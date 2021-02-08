 Skip to content
 
(National Post)   In Ontario, two people die of Covid at home, alone, because overnight they became too sick to get help. Reports newspaper that has consistently published editorials opposing Covid restrictions   (nationalpost.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

(source PDF)

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.thestar.com/news/gta/2021​/​02/08/open-for-business-doug-ford-set-​to-announce-plans-for-gradually-reopen​ing-ontario.html
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hm, so did I give too much frog's blood and withered bats to Xipe Totec, or not enough?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And this in a country where there is no fear of the cost of treatment. I can only imagine the number of people in the US who die at home who were terrified at the cost to go to a hospital.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 850x469]
[Fark user image 850x467]
(source PDF)

[Fark user image 550x550]
https://www.thestar.com/news/gta/2021/​02/08/open-for-business-doug-ford-set-​to-announce-plans-for-gradually-reopen​ing-ontario.html


So I overlaid that prediction with the result of googling 'toronto covid cases' after scaling to the correct horizontal scale.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yup, it's that bad.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: And this in a country where there is no fear of the cost of treatment. I can only imagine the number of people in the US who die at home who were terrified at the cost to go to a hospital.


In the beginning of the pandemic, health insurance companies were giving blank check authorizations for every suspected COVID case in an attempt to stamp out the spread of the virus before it became endemic. The pig headed ignorance and selfishness of conservative leadership and voters combined to overcome this preventative measure, ensuring that hundreds of thousands of Americans died and the U.S. economy continues to be hobbled a year later.
 
