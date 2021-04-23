 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Global News (Canada))   Rogue goes on dungeon crawl, searches for secret doors and treasure   (globalnews.ca) divider line
14
    More: Cool, Treasure hunting, YouTube, Keith Wille, family legend, treasure hunter, old home, relative's daughter, western Massachusetts  
•       •       •

734 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2021 at 10:58 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first thing I do when I buy a new house that was built at least 100 years ago is look for loose floorboards and bricks. I've found crazy cash stashes.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought my home off the kids of the dead owner; the only owner if the home.

One day I was doing some landscaping and found a 4x4 metal area. I got so excited only to find that ... Yup, it was just an old sheet of metal.

I also redid the front lawn and discovered a downed tree. The guy had just buried it after it fell.

All sorts of weirdness. No cash stash.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The elf shot the food!
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
@
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: I bought my home off the kids of the dead owner; the only owner if the home.

One day I was doing some landscaping and found a 4x4 metal area. I got so excited only to find that ... Yup, it was just an old sheet of metal.

I also redid the front lawn and discovered a downed tree. The guy had just buried it after it fell.

All sorts of weirdness. No cash stash.


It's the old farm way.

I've heard, possibly unreliable, stories of people getting their plows caught on buried houses because when a house caught fire they dug a pit and pushed what was left in the pit. 50 years and land use changes later and no one knows it's there.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes these treasure hunts don't go as planned.

Man Regrets Digging Up Concrete Box In Garden
Youtube xbmyJrlA3r0
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Sometimes these treasure hunts don't go as planned.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xbmyJrlA​3r0]


Except that wasn't that a fark link, and it went exactly as planned.  Or at least exactly as it was obviously going to go as he knew it was a septic tank when he opened it?

There was a collapsed house behind the place I used to work.  Not sure what era, and really weird to see ruins in Clarksville, Md (at the time the land being developed as DC suburbs out I-270 way).  Never tried to treasure hunt it, it had to have long been picked over (there were deer hunting stands nearby).
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well it does have an orange band, which is correct for legendary.  If it was purple then it would be epic. A white band would be common treasure.
 
tarkin1
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"detectorist "??    So many questions.

1) What idiot hires someone that calls themselves a "Dectectorist".  That sounds like something they would put in a parody TV show.  'We are the Dectectorists!  We investigate cases of theft by possessed aliens, not involving anal probes."  Family show, after all.

2) Who would call themselves that?  Worse, it looks like the people calling themselves that are actually competent - is the most competent person in that town a joke?

3) Is it some cultural thing?  Is there a country in the world where people actually use detectorist in an un-ironic way?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

tarkin1: "detectorist "??    So many questions.

1) What idiot hires someone that calls themselves a "Dectectorist".  That sounds like something they would put in a parody TV show.  'We are the Dectectorists!  We investigate cases of theft by possessed aliens, not involving anal probes."  Family show, after all.

2) Who would call themselves that?  Worse, it looks like the people calling themselves that are actually competent - is the most competent person in that town a joke?

3) Is it some cultural thing?  Is there a country in the world where people actually use detectorist in an un-ironic way?


If this isn't a bit you've unintentionally hit comedy gold.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Detec​t​orists

If it is a bit, it's a decent bit and thanks.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tarkin1: "detectorist "??    So many questions.

1) What idiot hires someone that calls themselves a "Dectectorist".  That sounds like something they would put in a parody TV show.  'We are the Dectectorists!  We investigate cases of theft by possessed aliens, not involving anal probes."  Family show, after all.

2) Who would call themselves that?  Worse, it looks like the people calling themselves that are actually competent - is the most competent person in that town a joke?

3) Is it some cultural thing?  Is there a country in the world where people actually use detectorist in an un-ironic way?


It's a fun little watch
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Worthless wtihout the Amulet of Yendor
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tarkin1: "detectorist "??    So many questions.

1) What idiot hires someone that calls themselves a "Dectectorist".  That sounds like something they would put in a parody TV show.  'We are the Dectectorists!  We investigate cases of theft by possessed aliens, not involving anal probes."  Family show, after all.

2) Who would call themselves that?  Worse, it looks like the people calling themselves that are actually competent - is the most competent person in that town a joke?

3) Is it some cultural thing?  Is there a country in the world where people actually use detectorist in an un-ironic way?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.