(Business Insider)   Americans ignoring that the pandemic is the worst it's ever been, continue to keep Covid circulating through air travel   (markets.businessinsider.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
By what measure is it "the worst it's ever been?"
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: By what measure is it "the worst it's ever been?"


By the measure which includes that obscure little corner of America known as "the rest of the world".
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Boomers are immune now.  It is no longer news.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: edmo: By what measure is it "the worst it's ever been?"

By the measure which includes that obscure little corner of America known as "the rest of the world".


How dare you use up to date information! I like.loving in the last that I imagine. Make covid grate again.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Minor nitpick -- this isn't about Americans traveling now like the headline implies, it's about Americans booking flights for future travel because prices are super low.  They're speculating borders will be open by their trip and willing to risk losing their fare if it isn't.
 
paulleah
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: edmo: By what measure is it "the worst it's ever been?"

By the measure which includes that obscure little corner of America known as "the rest of the world".


2/3 of that graphic is India.

Get vaccinated and go about your lives people.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Vaccinated with J&J for 14 days now... Traveled. Took a test during my end of my visit: negative. I have one scheduled on Sunday, when I'm back home. I continue to wear masks where required and I follow the rules.

We can do this.

Get the vax, follow the rules, and LIVE!!!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

paulleah: Ivo Shandor: edmo: By what measure is it "the worst it's ever been?"

By the measure which includes that obscure little corner of America known as "the rest of the world".

2/3 of that graphic is India.

Get vaccinated and go about your lives people.


Sounds good! Beach trip to Brazil is a go. That's nowhere near India so it will be perfectly safe.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
hundreddollarman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How are airlines taking bookings for Japan when Japan is still closed to foreign tourists?
 
JRoo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's all the fault of the people using the airlines service.

That makes sense.
 
JonPace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Weird how Texas is one of the last affected states while locked down states are doing the worst.

Was great when Fauci was asked about that and was stammering like a moron and unable to explain it.

Also lol at using India as a way to tell Americans to hide under their blankets for another year. Do you realize how pathetic you people sound?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JonPace: Weird how Texas is one of the last affected states while locked down states are doing the worst.

Was great when Fauci was asked about that and was stammering like a moron and unable to explain it.

Also lol at using India as a way to tell Americans to hide under their blankets for another year. Do you realize how pathetic you people sound?


1) WRONG

Stopped reading there.
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Vaccinated with J&J for 14 days now... Traveled. Took a test during my end of my visit: negative. I have one scheduled on Sunday, when I'm back home. I continue to wear masks where required and I follow the rules.

We can do this.

Get the vax, follow the rules, and LIVE!!!

We can do this.

Get the vax, follow the rules, and LIVE!!!


But my freedom!!!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I actually expect a lot of people to travel. It's been a long haul.

Just get fully vaccinated and you're as safe as you can be - and of course, the other country may not let you in without testing or real proof of vaccination.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Tired. So tired of all this.

This is not going to go away until the greedy stop trying to take advantage of the stupidity and selfishness of the general public.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

JonPace: Weird how Texas is one of the last affected states while locked down states are doing the worst.

Was great when Fauci was asked about that and was stammering like a moron and unable to explain it.

Also lol at using India as a way to tell Americans to hide under their blankets for another year. Do you realize how pathetic you people sound?


https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.ksat​.​com/news/texas/2021/04/22/texas-covid-​19-cases-deaths-continue-an-above-aver​age-pace/%3foutputType=amp

Above average pace in Texas?

I also noticed, since I've been fully vaccinated, and test anyway (five minutes and free equals zero inconvenience) that there are self-swab COVID tests. I live in Sonoma County, California, and I never knew that existed-a professional always took the sample. This method of testing outside my hometown (I've now traveled) seems like a good way to BS employer or government requirements to "prove" negative. Like if a drug test company allowed me to piss at home...
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wish I could get vaccinated. Been living in Florida in a motel for almost a year, but Florida only allows state residents or people who can prove partial residency to get vaccinated.

