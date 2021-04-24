 Skip to content
(Washington Post) Virginia State Trooper pulls over black man and plays up the stop for his body camera. It did not end well for him
48
    Virginia, Virginia State Police trooper, Derrick Thompson, viral video, VSP Communications Director Corinne Geller, Mr. Thompson, Charles Hewitt, Fairfax County, Virginia  
•       •       •

48 Comments     (+0 »)
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They ought to go back and start reviewing all the old episodes of Cops that ever aired. A lot of the cops featured on them probably deserve to be suspended or fired, and the evidence against them is right there on the show. If they were like that then, I find it doubtful they've gotten any better with time.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A roided up white supremacist cop looking for a reason to beat someones ass?  That's all I have around here.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm beginning to think that Super Troopers documentary wasn't realistic.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: I'm beginning to think that Super Troopers documentary wasn't realistic.


Farva was the only realistic one in the state troopers.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I have questions...
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
don't argue with a cop.  it doesn't do any good. argue in court instead.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Watch the show, folks"

On today's episode of "F*ck around and Find Out"
 
mpirooz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm still confused as to how this isn't assault. It's one thing if it's a he said/she said situation, but on video like this? That's menacing and assault, period. What the fark, Virginia?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: don't argue with a cop.  it doesn't do any good. argue in court instead.


Assuming you aren't murdered by the pigs before you have your day in court (example: George Floyd).
 
Bot v2.38beta [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: They ought to go back and start reviewing all the old episodes of Cops that ever aired. A lot of the cops featured on them probably deserve to be suspended or fired, and the evidence against them is right there on the show. If they were like that then, I find it doubtful they've gotten any better with time.


Stuck on the Tracks, Officer Joe Morgan, COPS TV Show
Youtube -ZV87VmJOS0



This clip leaves out the best part, the officer talking about his turkey sandwich on the dashboard.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: don't argue with a cop.  it doesn't do any good. argue in court instead.


The fundamental of nonviolent protest is to let the other demonstrate how inappropriate/violent they will be and record the process (traditionally through journalists in the 1960s).  The records of their actions (should) force change.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now that he's lost his job, I wonder which jurisdiction he'll end up still being a cop in.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Look, he had to get violent because this guy was breaking the rules by driving with a suspended license. When people are allowed to break the rules, we have anarchy. Sure, the cop was breaking various rules by not following the department's procedures. But those rules aren't important for some reason.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The entire department needs to investigated. This cop was incubated in an environment where they thought this behavior is acceptable.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Once somebody says "Look at me. I'm a farking specimen," it's reeeeeally hard to take them seriously.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Surely the video of this is available somewhere that is NOT paywalled and therefore against fark.com's rules?


Virginia trooper under investigation in violent traffic stop
Youtube 5tF6dfg3PSc


Boy, that was difficult.
 
bughunter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: They ought to go back and start reviewing all the old episodes of Cops that ever aired. A lot of the cops featured on them probably deserve to be suspended or fired, and the evidence against them is right there on the show. If they were like that then, I find it doubtful they've gotten any better with time.


I used to call Cops "Fourth Amendment Violation Theater."

It routinely shows the "us vs them," "you're either one of us or one of the bad guys" mentality of cops, and glorifies it.
 
bughunter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: Surely the video of this is available somewhere that is NOT paywalled and therefore against fark.com's rules?


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/5tF6dfg3​PSc]

Boy, that was difficult.


Thank you.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The video shows him sitting behind the wheel of his car claiming that he was not a threat and that a request for him to get out of his vehicle was unlawful

Even if you are 100% correct about the order to get out of the car being unlawful, you're never going to win that argument on the side of the road.  That's a sovereign citizen level of stupid.
 
Bowen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: don't argue with a cop.  it doesn't do any good. argue in court instead.


Don't say anything except "I'm going to remain silent and I refuse to answer any questions until I've talked with a lawyer."
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: "Watch the show, folks"

On today's episode of "F*ck around and Find Out"


He asked us to watch the show, so we did. See? Obeying cops sometimes has a positive outcome.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wonder where he was on January 6th?
 
Porkbelly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When I was a single parent taking care of teenage sons I had a few dealings with cops that made me quite certain that cops are not the brightest of the below average.  The looks on their faces (and my boys were very good kids, their friends not always) when I told them that I worked for a law firm and my lawyers would be free always amused me.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Who's on "There Has To Be More To The Story" patrol?
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: Surely the video of this is available somewhere that is NOT paywalled and therefore against fark.com's rules?


[YouTube video: Virginia trooper under investigation in violent traffic stop]

Boy, that was difficult.


Surely the video is available somewhere without inane local news commentary talking over the video and stopping/restarting it repeatedly.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image 669x563]
I have questions...


That is some really deep Leetspeak.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
...and nothing of value was lost.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image 669x563]
I have questions...


Easily decoded. Edgar Allen Poe showed how in his story "The Gold Bug."
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: quo vadimus: Surely the video of this is available somewhere that is NOT paywalled and therefore against fark.com's rules?


[YouTube video: Virginia trooper under investigation in violent traffic stop]

Boy, that was difficult.

Surely the video is available somewhere without inane local news commentary talking over the video and stopping/restarting it repeatedly.


