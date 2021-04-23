 Skip to content
(CBS Sacramento)   Company to engage in proto-crypto mining   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
alex10294
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My guess is each whiner has at least one thing made of gold.
 
alex10294
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
..or containing gold.  Looking at you, every piece of electronics.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

alex10294: My guess is each whiner has at least one thing made of gold.


My guess is that you've shat in a toilet but would have a problem with them building a sewage treatment plant out the back of your house.

Or you've eaten farmed food but would complain if they built an ammonia plant next door.

Using something doesn't validate favorited!ing its supply chain in a place people live.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's a new one. I can't even remember what word that was.
 
melfunction
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is there a gold shortage? It's over-priced.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

alex10294: ..or containing gold.  Looking at you, every piece of electronics.


As an industrial commodity, gold is in massive over supply.  There is enough gold in fort Knox to supply the electronics industry for decades and its not even a particularly big gold repository.  85% of gold mined just ends up in a vault somewhere.

Gold mining isn't about supplying industry at all.
 
