(Baltimore Sun)   After the former Maryland medical examiner testified that Floyd maybe possibly died from carbon monoxide or a heart attack and not from Chauvin suffocating him, Maryland is re-examining every "in custody" death he signed off on   (baltimoresun.com) divider line
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gee, ya think?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm okay with that.

Did he sign off on Freddie Gray's death?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: I'm okay with that.

Did he sign off on Freddie Gray's death?


Yes.

One of Fowler's office's best known rulings came in the death of Freddie Gray, who they determined died from injuries suffered in the back of a police van. The autopsy concluded that officers' failure to take care of him and seek medical attention made his death a homicide, and prompted State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby to swiftly file charges against six officers.

So, maybe he didn't become a complete piece of shiat until after he started being a professional witness for the pigs.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: BizarreMan: I'm okay with that.

Did he sign off on Freddie Gray's death?

Yes.

One of Fowler's office's best known rulings came in the death of Freddie Gray, who they determined died from injuries suffered in the back of a police van. The autopsy concluded that officers' failure to take care of him and seek medical attention made his death a homicide, and prompted State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby to swiftly file charges against six officers.

So, maybe he didn't become a complete piece of shiat until after he started being a professional witness for the pigs.


I would not doubt if the conclusion of the report was "His work while employed by the State of Maryland was acceptable. It appears his work has become incredibly subpar since he made the decision to whore himself, a deal with the devil if you will."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Benevolent Misanthrope: BizarreMan: I'm okay with that.

Did he sign off on Freddie Gray's death?

Yes.

One of Fowler's office's best known rulings came in the death of Freddie Gray, who they determined died from injuries suffered in the back of a police van. The autopsy concluded that officers' failure to take care of him and seek medical attention made his death a homicide, and prompted State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby to swiftly file charges against six officers.

So, maybe he didn't become a complete piece of shiat until after he started being a professional witness for the pigs.

I would not doubt if the conclusion of the report was "His work while employed by the State of Maryland was acceptable. It appears his work has become incredibly subpar since he made the decision to whore himself, a deal with the devil if you will."


I'll bet we can guess which appeals go the fastest.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Benevolent Misanthrope: BizarreMan: I'm okay with that.

Did he sign off on Freddie Gray's death?

Yes.

One of Fowler's office's best known rulings came in the death of Freddie Gray, who they determined died from injuries suffered in the back of a police van. The autopsy concluded that officers' failure to take care of him and seek medical attention made his death a homicide, and prompted State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby to swiftly file charges against six officers.

So, maybe he didn't become a complete piece of shiat until after he started being a professional witness for the pigs.

I would not doubt if the conclusion of the report was "His work while employed by the State of Maryland was acceptable. It appears his work has become incredibly subpar since he made the decision to whore himself, a deal with the devil if you will."


Maybe he made the deal with the devil when private practice was on the horizon and before public service ended:

Link

I'm going to reserve judgment on this one. I don't know much at all about the Anton Black case. It looks like in this one, the suspect fled and they let him, later tracked him down, he didn't respond to a tasing, and bit a cop. They also rendered aid for 28 minutes until EMS showed up. So not really Floyd, but blaming the death on preexisting stuff is too reminiscent.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brian Fosh is a good AG and I'm glad he's doing this.

"Black's 2018 death was captured on video, with Greensboro police holding the unarmed teenager down for more than six minutes. Fowler ruled that Black died because of a sudden cardiac event while struggling with police, and not because they pinned him in a prone position.

Testifying in the Floyd case, Fowler said that police, who held Floyd down in a prone position for more than nine minutes, did not cause Floyd's death. His testimony was rebutted by a string of prosecution medical experts."

This guy has been making it up to get convictions for quite awhile now.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, because that guy was ethically lacking.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The judge in the Chauvin case wouldn't let the prosecution reveal any of this, threatening a mistrial.   It's a wonder the jury reached the correct verdict, and can only be because so many cops testified against Chauvin.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to guess that this thread will be full of people who don't understand what an expert witness for the defense is supposed to do.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: I'm going to guess that this thread will be full of people who don't understand what an expert witness for the defense is supposed to do.


Swearing to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth ... that' s optional to you?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I'm a cynic, but I'm surprised that they're willing to take a look.
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Jeebus Saves: I'm going to guess that this thread will be full of people who don't understand what an expert witness for the defense is supposed to do.

Swearing to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth ... that' s optional to you?


Don't feed the troll it's just wants to feed off your hate.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, someone who gets to share a hot tub in Hell with Fred Zane
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The S.O. (a forensic pathologist) has a few choice words for those who go in to private practice. With enough money, they'll say just about anything you want.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: I'm going to guess that this thread will be full of people who don't understand what an expert witness for the defense is supposed to do.


Their opinion is supposed to be expert and is supposed to help the jury understand complex medical issues. Lies in exchange for money or incompetence or personal bias are none of the above.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah.  I wasn't expecting the  "finding out" phase so soon.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Keep upsetting the bad apple carts
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Best estimate is 1,000/yr die from cop street executions, 5,000/yr from "falling down the stairs in jail".  Expect a lot to find, even if he couldn't lie that badly about Freddie Gray.  Any bets on him claiming that displaced vertabrae are a sign of "suicide by hanging" (with the 6" drop typical in jail cells)?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This man has likely been an accessory after the fact to dozens of murders.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: BizarreMan: I'm okay with that.

Did he sign off on Freddie Gray's death?

Yes.

One of Fowler's office's best known rulings came in the death of Freddie Gray, who they determined died from injuries suffered in the back of a police van. The autopsy concluded that officers' failure to take care of him and seek medical attention made his death a homicide, and prompted State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby to swiftly file charges against six officers.

So, maybe he didn't become a complete piece of shiat until after he started being a professional witness for the pigs.


Maybe he's being blackmailed.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I really, really enjoy that there's enough competence in our government so 'f*ck around, find out' is actually what happens when you do something awful. There are real consequences for helping cover up murder, and that is fantastic.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
People who lie to protect shiatty cops should be treated just as harshly.

Why the fark would you stick your neck out for somebody who acted dishonorably and dishonor yourself in the process?

That makes no sense to me.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: I really, really enjoy that there's enough competence in our government so 'f*ck around, find out' is actually what happens when you do something awful. There are real consequences for helping cover up murder, and that is fantastic.


"There are real consequences for helping cover up murder, and that is fantastic."

Well there was this guy's years of successfully covering up murder until he was stupid enough to jump onto a sinking ship.  And the entire national system of covering up murder by people who probably won't be investigated before they retire.  And that this is just a request for an investigation and any consequences  for this guy are a crap shoot.
 
patcarew
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There's a might judgment coming, but I might be wrong.

You see you hear these funny voices, in the Tower of Song.
 