Haven't been able to get a Florida ID yet because they require a mountain of documentation to get one... Girlfriend is eligible and just scheduled hers. I will continue to work from the motel and never leave.
 
carkiller
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: JonPace: Weird how Texas is one of the last affected states while locked down states are doing the worst.

Was great when Fauci was asked about that and was stammering like a moron and unable to explain it.

Also lol at using India as a way to tell Americans to hide under their blankets for another year. Do you realize how pathetic you people sound?

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.ksat.​com/news/texas/2021/04/22/texas-covid-​19-cases-deaths-continue-an-above-aver​age-pace/%3foutputType=amp

Above average pace in Texas?

I also noticed, since I've been fully vaccinated, and test anyway (five minutes and free equals zero inconvenience) that there are self-swab COVID tests. I live in Sonoma County, California, and I never knew that existed-a professional always took the sample. This method of testing outside my hometown (I've now traveled) seems like a good way to BS employer or government requirements to "prove" negative. Like if a drug test company allowed me to piss at home...


I get tested every one to two weeks (depending on how much risk I've courted), and I've been jamming the amazing q-tip of science up my own goddamned nose for a couple months, but it's always at an official testing site, under the supervision of {some competent-seeming person in a bunny suit}. Is that what you mean by self-swab?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Minor nitpick -- this isn't about Americans traveling now like the headline implies, it's about Americans booking flights for future travel because prices are super low.  They're speculating borders will be open by their trip and willing to risk losing their fare if it isn't.


At the rate the world is vaccinating, we'll have 60% global immunity... in 3 years. And thats without variants farking everything up... which they already are.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

aungen: Boomers are immune now.  It is no longer news.


You really should keep up with what's going on.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

carkiller: Declassify Issue: JonPace: Weird how Texas is one of the last affected states while locked down states are doing the worst.

Was great when Fauci was asked about that and was stammering like a moron and unable to explain it.

Also lol at using India as a way to tell Americans to hide under their blankets for another year. Do you realize how pathetic you people sound?

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.ksat.​com/news/texas/2021/04/22/texas-covid-​19-cases-deaths-continue-an-above-aver​age-pace/%3foutputType=amp

Above average pace in Texas?

I also noticed, since I've been fully vaccinated, and test anyway (five minutes and free equals zero inconvenience) that there are self-swab COVID tests. I live in Sonoma County, California, and I never knew that existed-a professional always took the sample. This method of testing outside my hometown (I've now traveled) seems like a good way to BS employer or government requirements to "prove" negative. Like if a drug test company allowed me to piss at home...

I get tested every one to two weeks (depending on how much risk I've courted), and I've been jamming the amazing q-tip of science up my own goddamned nose for a couple months, but it's always at an official testing site, under the supervision of {some competent-seeming person in a bunny suit}. Is that what you mean by self-swab?


Walgreens drive-thru.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Wish I could get vaccinated. Been living in Florida in a motel for almost a year, but Florida only allows state residents or people who can prove partial residency to get vaccinated


Keep hitting a wall here in Minnesota, and I've been here forever.

Hopefully the J&J coming back will make it happen at long last (one and done), so I can finally lose the mask.
 
neapoi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JonPace: Weird how Texas is one of the last affected states while locked down states are doing the worst.

Was great when Fauci was asked about that and was stammering like a moron and unable to explain it.

Also lol at using India as a way to tell Americans to hide under their blankets for another year. Do you realize how pathetic you people sound?


Go fark yourself. That you imagine that masks don't work or that a lifelong scientist and doctor is not well versed in his field of study paints you as an absolute moron. A mouth breathing subhuman little shiat who's ego keeps him from any sort of self reflection or self growth. It's so damned pathetic that you imagine to know more about a virus than a virologist.

Seriously, read a book champ.
 
