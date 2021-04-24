 Skip to content
(Slate)   Here are ten great ways to say "thank you" to your child's teacher after this awful year   (slate.com) divider line
21
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
You really want to thank your kid's teacher?  Even if your state revokes a mask mandate, tell your kids they're to wear their farking masks in class.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Scotch Thermal Laminator"

Two words too long.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Best gift I ever got as a teacher -- Añejo agave tequila from Mexico with Lindt Lindor Truffles, queso menonita, and homemade tortillas for quesadillas.

That tequila was some good sipping tequila, too. Not for shooters or margaritas. It didn't make you want to slam your glass down on the bar and scream "Puta madre!" It was given to me in a wine gift box at school. I told my principal about it and she said, "I KNOW you've taken that to your car already and know nothing about it, right? RIGHT?" Best job and best boss in the world. Best parents, too. I took their kids to Arizona All-State music festival like 6 years in a row. God, I miss teaching in the "inner city."
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So you're saying not to curse them as woke tools of the sheeple establishment for teaching your kids unChristian things? Huh. Okay...I mean, I don't think it'll work but....
 
payattention
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Suspiciously absent from the list: Better pay and more support from administration when some wild-eyed parent runs in and threatens you with lawsuits because you let her precious snowflake get her knees dirty while she was outside playing with her friends. (Yes, this actually happened... more than once.)
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Please, no more Starbucks gift cards. My wife is a middle school teacher &
she has a whole bag of em, can't use them fast enough. Starbucks sucks
anyway. Cash will work just fine though....
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
List fails without straight cash or booze.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I know enough teachers to know they don't want school supplies as gifts. And they have water bottles.

Give them booze or gift cards.

And what TWX said.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gift cards just weird me out, you're giving away a more restrictive and annoying gift than just regular cash.
 
djloid2010
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: So you're saying not to curse them as woke tools of the sheeple establishment for teaching your kids unChristian things? Huh. Okay...I mean, I don't think it'll work but....


I must be doing a great job then, as I truck off the religious community and the establishment at my school!
 
holdmybones
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Theeng: Gift cards just weird me out, you're giving away a more restrictive and annoying gift than just regular cash.


Fine. You get a water bottle.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Arthur Two Sheds Jackson: Please, no more Starbucks gift cards. My wife is a middle school teacher &
she has a whole bag of em, can't use them fast enough. Starbucks sucks
anyway. Cash will work just fine though....


This.  I still some starbucks credits on a gift card years ago.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
In weed legal states, you know what to do.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Nobody ever thinks about their mechanic? The guy who turns off your "Check MOney" light.

/screw teachers
//those that can, do
///those that can't, teach
 
holdmybones
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: The guy who turns off your "Check MOney" light.


Turn the key to Aux and hold the button for five seconds with the setting on odometer?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Theeng: Gift cards just weird me out, you're giving away a more restrictive and annoying gift than just regular cash.


I agree on gift cards to very specific stores.  If I don't go to that place, or there isn't one anywhere near me.  It is useless.

Cash sounds nice, I bet there is some weird policy against it though.

I go with Amazon gift cards since you can buy nearly anything there.

Bitcoin?

I am open to suggestions.  I typically buy my faculty lunch a few times a year.  With the pandemic, that hasn't been an option.  Would like to have food sent to their houses or some thing where they can order whatever, but not sure what is best to pull that idea off.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

payattention: Suspiciously absent from the list: Better pay and more support from administration when some wild-eyed parent runs in and threatens you with lawsuits because you let her precious snowflake get her knees dirty while she was outside playing with her friends. (Yes, this actually happened... more than once.)


more administrators?  got it.  Here are five new vice principals.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: Nobody ever thinks about their mechanic? The guy who turns off your "Check MOney" light.

/screw teachers
//those that can, do
///those that can't, teach


*those who can
farkin' teachers eh?
 
Uranus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
wait...no butt stuff?
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yes, they don't have enough work. Give them hours of work doing ethics forms they have to fill out ovber a $10 joke of 'appreciation'
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

holdmybones: wrenchboy: The guy who turns off your "Check MOney" light.

Turn the key to Aux and hold the button for five seconds with the setting on odometer?


That's a maintenance reminder. And some are too stupid to pay attention to that!
 
