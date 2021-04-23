 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Yes it's a crime but it was pretty cool   (yahoo.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bidding on movie rights in 5...4...3...
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

felching pen: Bidding on movie rights in 5...4...3...


Except that George Clooney et. al. aren't supposed to end up in prison at the end.

Ocean's 20 to life.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's only a cool crime if you're smart enough to not get caught.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
An artists rendering of the three suspects:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Val Cooper, Alex Levin, and Garri Smith

Is this Oceans 11 or the Spice Girls?
 
starsrift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That is pretty cool. Shame that they didn't get away with it.

/ what, do you expect me to root for the sort that are so rich they have safe deposit boxes? Eat them
 
robodog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ukraine, Russia, North Macedonia, Moldova, Latvia, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan:

Well, they're dead once they hit prison, they style from wealthy people in the list of countries that would be on the very bottom of my list of targets.
 
hunh
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I was expecting the "School of Turin" guys.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"borescope"


38 Minutes of a Man Watching Taupe Paint Dry
Youtube iMwJt11RZG4
 
Biledriver
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

starsrift: That is pretty cool. Shame that they didn't get away with it.

/ what, do you expect me to root for the sort that are so rich they have safe deposit boxes? Eat them


Stealing is plenty wrong but when the heists are non-violent and this elaborately planned, you can't help but sorta hope they'll evade the authorities.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Damn meddling kids.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That allowed Smith to enter the safe deposit box rooms, use "the duplicate keys to open" boxes and steal

"Duplicate keys" were conveniently available?
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Money spends me playas
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WhippingBoi: It's only a cool crime if you're smart enough to not get caught.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