I solved my problem. Feel free to solve yours.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
...10 years from now, this cop will be beating the shiat out of another non-violent person, who will defend themselves against the assault and battery by shooting him in the head.  Then, there will be memorials all over the place about this brave officers sacrifice in the line of duty.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark the driver. He's obviously stoned and shouldn't be on the road. Try that crap with an open beer in your car and smelling of alcohol and see if it doesn't end the same.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The video shows him sitting behind the wheel of his car claiming that he was not a threat and that a request for him to get out of his vehicle was unlawful

Even if you are 100% correct about the order to get out of the car being unlawful, you're never going to win that argument on the side of the road.  That's a sovereign citizen level of stupid.


This man did the community a great service. He showed the world how terrible he was and got him fired. Nobody else from that community will have to deal with that officer breaking the law again.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: don't argue with a cop.  it doesn't do any good. argue in court instead.


Pick up that can, citizen.
 
zbtop
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The video shows him sitting behind the wheel of his car claiming that he was not a threat and that a request for him to get out of his vehicle was unlawful

Even if you are 100% correct about the order to get out of the car being unlawful, you're never going to win that argument on the side of the road.  That's a sovereign citizen level of stupid.


The point wasnt to win the argument then and there. It was to make the argument and display the violation of rights, and then document the response.

Made for a $20k settlement and the officer's job.
 
BigChad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: Surely the video of this is available somewhere that is NOT paywalled and therefore against fark.com's rules?


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/5tF6dfg3​PSc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=3]

Boy, that was difficult.


Right?
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The video shows him sitting behind the wheel of his car claiming that he was not a threat and that a request for him to get out of his vehicle was unlawful

Even if you are 100% correct about the order to get out of the car being unlawful, you're never going to win that argument on the side of the road.  That's a sovereign citizen level of stupid.


Why was it stupid? This resulted in a bad officer being terminated and the victim is going to go away from the situation with a surplus of taxpayer dollars. The charges against the victim for driving without a license are now probably going to be dropped. It seems to me the only stupid one in this situation were the three officers involved.

I was law enforcement. We were trained to assume we are always on camera. The trooper involved was trained to assume he is always on camera. I guarantee it. Seems to me like the only idiot here is the trooper and the two troopers that didn't bother to try and deescalate the situation.
 
starsrift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At some point folks are gonna realize it's better to be judged by 12 than risk being carried by 6, and simply come out shooting every time.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: They ought to go back and start reviewing all the old episodes of Cops that ever aired. A lot of the cops featured on them probably deserve to be suspended or fired, and the evidence against them is right there on the show. If they were like that then, I find it doubtful they've gotten any better with time.


They are probably already retired, what year do you think it is?
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image 669x563]
I have questions...


Damn!  Dude was so angry they had to bleep everything!
 
Scarlioni
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: When I was a single parent taking care of teenage sons I had a few dealings with cops that made me quite certain that cops are not the brightest of the below average.  The looks on their faces (and my boys were very good kids, their friends not always) when I told them that I worked for a law firm and my lawyers would be free always amused me.


Glad you have rights.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The video shows him sitting behind the wheel of his car claiming that he was not a threat and that a request for him to get out of his vehicle was unlawful

Even if you are 100% correct about the order to get out of the car being unlawful, you're never going to win that argument on the side of the road.  That's a sovereign citizen level of stupid.


It's everyone's least favorite bootlicker! Did they kick some road apples for that extra seasoning today?
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The use of force was clearly excessive.


The refusal by the driver to step out of the car was also clearly illegal.

There are ways to de-escalate a situation that both sides can do. This is not an example of de-escalation by either party.
 
gump59
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Jeebus Saves: The video shows him sitting behind the wheel of his car claiming that he was not a threat and that a request for him to get out of his vehicle was unlawful

Even if you are 100% correct about the order to get out of the car being unlawful, you're never going to win that argument on the side of the road.  That's a sovereign citizen level of stupid.

This man did the community a great service. He showed the world how terrible he was and got him fired. Nobody else from that community will have to deal with that officer breaking the law again.


Is fired officer working the next town over yet?  If he's willing to relocate, NYPD might take him.  I mean, it is pretty minor league stuff by their standards... But he does show potential to make it to the majors.

Need federal legislation!  Ban them from just shifting to a different dept!
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A trooper who initiated the stop said she could smell marijuana wafting from Thompson's car, but Erlich said no drugs were found in the vehicle.

I'd be good with giving them 20 years hell I'd be good with execution
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: don't argue with a cop.  it doesn't do any good. argue in court instead.


He was not consenting to an illegal search.
The cops "smelled cannabis" as a probable cause.
Unless you have a good lawyer, you will not win in court.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

chitownmike: They are probably already retired, what year do you think it is?


Considering they were still filming new episodes as recently as 2020, approximately 1 year after the last episodes were filmed. But don't worry, I won't mock the stupidity of your question.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The video shows him sitting behind the wheel of his car claiming that he was not a threat and that a request for him to get out of his vehicle was unlawful

Even if you are 100% correct about the order to get out of the car being unlawful, you're never going to win that argument on the side of the road.  That's a sovereign citizen level of stupid.



Unless y'all have some documentation otherwise, everything I've seen has shown that as long as a traffic stop is made for a lawful reason, a cop does have the right to ask a driver to step out of a car. Refusing to comply with an officer's reasonable request is grounds for charges under a variety of laws.

...and the grounds for what a "lawful stop" are pretty damn expansive. So goooood luck fighting that one.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: The use of force was clearly excessive.


The refusal by the driver to step out of the car was also clearly illegal.

There are ways to de-escalate a situation that both sides can do. This is not an example of de-escalation by either party.


And only one of those parties was acting under color of authority of the state.
 
