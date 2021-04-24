 Skip to content
(YouTube)   11foot8+8 eats Penske truck. This is/is not a repeat. "I tell you, the sign and the bridge are working together"   (youtube.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
MORE BOX TRUCKS FOR THE BRIDGE GOD!!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That one was about 18+9
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The driver's definitely not Penske material.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
18?  That is one TALL truck subby.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was thinking about a sign to put in front of my house.
I decided on "How did you miss both dead end signs?"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That'll buffer right out...of the driver's bank account.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nice timing with that one with the train and all.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
From the video the warning sign didn't go off. Could the driver claim that that made him assume he was okay?
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://imgur.com/gallery/BkpwJPx
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like the train. It adds a nice touch to the video.

Might as well take down that electronic sign if they're never going to use it.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: I like the train. It adds a nice touch to the video.


It's like Nelson Muntz dropping by at the end...

HAAAAA. HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH
 
jjorsett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Missed it by thatmuch.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: From the video the warning sign didn't go off. Could the driver claim that that made him assume he was okay?


He's welcome to try
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I like how the structure they've built in the background has a turret for tourists to watch the bridge. You can probably see the whole road from there, and take bets on different trucks.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mjjt: https://imgur.com/gallery/BkpwJPx



Imagine the conversation that led to even let them try that.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Ivo Shandor: I like the train. It adds a nice touch to the video.

It's like Nelson Muntz dropping by at the end...

HAAAAA. HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH


HAAAAA. HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH

/doppler effect
 
