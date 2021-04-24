 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Two words you don't like to see used together: toxic laxative   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No you wouldn't want to see that. Next question.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ain't that the sh*ts?
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Daily Fail has a science section?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Five.  FIVE f*cking moving ads/videos on once screen.  I forget how bad the Daily Mail is, they're impossible on the Hey! app for Fark.  It's like Homer Simpson's website or the Hamster Dance.

I'd like to know more about the subject of the article, but it's definitely not going to come from the Daily Mail.  Christ what an eyesore.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

433: I forget how bad the Daily Mail is, they're impossible on the Hey! app for Fark.  It's like Homer Simpson's website or the Hamster Dance.


Oops, and I was on desktop.  Might as well forget it on the app.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Figure a toxic laxative would be effective. Really effective....
 
H31N0US
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's my infectious grooves cover bands name.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

labman: The Daily Fail has a science section?


Yes. It goes something like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Cleans you out going *both* ways.
 
mrparks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The world before side effects. What a grand time was held by all.

/Well, not all...
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Toxic Laxative: The Experience, the name of my Ke$ha comeback tour.
*Special featured guest, Courtney Love
 
Eravior
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

433: 433: I forget how bad the Daily Mail is, they're impossible on the Hey! app for Fark.  It's like Homer Simpson's website or the Hamster Dance.

Oops, and I was on desktop.  Might as well forget it on the app.


Should try a script blocker. I went there and only got the full-page popup about whitelisting them. I then opened mine, selected 'block all', re-opened the page and read the article.
 
valenumr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Toxic laxative is my smooth jazz / funk band name.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Eravior: Should try a script blocker


I really should.  My laptop is mostly locked down, can't do much with it.  I appreciate it, though, and I'll see about booting up an older netbook just for browsing ease.
 
