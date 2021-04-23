 Skip to content
 
(WHDH Boston)   Fark Ready Headline: Man arrested after head-butting staffers at Southie restaurant, fleeing crash with trash bags full of marijuana   (whdh.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That would make them marijuana bags, then
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thursdays amirite?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is just for personal use:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You wanna know how you get killed in Southie?  This is pure f*cking around and soon to be finding out.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: This is just for personal use:

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Those are some really big dime bags.

Adjusted fur inflation, of course.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Makes sense. Once you've grabbed a trash bag full of marijuana, fleeing could be your best option.

/dnrtfa of course
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: This is just for personal use:

[Fark user image 850x478]

That is just the equalivant of stoner meal planning.
 
phishrace
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Awesome headline. I'm not even going to click on the link. I'll just leave the rest to my imagination. This is going to be great!
 
phishrace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

phishrace: Awesome headline. I'm not even going to click on the link. I'll just leave the rest to my imagination. This is going to be great!


Wait. I will need to know one minor detail.

Is Southie a city? A restaurant chain? What are we working with here?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

