 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chicago Sun-Times)   *bzzzt* "I need a price check on a bottle of water and a big blood-cleaning mop at checkout, please..." *bzzzt*   (chicago.suntimes.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Dagger, Stabbing, Chief of police, Face, Officer, Grocery store, Parable of the Good Samaritan, Samaritan  
•       •       •

691 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2021 at 11:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a lot of instant anger.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lesson here is: do not cut in line
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blood Cleaning Mop is the name of my Nirvana cover band.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh good news, no mass shooting today!
 
Semper Fidelis Tyrannosaurus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"no charges have been filed"?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Semper Fidelis Tyrannosaurus: "no charges have been filed"?


It takes time to do the paperwork
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Semper Fidelis Tyrannosaurus: "no charges have been filed"?


Remember that guy in Florida who was ''cleaning'' his gun last week and murdered a mother of 4 by ''accident''? No charges has been filed.

Another guy in florida murdered his wife in the same way a few years ago and there were no charges filled. Sounds like murder in florida is fine if you were cleaning your gun.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What we need is common sense knife control laws.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Berwyn!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well at least no one got shot.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kbronsito: The lesson here is: do not cut in line


Do not get cut in line.
 
Fissile
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Semper Fidelis Tyrannosaurus: "no charges have been filed"?

Remember that guy in Florida who was ''cleaning'' his gun last week and murdered a mother of 4 by ''accident''? No charges has been filed.

Another guy in florida murdered his wife in the same way a few years ago and there were no charges filled. Sounds like murder in florida is fine if you were cleaning your gun.


A few examples of cop law interpretation:

1) Victims not white?  Doesn't matter.
2) White woman victim of non-white  spouse/boyfriend/baby-daddy?   She had it coming.
3) Victims are poor whites abused by rich/powerful/connected whites?  Doesn't matter.  Etc, etc.

See a pattern with the above examples?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MythDragon: kbronsito: The lesson here is: do not cut in line

Do not get cut in line.


Pissed Blood - Nicolas Cage best line (HD)
Youtube tCtYuARcQPg
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kbronsito: The lesson here is: do not cut in line


This. I hope the cutter the one who cut in line feels like scum for the rest of their crap life
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Well at least no one got shot.


Actually, why didn't the Good Samaritan have a gun; Jesus farking Christ
 
goodbeer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fissile: lolmao500: Semper Fidelis Tyrannosaurus: "no charges have been filed"?

Remember that guy in Florida who was ''cleaning'' his gun last week and murdered a mother of 4 by ''accident''? No charges has been filed.

Another guy in florida murdered his wife in the same way a few years ago and there were no charges filled. Sounds like murder in florida is fine if you were cleaning your gun.

A few examples of cop law interpretation:

1) Victims not white?  Doesn't matter.
2) White woman victim of non-white  spouse/boyfriend/baby-daddy?   She had it coming.
3) Victims are poor whites abused by rich/powerful/connected whites?  Doesn't matter.  Etc, etc.

See a pattern with the above examples?


I think I know your point, but to answer your question, no, I don't see your pattern.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Well at least no one got shot.


I mean, 3 or 4 people could easily be dead.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: kbronsito: The lesson here is: do not cut in line

This. I hope the cutter the one who cut in line feels like scum for the rest of their crap life


JFC read the article, she didn't cut in line.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.