(Yahoo)   A year late and 10 times the price that would make it useful   (yahoo.com) divider line
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice trollerific headline subby.

You get a cookie for being an a**hat.

BTW, CVS and Walgreen's have already emailed me about the availability.

/ yeah, yeah, there are no trolls on Fark
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because things can be conjured out of thin air at a moment's notice...
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Because things can be conjured out of thin air at a moment's notice...


Maybe next pandemic they'll be faster to market and cheaper? These will have utility in several specific situations, still. I'd have liked one in August.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subsidize money at the damn things, make it 2 cents a test and I'll test before I leave the house every time.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bit more than a quarter of the population is vaccinated and there is no way in hell we are getting that Trumpian goal of Herd Immunity without more cases, variants and deaths.

Hand these out like candy and use them.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: A bit more than a quarter of the population is vaccinated and there is no way in hell we are getting that Trumpian goal of Herd Immunity without more cases, variants and deaths.

Hand these out like candy and use them.


The population segment with the fastest rise in infection and hospitalization in Michigan is 10-19 year olds, over 1000 new a day.
Michigan numbers are back where they were at Christmas.
Coming to a state near you in about two weeks.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Because things can be conjured out of thin air at a moment's notice...


A year ago would have been difficult, but these have been around for about 8 months (not for home use).

FDA-approved rapid US$5 coronavirus test doesn't need specialty equipment (August 26, 2020)
 
