out. shiat, even in second grade we all had the candy catalogue we took around the neighborhood to raise money for school. Seriously, how easy would that be? it would be ONE PAGE
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: Look, have a hot 20-something den mother who still fits her scout uniform back the truck up in my driveway and we will definitely be able to resolve this overstock problem.

/I like my midlife crises with Thin Mints on the side, sue me.


I like my den mothers hot and my thin mints cold.
 
alienated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: freddyV: Send some my way.

All the kiddos I have bought from over the years have aged out.

My town of 300 doesn't have any scouts.

Do you have a dollar general? The "natures own" fudge mint cookies DG cookies are the same as thin mint.
They also stock others that based on GS cookies year round.


I buy from the girls because it goes to their council, and I always make sure to buy from different girls from different councils each year. Otherwise- I would not buy the cookies.
I am buying to support an Org that I approve of , iow.

Now, on another note, I would love to see the Central Coast district here ( and others ) do a big buy from those Georgia folks. A logistics firm could have really awesome PR about how they donated containers and rail fees getting them from one coast to another.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: Make weed fully legal (like here in CO) and you won't have that problem. ;)


Legalize marijuana.
Problem solved.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: It's kind of silly for any company, organization, entrepreneur, or anyone else to expect some other bastard to dish out money consistently year after year after year after year after year after year after year after year you are an idiot to expect this & you deserve to go bankrupt banking on this notion


Yeah. Gas stations and grocery stores all went bankrupt on that model. And Disney is a failed husk of what it once was, especially with that tedious Marvel franchise mistake. And when was the last time anyone liked a swingset? back and forth, back and forth, back and forth...what a joke!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshMonkey: Tarl3k: Make weed fully legal (like here in CO) and you won't have that problem. ;)

Legalize marijuana.
Problem solved.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just ship 'em to Amazon and have them put 'em up for half price. They'll be gone in a day!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
red5ish
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
When Girl Scout Mom is working remotely she can't guilt her co-workers into buying multiple boxes of (let's be honest) below average cookies.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"I think people want cookies, they just don't know where to find them. I think these cookies can get sold," she said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: waxbeans: It's kind of silly for any company, organization, entrepreneur, or anyone else to expect some other bastard to dish out money consistently year after year after year after year after year after year after year after year you are an idiot to expect this & you deserve to go bankrupt banking on this notion

Yeah. Gas stations and grocery stores all went bankrupt on that model. And Disney is a failed husk of what it once was, especially with that tedious Marvel franchise mistake. And when was the last time anyone liked a swingset? back and forth, back and forth, back and forth...what a joke!


??????????????
Most restaurants don't even make money the first year.
Gas stations literally go out of business regularly because of the slightest interruption of their specific needed flow of customers. Seriously. You're just not paying attention.
I've seen a place be a McDonald's or Wendy's for decades and then one day gone in a second.
Taste change. Demographics change. Needs change. Utilization of resources change.
You're constantly battling a megaton of changes. Yet somehow you want the same yields consistently or you call quits and go home. Okay.
It's interesting how much venture Capital was lost during the internet bubble; even with something with high potential like the internet a lot of people lost money, and I lost money because they didn't have the capital to hold out until things became profitable and or they had unrealistic expectations of the return for their investment. Every single idiot with too much money expects way too much return; and people suffer because of this stupidity regularly.
Do I need bring up Ponzi scheme guy Bernie whatever the fark his face was?
On top of that the majority of companies only went to appear to be providing a product.

I'm sorry but you're not entitled to a specific return on your investments and you're not entitled to have a customer for life. Especially considering you don't pay your employees very much and you're not loyal to your customers.
See Landlords.
It's interesting how you want customers until the customers need something from you.
Maybe go fark yourself ladies and gentlemen, of the entrepreneurial world.
You overestimate your value to the general public.
Meanwhile companies who's product are actually in high demand are willing to kill customers in order to milk massive amounts of money from the few customers that can afford their product. See health Care.
At the end of the day the Way businesses conduct themselves it's only fitting that occasionally they go down in flames.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
START THE STEAL!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You know what that means.

It's Cookie Time.

