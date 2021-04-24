 Skip to content
 
(Marketwatch)   Man buns and skinny jeans are out, suspenders and wrinkles are now in   (marketwatch.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't hurry so much young-uns. You'll get there soon enough.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why 20-somethings are dressing like senior citizens

No. They're not.
 
kozlo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But my skinny jeans are comfy? Fark a man bun tho
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Suspenders and jeans, with logger buttons, have been my "uniform" for some time now. Comfortable, easy to wear, and provides a chance to accessorize without expense.
 
HFK [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When were man buns in?


Oh, right, never.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm more worried about grandma stuffing herself into yoga pants.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh!  Manbun.

*puts away chaps*

*Fark that manbun shiate*
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Larry King would've been proud.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
how about no!
Youtube lITBGjNEp08

/No to both!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I dress like R Kelly's sheets
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FormlessOne: Suspenders and jeans, with logger buttons, have been my "uniform" for some time now. Comfortable, easy to wear, and provides a chance to accessorize without expense.


You don't have enough flair.
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thealgorerhythm: I dress like R Kelly's sheets


memecrunch.comView Full Size
 
