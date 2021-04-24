 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Marketwatch)   Ultra-rich problems: Paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to "tree brokers" to help you secure the latest in-home status symbol of a trophy tree   (marketwatch.com) divider line
23
    More: Facepalm, South Florida metropolitan area, Ficus, Deerfield Beach, Florida, Florida, Broward County, Florida, Mr. Acree, Arboretum, Tree  
•       •       •

802 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2021 at 10:12 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: Mr. Acree has also developed his own technique, which he calls "arbor division," for moving the largest trees. It involves slicing the tree vertically into several parts using 6-foot-long saws with specially hardened blades, transporting the individual pieces to the site, then reassembling the tree with steel aircraft cable, ratchet straps and bolts.

What is the point of that? Unless your goal is to kill a perfectly healthy tree?

Yeah, I know, rich people.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sunidesus: FTA: Mr. Acree has also developed his own technique, which he calls "arbor division," for moving the largest trees. It involves slicing the tree vertically into several parts using 6-foot-long saws with specially hardened blades, transporting the individual pieces to the site, then reassembling the tree with steel aircraft cable, ratchet straps and bolts.

What is the point of that? Unless your goal is to kill a perfectly healthy tree?

Yeah, I know, rich people.


A few have got to live, unless he makes no guarantees and gets paid upfront.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Sunidesus: FTA: Mr. Acree has also developed his own technique, which he calls "arbor division," for moving the largest trees. It involves slicing the tree vertically into several parts using 6-foot-long saws with specially hardened blades, transporting the individual pieces to the site, then reassembling the tree with steel aircraft cable, ratchet straps and bolts.

What is the point of that? Unless your goal is to kill a perfectly healthy tree?

Yeah, I know, rich people.

A few have got to live, unless he makes no guarantees and gets paid upfront.


I guess? I'm just having a hard time understanding how a tree could survive that long term.

Maybe they look good long enough for the rich person to get bored. A super expensive Christmas tree kind of thing.
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: FTA: Mr. Acree has also developed his own technique, which he calls "arbor division," for moving the largest trees. It involves slicing the tree vertically into several parts using 6-foot-long saws with specially hardened blades, transporting the individual pieces to the site, then reassembling the tree with steel aircraft cable, ratchet straps and bolts.

What is the point of that? Unless your goal is to kill a perfectly healthy tree?

Yeah, I know, rich people.


Frankentree. It's all about the science.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: EvilEgg: Sunidesus: FTA: Mr. Acree has also developed his own technique, which he calls "arbor division," for moving the largest trees. It involves slicing the tree vertically into several parts using 6-foot-long saws with specially hardened blades, transporting the individual pieces to the site, then reassembling the tree with steel aircraft cable, ratchet straps and bolts.

What is the point of that? Unless your goal is to kill a perfectly healthy tree?

Yeah, I know, rich people.

A few have got to live, unless he makes no guarantees and gets paid upfront.

I guess? I'm just having a hard time understanding how a tree could survive that long term.

Maybe they look good long enough for the rich person to get bored. A super expensive Christmas tree kind of thing.


I think he's just doing a more complex approach to tree grafting.  Eg:

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
LadySusan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I would pay to transport a big old oak tree that a developer was going to cut down. Assuming one could uproot, transport, and plant it successfully. I'm too old to plant saplings.
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not the most memorable scene in the movie, but...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yooper56 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey, I happen to own several thousand trees.  I haven't looked at them all, but I'll bet there's at least a few that some rich idiot would want.

/ I'm having a yard sale
// What are you selling?
/// The yard.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You mean a treephy?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: EvilEgg: Sunidesus: FTA: Mr. Acree has also developed his own technique, which he calls "arbor division," for moving the largest trees. It involves slicing the tree vertically into several parts using 6-foot-long saws with specially hardened blades, transporting the individual pieces to the site, then reassembling the tree with steel aircraft cable, ratchet straps and bolts.

What is the point of that? Unless your goal is to kill a perfectly healthy tree?

Yeah, I know, rich people.

A few have got to live, unless he makes no guarantees and gets paid upfront.

I guess? I'm just having a hard time understanding how a tree could survive that long term.