Troop Beverly Hills - COOKIE TIME!
Youtube UrxJiBOpu60
 
KB202
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Send them to Europe!!
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We have a local grocery chain that stepped up last year and sold cookies off the shelves. It was great... I would expect that they would help out this year also. It was already my top place to go when my daughter was active. We've paused her GS for the last year...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Girl Scouts really need the 15% they'll net from cookie sales?

$5 box of cookies breaks down to approximately:

$2.62 for national for 'programs and support'
$1.16 for cookies
$0.75 for local troop
$0.22 for area organization/recognition and rewards
balance for shipping etc.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe President Biden can send some stimulus money their way and knock down the price a bit. Last time I bought some, they were 8 bucks a box. Dollar tree has cromulent knockoffs for a dollar and they have dollar milk too.  I just go behind the store and load up on the sugar until I can see music and hear mint.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: If you knew this was occurring why the hell did you overproduce??


They order like 6 weeks out. Everyone was sure we'd be open by now(Or at least that something like cookie booths would be OK). Of course, everyone who thought we were open 2 months ago farked it up for the rest of us.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

enry: We bought a bunch shipped, others we bought socially distant via FB.  In pre-COVID days the GS did really well at a bunch of T stations offering cookies as people we headed home.  Moms were there to oversee but the kids were doing the hustling, selling, and handling money.  Good for them.


That's how it's supposed to be. Parents are supposed to help the girls but not do the job. A little coaching, making sure that they are counting money right, and answering questions the girls might not know the answer to. Otherwise, the parents are really supposed to just be security.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
On my way
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wait, Girl Scout Cookies are like crack to some people.

This is Atlanta. They'll figure it out.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Used to love GSCs, but I've avoided them ever since I went low carb. No regerts, but sometimes that kind of stuff still calls to me. Sigh.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KB202: Send them to Europe!!


They're not even from there, fargin ice-hole!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Let's face it. Girl Scout Cookies are nothing but an organized racket
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Here's an idea, instead of selling the cookies on a limited basis, just put the remainder back online for sale like they were earlier in the year. It's not that hard. Flip the switch.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Thin Mints are made with heroin. Prove me wrong.


They are dead to me. I bought some endcap, after holiday cookies at a small town independent grocery. They carried a lot of Best Choice "store brand" merchandise, but beat the shiat out of going into rural Arkansas WalMart (your only other option besides the multiplying dollar stores in the county). Best Choice Peppermint Creamy Wheel Cookies are like crispier Oreos, but the cookie is more like Hyrdrox, and you can see the copious crushed peppermit candy in the filling. I am glad they ran out. I am too old, and fat to have more access.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They're always harping about how selling cookies teaches girls about the business world...
I don't see a problem here, just an solution nobody's figured out.

You bought too many cookies.  You need to get rid of them and try to at least break even.  Your labor is free.  Now picture yourself in Atlanta 1862.  What are you gonna do with all that cotton?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds like the scouts are addicted to that sweet sweet cookie cash.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I'll finish it!"

/obscure
 
goodncold
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Send them north to Canada and we'll Put them in the grab rack in the checkout of the pot dispensaries.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: They're always harping about how selling cookies teaches girls about the business world...
I don't see a problem here, just an solution nobody's figured out.

You bought too many cookies.  You need to get rid of them and try to at least break even.  Your labor is free.  Now picture yourself in Atlanta 1862.  What are you gonna do with all that cotton?


Start a civil war?
 
HairBolus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I cannot search up any info about Girl Scout Cookies sales over the years. There is only one highly reported statistic - 200M boxes, 800M dollars.

Why is this info hidden? How much graft is involved?

TFA says
> Before the pandemic, local troops would sell four million boxes, but even with the cookie drive being extending through April, only two and a half million boxes have been sold.

>Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta CEO Amy Dosik says that just for the Atlanta-area troops, more than 720,000 boxes remain unsold.

So sales for that Atlanta group are down 1.5M boxes, 37%. Is that the case everywhere? Did the GSs order 780,000 fewer boxes this year or are these figures fudged?

Is a 37% drop ts a secret that the GSs don't want their business competitors to learn>

What competitors?
 
