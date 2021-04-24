 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Sacramento)   Surprisingly, the cops didn't shoot the Roomba   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
13
    More: Stupid, Sacramento, California, Roomba, Stewart Copeland, Electrolux Trilobite, Yana Sydnor, Rock music, Laughter, English-language films  
•       •       •

695 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2021 at 11:26 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What about the toaster?  Did it laugh at the wrong time?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think I know why they didn't shoot the Roomba in question.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: I think I know why they didn't shoot the Roomba in question.

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 457x456]


I see someone beat me to The Most Obvious Joke In The World....
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
because it was sexy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You have to be careful. Sometimes they go bad.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: You have to be careful. Sometimes they go bad.

[i.pinimg.com image 850x566]


i2.wp.comView Full Size


On it.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I just got two Roombas- the vacuum and the mop versions.

Getting a kick out of this headline.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
NSFW

The Roomba That Screams When it Bumps Into Stuff
Youtube mvz3LRK263E
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't know about anyone else, but I'm rooting for the Roomba

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Did the cat riding the Roomba escape without injury?

/ Yes, I see you up there. I have also seen rabbits and squirrels take a ride on a Roomba. They're like Zambonis for small animals.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who called the police?
Did the woman forget she had a Roomba?
Didn't remember while she was waking up?
Was it a AM/PM start programming issue?


Maybe an intruder left it behind as part of a make the police look silly.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who DID they shoot?
 
gregario
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I never understand why people call or text a friend when they are in trouble instead of 911. I mean, yeah, a friend is less likely to shoot you, but for fark sake call 911. "Hey Marsha, someone is breaking into my house, LOL. What should I do?"

/ offer void for people of color
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.