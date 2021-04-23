 Skip to content
 
(Lost Coast Outpost)   Church spreads more than just the word of the Lord. This is not a repeat from, well, all the rest of them   (lostcoastoutpost.com) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*sigh* If only there was information available on how singing in groups worked to spread the virus.

If only:
The Skagit Valley choir last sang together on the evening of March 10, 2020. This rehearsal, it would turn out, was one of the first documented superspreader events of the pandemic. Of the 61 choristers who attended practice that night, 53 developed coronavirus symptoms. Two later died. (Link to a NYTimes Podcast, possible paywall).
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That ain't the holy ghost y'all spreading around
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
DIL parents and grandmother that lives with them have it now. Yes, they got it from going to church, along with a bunch of other attendees.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Corona virus likes this.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"We had gone over an entire year with no outbreak at the church, but despite our best efforts, the virus was introduced to our congregation," the statement says. "Whether that was in a church service, or from outside gatherings amongst church congregants, many who are family, we do not know."

'We farked around and found out.'
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
God doesn't seem to protect near as many people as folks claim.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pedophelia and tax evasion?
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My mother is a retired nurse. Got the vaccine and a couple weeks later came down to visit her grandchildren.

My mother in law, retired divorcee. Heavily into church. Vaccine hesitant because DNA and stem cells something something. Goes to a large church gathering because "she is new" and gets the covid.
I don't take any of her advice.

My AstraZenica first shot is booked for Tuesday.
 
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Romans 13:1-2 says: "Obey the government, for God is the One who has put it there. There is no government anywhere that God has not placed in power. So those who refuse to obey the law of the land are refusing to obey God, and punishment will follow."

...biatch.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: "We had gone over an entire year with no outbreak at the church, but despite our best efforts, the virus was introduced to our congregation," the statement says. "Whether that was in a church service, or from outside gatherings amongst church congregants, many who are family, we do not know."

'We farked around and found out.'

May I recommend a new short hymn for their men's Southern Gospel choir or quartet?
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ohh. Fark me with a splintery stick.  Some of you farkers my have remembered in another thread that a family of 8 mostly antivaxxer people I know all came down with covid? Where do you think they got it? Hint: it's in subby's headline.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
0z79 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: God doesn't seem to protect near as many people as folks claim.


A town was being flooded due to heavy rains; everyone had been evacuated except one person. A truck came to pick him up; he refused, saying "God will save me." So they left.

12 hours later, a boat drives up to his second-story window (the first story had been flooded). Same story, he says "God will save me!" and they left.

A bit later, a helicopter is hovering over his roof, where he's sitting after abandoning the second floor. Over the loudspeaker, they tell him that this is his last chance. There will be no rescue coming after them. Again: "God will save me."

Well, he dies. Drowns in the flood. Ends up at the pearly gates, asking St. Peter "Why didn't God save me!? I had faith in them!"

To which St. Pete replies "What do you mean? He sent you a truck, a boat and a helicopter!"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good Lord! That "Church" looks like a car dealership. I hope they are more honest but I am not holding my breath.
 
mr-b
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

edmo: God doesn't seem to protect near as many people as folks claim.


The thing is that God has to know you before He'll protect you. Wait, what? Wasn't this a church?

;-)
 
valenumr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

COMALite J: Gordon Bennett: "We had gone over an entire year with no outbreak at the church, but despite our best efforts, the virus was introduced to our congregation," the statement says. "Whether that was in a church service, or from outside gatherings amongst church congregants, many who are family, we do not know."

'We farked around and found out.'
May I recommend a new short hymn for their men's Southern Gospel choir or quartet?
B flat minor is such an odd key. I find c, e ,or a minor to be more dramatic.
 
valenumr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Good Lord! That "Church" looks like a car dealership. I hope they are more honest but I am not holding my breath.


You might want to.
 
