(Yahoo)   Returning to normal after the pandemic is going to be very hard for some people   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think you have to wrap your head around the idea that it is a bunch of steps back to normal, not an on/off switch.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Returning to "normal" would be an exceptionally stupid thing to do. We need to learn, we need to improve. Too bad that we're a bunch of psychotic apes who can't learn from their mistakes.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have to get on an airplane next week for the first time in almost two years. I'll be 10 days post Moderna 2, and I will mask up (just got a new mask that fits very well and seals well against the bridge of the nose).

But I had a question last week about whether restrictions were lifted. No. The company policy hasn't changed, the local rules are still in place, and the CDC guidance hasn't changed. I have no idea about how many employees in our workplace are vaccinated.

Personally, I'd like the company to start doing on-site vaccination clinics. Making the vaccine very easy to get would move the needle (ha!) a lot right now.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

iheartscotch: Returning to "normal" would be an exceptionally stupid thing to do. We need to learn, we need to improve. Too bad that we're a bunch of psychotic apes who can't learn from their mistakes.


Normal absolutely sucks. What remains to be seen is if we have the discipline to collectively shape return to (I'm getting to hate this phrase) a new normal that sucks somewhat less.

The answer is going to be "no"for most people in the USA, sadly. Because freedums.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Unobtanium: I have to get on an airplane next week for the first time in almost two years. I'll be 10 days post Moderna 2, and I will mask up (just got a new mask that fits very well and seals well against the bridge of the nose).

But I had a question last week about whether restrictions were lifted. No. The company policy hasn't changed, the local rules are still in place, and the CDC guidance hasn't changed. I have no idea about how many employees in our workplace are vaccinated.

Personally, I'd like the company to start doing on-site vaccination clinics. Making the vaccine very easy to get would move the needle (ha!) a lot right now.


One of my clients not only did weekly testing of all onsite employees but also started clinics at their sites for employees, contractors, and I think families to come in and get vaccinated.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sorry, we Americans rightfully have little trust that things are "fine". Maybe in other places that handled Covid better will have a better time going back to normal, but it's going to be a while for us.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: return to (I'm getting to hate this phrase) a new normal


Oh, look at the Neo-Normalist!
 
AnudderFreakinFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since we're abnormal, does this even affect farkers?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you have bad breath or only brush the minimum of twice a day, always wear a mask. FOREVER.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sin'sHero: yohohogreengiant: return to (I'm getting to hate this phrase) a new normal

Oh, look at the Neo-Normalist!


I desperately want to be amused by this.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: iheartscotch: Returning to "normal" would be an exceptionally stupid thing to do. We need to learn, we need to improve. Too bad that we're a bunch of psychotic apes who can't learn from their mistakes.

Normal absolutely sucks. What remains to be seen is if we have the discipline to collectively shape return to (I'm getting to hate this phrase) a new normal that sucks somewhat less.

The answer is going to be "no"for most people in the USA, sadly. Because freedums.


I too hate that phrase, but nowhere near the variants of "in these ____ times." Because 999999 times out of a million the companies saying those words are run by asshats who don't want to touch their savings to pay for a new play toy and we aren't consuming enough for them.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life throws you curve balls. Figure it out.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mopping empty booths for so long has been a challenge.

"Keep all the tokens you find" rings hollow and cruel when faced with a gleaming expanse of unjizzed linoleum.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What a weird bunch of posts.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Mopping empty booths for so long has been a challenge.

"Keep all the tokens you find" rings hollow and cruel when faced with a gleaming expanse of unjizzed linoleum.


This is the last time I come to this place. I don't know if sorry can make up for it. I found your remarks highly offensive.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My "return" changes nothing. I was anxious & agoraphobic before COVID-19; after I'm vaccinated, I'll still be anxious & agoraphobic. I'll still be at home, working, just as I was for the couple of years prior to the pandemic, and I'll be working at home long after the pandemic passes. I'll have slightly fewer deliveries, as I'll force myself to go to grocery stores and hardware stores to get what we need, but that's about it.

