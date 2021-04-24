 Skip to content
 
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Oklahoma woman charged with embezzlement over....a) her company's money....b) a relative's trust fund....or c) not returning a VHS tape from 21 years ago   (local21news.com) divider line
21
    More: Strange, Oklahoma woman, VHS tape, Helical scan, VHS, felony  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Navy seals?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I am curious about the language of Oklahoma's embezzlement statutes. In Georgia, I think that would be "theft by conversion" and a misdemeanor because of the dollar value of the tape.
/Not a lawyer
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Now I am curious about the language of Oklahoma's embezzlement statutes. In Georgia, I think that would be "theft by conversion" and a misdemeanor because of the dollar value of the tape.
/Not a lawyer


And a misdemeanor everywhere else I suspect.

Oklahoma is goofy top to bottom.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
in the 90s my VCR destroyed a tape I had rented.

They made me replace it or face some charges.

$125
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I rented a copy of Adventures in Babysitting and accidentally threw it out. Cost me $45. I've repaid my debt to society.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
BEELEEVE IT!

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Weird, I read A) her company's monkey.

Would have been a better story
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you've ever been to Norman, it is the home of the Univsersity of Oklahoma -- the smartest place in the state.

As a visitor, you probably skiied on Mt. Norman, at 5201 ft. it is the highest mountain in the mountain range.  Norman is famous for having over 32 super high mountain peak.  The motto is "Bring us a molehill, and we'll make you a mountain."

//somewhere I have a piece of paper that says my name, OU, and magna cum laude.  This was probably before VHS tapes.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
With a helpful picture of a blank vhs tape used to record a tv show.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Now I am curious about the language of Oklahoma's embezzlement statutes


Yeah, isn't embezzlement when someone who works for a place or otherwise has insider access takes something through a means that a normal customer does not have the access or ability to do?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
the DA's office said after reviewing McBride's case, they've decided to dismiss it

"She did what? When was this? OK, get this off my desk."
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: Unobtanium: Now I am curious about the language of Oklahoma's embezzlement statutes. In Georgia, I think that would be "theft by conversion" and a misdemeanor because of the dollar value of the tape.
/Not a lawyer

And a misdemeanor everywhere else I suspect.

Oklahoma is goofy top to bottom.


It's not a felony in OK either.  https://law.justia.com/codes​/oklahoma/​2014/title-21/section-21-1451

Whoever filed the charges need to be charged with a crime. Do more of that and maybe we get less of it.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd demand my day in court.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Navy seals?


Clerks Navy SEALS
Youtube _GXzknyVQ8I
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Unobtanium: Now I am curious about the language of Oklahoma's embezzlement statutes

Yeah, isn't embezzlement when someone who works for a place or otherwise has insider access takes something through a means that a normal customer does not have the access or ability to do?


The main difference between embezzlement and theft is...

1) embezzlement, you had permission to possess the property at some point but are not returning it
2) theft, you never had permission to possess the property
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Blockbuster went bankrupt and I still owed them like $150 in late fees from the 90s. My stoner roommate said he'd return the movies and I found them under the couch s month later.

I didn't have the money to pay, so I just quit using Blockbuster after I returned the movies.

Sorry Blockbuster.
 
caljar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter anymore, but this is just her story.   Maybe the reason the company went broke is because all their tapes were stolen, and this was just the one that got left on the paperwork.  It happens, but it also would not surprise me to learn that she knew about it at the time, and chose to ignore it.  After all, somebody bothered to fill out the paperwork, and the court at the time thought it reasonable enough to put out the warrant.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: edmo: Unobtanium: Now I am curious about the language of Oklahoma's embezzlement statutes. In Georgia, I think that would be "theft by conversion" and a misdemeanor because of the dollar value of the tape.
/Not a lawyer

And a misdemeanor everywhere else I suspect.

Oklahoma is goofy top to bottom.

It's not a felony in OK either.  https://law.justia.com/codes/​oklahoma/2014/title-21/section-21-1451

Whoever filed the charges need to be charged with a crime. Do more of that and maybe we get less of it.


I would add that if you're going to charge somebody, you need to make an effort to find them. This looks like it was filed and forgotten.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

caljar: It doesn't matter anymore, but this is just her story.   Maybe the reason the company went broke is because all their tapes were stolen, and this was just the one that got left on the paperwork.  It happens, but it also would not surprise me to learn that she knew about it at the time, and chose to ignore it.  After all, somebody bothered to fill out the paperwork, and the court at the time thought it reasonable enough to put out the warrant.


Occam's razor, man. This is def. what happened.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I would also think that this would be a civil matter. Every membership agreement I ever saw for these places has in it what happens when things are not returned on time. Usually fines and such like that. THAT is the remedy available to the store per a legal contract. His mechanism to enforce it is through tort. So, after charging the shiatbird DA with a cime for over charging, fire him for being a moran and not telling the claimant to fark off to the other side of the courthouse.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You know, if I had been let go from several jobs because of something in a background screening, you can damn well bet I'd be demanding to see what was in there.  This clueless twit would get the sack and never once thought to look into it?  She's too stupid to work around sensitive material like money or intel.  And this, someone borrowed my account at the rental place and then they went straight to court over a VHS tape?  She got letters or calls or her account frozen years ago and just ignored it all, thinking too bad, so sad.
 
