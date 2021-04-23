 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   "Everybody loves teddy bears." This guy a little too much   (local10.com) divider line
9
    More: Florida, Teddy bear, Restaurant, Teddy bears, case of a stolen teddy bear, Eating, surveillance camera, CORAL GABLES, Surveillance video  
•       •       •

215 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Apr 2021 at 1:05 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I sleep with a teddy bear.  It's an anxiety disorder thing.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Bear in teddy" is surprisingly SFW!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why?
 
ScrimBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Qatmandu: I sleep with a teddy bear.  It's an anxiety disorder thing.


Ok. Alright. As long as you know where to draw the line.
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's ok to have a thunder buddy. You do you.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Why?


I also wonder this.  They look like generic Walmart grade bears with Aliexpress knockoff fursuit grade color choice.  I like stuffed bears and do keep one in my bed and a few on the couch (they're way better than throw pillows and really helps with sleeping on side) but a shapeless bright red one?  Hard pass.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There are no words for how much I hate this company, its ads, and this one in particular.

Unique Business (:30) - Liberty Mutual Insurance Commercial
Youtube 44YYT0mmjSo


Somewhere along the line, someone decided that every ad had to be nonsensical, stupid bullshiat, and I'd like to have that person found and shot.
 
commodork
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did the guy name the bear Mr. Raspberry Jam?
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: There are no words for how much I hate this company, its ads, and this one in particular.

[YouTube video: Unique Business (:30) - Liberty Mutual Insurance Commercial]

Somewhere along the line, someone decided that every ad had to be nonsensical, stupid bullshiat, and I'd like to have that person found and shot.


So I guess you don't want a wet teddy bear? Love the commercials or hate them they are memorable!
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.