And, make no mistake, if you're contemplating a return right now, you're about three to six months too early. Only about a quarter of Americans are vaccinated. We need to be at least triple that number. We won't be, for a much longer time than anticipated because of "vaccine hesitancy" or whatever other asinine euphemism for "MAH FREEDUMBS MEAN YOU CAIN'T MAKE ME TAKE IT!" suffices to ensure that roughly one-third of American adults "definitely or probably" won't take a COVID-19 vaccine.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What's her fark handle?

Some people around here are HOPING things don't return to normal. Covid provides them a perfect avenue for virtue signaling and claiming superiority.

BUT LOOK AT THE WORLDWIDE NUMBERS!!! Well a lot of us don't live in Tokyo or India. We can get vaccinated, take reasonable precautions and go on with life.
How dare you!!! You're killing people!!

Clowns.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I have to get on an airplane next week for the first time in almost two years


Do you really? Is it life and death? No? Then you dont need to get on an airplane.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We can never return to how things were in The Before Times.  The anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers are making damn sure of that.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Moving to a new city during the pandemic meant starting from scratch anyway.  Trees to remove, ivy to kill, fruit and nut trees to plant, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, etc.  Eventually we'll meet some of the neighbors, maybe. Find some good brewpubs and restaurants. On and on.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Mopping empty booths for so long has been a challenge.

"Keep all the tokens you find" rings hollow and cruel when faced with a gleaming expanse of unjizzed linoleum.

This is the last time I come to this place. I don't know if sorry can make up for it. I found your remarks highly offensive.


Not sure whether to post welcome-to-fark.jpg or well-bye.jpg.

/why-not-both.jpg
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
A lot of four legged furry people are going to have a REALLY difficult time coping when work from home starts to end.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We told people doing nothing was not only acceptable, but good.

A lot of people got carried away with it.

Its going to be interesting.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: KingOfTown: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Mopping empty booths for so long has been a challenge.

"Keep all the tokens you find" rings hollow and cruel when faced with a gleaming expanse of unjizzed linoleum.

This is the last time I come to this place. I don't know if sorry can make up for it. I found your remarks highly offensive.

Not sure whether to post welcome-to-fark.jpg or well-bye.jpg.

/why-not-both.jpg


'Twas a Kevin Smith reference. Watch the jizz-mopper scene from Clerks.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So there's going to be a large subset of psychos who is afraid to ever leave  the house without a full hazmat suit from now on. Good, die there! This is no farking loss. The pandemic has exposed two extremes of the population, one who couldn't be bothered to take minimal precautions and the other that is afraid of everything and everybody. The reduction of the numbers of both of them will result in a saner society.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I got my first shot Wednesday and am feeling good about it and feel like a lot of stress is off me but I know I am not out of the woods yet. I don't want things back to normal I want a good pandemic response team for the next time and better medical care for all.
 
pacified
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Any one who sincerely writes out virtue signaling is a farking loser btw
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I have to get on an airplane next week for the first time in almost two years. I'll be 10 days post Moderna 2, and I will mask up (just got a new mask that fits very well and seals well against the bridge of the nose).

But I had a question last week about whether restrictions were lifted. No. The company policy hasn't changed, the local rules are still in place, and the CDC guidance hasn't changed. I have no idea about how many employees in our workplace are vaccinated.

Personally, I'd like the company to start doing on-site vaccination clinics. Making the vaccine very easy to get would move the needle (ha!) a lot right now.


So what we are doing is if a client requests us onsite, we will go if the employee is cool about it. No hard feelings if the person doesn't want to go.

We also charge a pretty decent fee (split with the employee if they end up fine, they get the full thing if they end up getting covid), to cover "covid related expenses" which basically means that if you get our dude sick, its going to cost us, so we want to make sure we are covered for it.

A surprising number of clients have taken us up on it.

Of course now the guys are begging for onsite work because they are making bank on it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: KingOfTown: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Mopping empty booths for so long has been a challenge.

"Keep all the tokens you find" rings hollow and cruel when faced with a gleaming expanse of unjizzed linoleum.

This is the last time I come to this place. I don't know if sorry can make up for it. I found your remarks highly offensive.

Not sure whether to post welcome-to-fark.jpg or well-bye.jpg.

/why-not-both.jpg


I think you-joke.jpg is more appropriate.
 
Snargi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Mopping empty booths for so long has been a challenge.

