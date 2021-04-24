 Skip to content
 
(SFGate)   Fish and Wildlife agency plans to airdrop over a ton of poison onto Farallon Islands off San Francisco to eradicate mouse infestation, followed by the Chinese Needle Snakes   (sfgate.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Seabird, Storm-petrel, Ashy Storm-petrel, Farallon Islands, time period, Farallon Islands' mouse population, Salamander, Research models  
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gorillas are out because they'd freeze to death during the summer.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Minor problem with the birds eating the poisoned mice, but I'm sure they'll get over it
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wonder why mice were inroduced to the islands to begin with?
 