Maybe they look good long enough for the rich person to get bored. A super expensive Christmas tree kind of thing.


1) Find rich people
2) Identify the dumb ones
3) Lie to them
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I feel that these people need to be taxed more if they are spending their money on stupid shiat like that.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Sunidesus: EvilEgg: Sunidesus: FTA: Mr. Acree has also developed his own technique, which he calls "arbor division," for moving the largest trees. It involves slicing the tree vertically into several parts using 6-foot-long saws with specially hardened blades, transporting the individual pieces to the site, then reassembling the tree with steel aircraft cable, ratchet straps and bolts.

What is the point of that? Unless your goal is to kill a perfectly healthy tree?

Yeah, I know, rich people.

A few have got to live, unless he makes no guarantees and gets paid upfront.

I guess? I'm just having a hard time understanding how a tree could survive that long term.

Maybe they look good long enough for the rich person to get bored. A super expensive Christmas tree kind of thing.

I think he's just doing a more complex approach to tree grafting.  Eg:

[4.bp.blogspot.com image 399x599]


Thank you. That makes a bit more sense.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I feel that these people need to be taxed more if they are spending their money on stupid shiat like that.


Yeah, all you have to do is look at this new fangled NFT crap to see that we are going off the rails on a crazy train. I get that some NFTs might have some value, but the fact that some of the crap that is obviously worthless is selling for half a million. Yeah, off the rails...
 
Northern
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Thank God we cut their taxes and allowed them to dissolve labor unions.
These are the poor ones.  The truly rich are building aerospace companies so they can go to Mars. Maybe they will bring the tree.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So I could have been a billionaire?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LadySusan: I would pay to transport a big old oak tree that a developer was going to cut down. Assuming one could uproot, transport, and plant it successfully. I'm too old to plant saplings.


$400,000 for this one: https://record.umich.edu/article​s/univ​ersity-plans-relocate-200-year-old-bur​r-oak-ross-project/
https://www.npr.org/2014/10/26/358965​3​09/lifted-on-giant-inner-tubes-an-old-​tree-moves-in-michigan
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ZAZ: LadySusan: I would pay to transport a big old oak tree that a developer was going to cut down. Assuming one could uproot, transport, and plant it successfully. I'm too old to plant saplings.

$400,000 for this one: https://record.umich.edu/articles​/university-plans-relocate-200-year-ol​d-burr-oak-ross-project/
https://www.npr.org/2014/10/26/3589653​09/lifted-on-giant-inner-tubes-an-old-​tree-moves-in-michigan


I'll pay tree-fiddy. Not a penny more!
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
One. Slicey. Boi.
 
Fista-Phobia [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ok cancer DO YOUR JOB!!!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ZAZ: LadySusan: I would pay to transport a big old oak tree that a developer was going to cut down. Assuming one could uproot, transport, and plant it successfully. I'm too old to plant saplings.

$400,000 for this one: https://record.umich.edu/articles​/university-plans-relocate-200-year-ol​d-burr-oak-ross-project/
https://www.npr.org/2014/10/26/3589653​09/lifted-on-giant-inner-tubes-an-old-​tree-moves-in-michigan


It looks like a lot of that $400,000 was ate up in the cost of moving the tree.  Moving the tree probably costs as much as building a medium sized house, which is probably why the tree costs as much as one.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I heard this story from a realtor many years ago, not sure if it is true but...apparently he knew this rich woman who spend the cold months in Florida and the warm months in Colorado and would have her palm trees transported from Florida to Colorado and back every time she moved. Not sure of the exact cost of that but you have to be rich to think that is a good idea and a good use of money.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's a lot of money to pay for a tree that doesn't even have a machinegun armed racoon sidekick.
 
MSkow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: FTA: Mr. Acree has also developed his own technique, which he calls "arbor division," for moving the largest trees. It involves slicing the tree vertically into several parts using 6-foot-long saws with specially hardened blades, transporting the individual pieces to the site, then reassembling the tree with steel aircraft cable, ratchet straps and bolts.

What is the point of that? Unless your goal is to kill a perfectly healthy tree?

Yeah, I know, rich people.


Killing the tree IS the goal. He's more assassin than arborist. You can read more about how the ELITES are destroying South Florida's tree population here.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.