"Keep all the tokens you find" rings hollow and cruel when faced with a gleaming expanse of unjizzed linoleum.

This is the last time I come to this place. I don't know if sorry can make up for it. I found your remarks highly offensive.


Just ignore him if you're offended. That's why there is an ignore button on the top right of every post. My Ignore list is vast.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
TBH, not having to be judged by your looks and having a perfectly valid excuse to stay the fark away from idiot humans has been quite the silver lining.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Snargi: KingOfTown: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Mopping empty booths for so long has been a challenge.

"Keep all the tokens you find" rings hollow and cruel when faced with a gleaming expanse of unjizzed linoleum.

This is the last time I come to this place. I don't know if sorry can make up for it. I found your remarks highly offensive.

Just ignore him if you're offended. That's why there is an ignore button on the top right of every post. My Ignore list is vast.


Damn. I wonder if I could troll this successfully if I actually tried to.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Pants full of macaroni!!: KingOfTown: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Mopping empty booths for so long has been a challenge.

"Keep all the tokens you find" rings hollow and cruel when faced with a gleaming expanse of unjizzed linoleum.

This is the last time I come to this place. I don't know if sorry can make up for it. I found your remarks highly offensive.

Not sure whether to post welcome-to-fark.jpg or well-bye.jpg.

/why-not-both.jpg

I think you-joke.jpg is more appropriate.


Point.  I only saw that movie once and didn't fully absorb it.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm reducing some of the safety theatre we engaged in early on, but still social distancing. Next Friday will be 14 days past 2nd Pfizer dose. I'll head down to see my fully vaccinated mom that weekend. I'll dine indoors with someone besides my pandemic partner for the first time since January 2020 (my lady friend's mom was sick with not Covid-19, but we were already looking out to make an 80 year old with cancer sicker). We're planning on where we can go to do outdoor tourism shiat. We're wearing masks and have no date for ending that. No plans for our separate workplaces to return to in office work anytime soon. That's cool. I'm applying and interviewing for jobs all over country in my actual field. That might require a flight I'm not really grinning about. But, I want back in the field. That'll mean being either on and near transit and transit centers, on campus or in other large institutional settings with lots of people. So, masks for foreseeable future. Better than a tie. Better than 10 hours a day dealing with MS Teams, sitting on my ass getting fatter.

/ Anyone need 6 gallons of 98% alcohol?
 
fireclown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pacified: Any one who sincerely writes out virtue signaling is a farking loser btw


I disagree.  Virtue signaling is a thing that humans do.  It took me a while to figure out that "thank you for your service" is virtue signaling.
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I feel lucky I've been going to work every day.  We have a small office with only a handful of us and absolutely zero visitors throughout the day.   I'm glad we didn't have to work remote (my 3 year old would be huge distraction) because I don't think I would of been as productive, and with a commission job I want to make sure I'm being as productive as possible.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is everything traumatizing now?
 
SMB2811
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Returning to "normal" would be an exceptionally stupid thing to do. We need to learn, we need to improve. Too bad that we're a bunch of psychotic apes who can't learn from their mistakes.


Other than societal level changes like Healthcare and Unemployment in the US, what genuinely needs to change about normal life?
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: I think you have to wrap your head around the idea that it is a bunch of steps back to normal, not an on/off switch.


This.

For me:

First step back: stop wearing a mask everywhere.

Done.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, gonna be extra hard for those people who are dead.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mybluemake: I'm reducing some of the safety theatre we engaged in early on



I wish some folks would let some of the theater go. I find it funny that i think alot of them are the same ones who will biatch about the TSA and use the same words.

Like, look, i can jog through the park, have a mask in my pocket in case i end up in an unexpected situation where i can't distance, but i don't need the stink eye from you 30 feet away on a bench.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LineNoise: mybluemake: I'm reducing some of the safety theatre we engaged in early on


I wish some folks would let some of the theater go. I find it funny that i think alot of them are the same ones who will biatch about the TSA and use the same words.

Like, look, i can jog through the park, have a mask in my pocket in case i end up in an unexpected situation where i can't distance, but i don't need the stink eye from you 30 feet away on a bench.


It is a religion to some people, filling a void in their lives and making them feel like they are doing something important.  Therefore they are reluctant to let it go.
 
