(Global News (Canada))   Trudeau's got tats   (globalnews.ca) divider line
9
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Canadian tats?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
https://www.huffingtonpost.ca/2015/10​/​23/justin-trudeau-tattoo-raven_n_83710​22.html
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
yup.

Fark user imageView Full Size


more interestingly, sophie wears a strapless bra under a V-neck sweater? and they're both cute. and under age 75.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: yup.

[Fark user image 219x350]

more interestingly, sophie wears a strapless bra under a V-neck sweater? and they're both cute. and under age 75.

[Fark user image 817x360]


Father:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Son:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Wife:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The headline made me laugh.
 
mrparks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It looks like a bouquet of snakes.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I got the second dose today. I have no tats.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Nelson Mandala
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

luna1580: yup.

[Fark user image 219x350]

more interestingly, sophie wears a strapless bra under a V-neck sweater? and they're both cute. and under age 75.

[Fark user image 817x360]


I prefer to think she's letting the sweater puppies run free.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.