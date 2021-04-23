 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(People Magazine)   He died doing what he loved - falling   (people.com) divider line
23
    More: Sad, United States, Chinook helicopter, Cuba, Caribbean Sea, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Caribbean, Hispaniola  
•       •       •

1343 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2021 at 5:14 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. He didn't die falling. He died stopping.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, pretty sure he wasn't loving it as he hurtled to his death, sis.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rainier and Shasta are taller from base to summit.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Rainier and Shasta are taller from base to summit.


Then why are they so far below Whitney in "tallest mountain" lists? (Honestly want to know, not being snarky.)
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: whidbey: Rainier and Shasta are taller from base to summit.

Then why are they so far below Whitney in "tallest mountain" lists? (Honestly want to know, not being snarky.)


Because Whitney is taller in general elevation, but the base starts out at about 8500 feet above sea level, compared to 3500 for Shasta and 1600 for Rainier.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, chute.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: whidbey: Rainier and Shasta are taller from base to summit.

Then why are they so far below Whitney in "tallest mountain" lists? (Honestly want to know, not being snarky.)


"Tallest" is usually relative to sea level. But see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/To​pograp​hic_prominence
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He Died 'Doing What He Loved'


Screaming and waving his arms around while shiatting his pants?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Benevolent Misanthrope: whidbey: Rainier and Shasta are taller from base to summit.

Then why are they so far below Whitney in "tallest mountain" lists? (Honestly want to know, not being snarky.)

"Tallest" is usually relative to sea level. But see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Top​ographic_prominence


Thank you for your simpler less mushmouth explanation.  : )
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was so hoping for this: (seriously mountain hiking is no joke and must be done cautiously)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Benevolent Misanthrope: whidbey: Rainier and Shasta are taller from base to summit.

Then why are they so far below Whitney in "tallest mountain" lists? (Honestly want to know, not being snarky.)

"Tallest" is usually relative to sea level. But see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Top​ographic_prominence


Ah.  Thanks.

So, Rainier beats it, but Shasta doesn't?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Kinda like how Mauna Kea is technically taller than Everest.

/technically correct
//the best kind of correct
///threes!!!
 
Watubi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Here I'm holding a bill for an ambulance ride to an out of network hospital and this guy gets a free Chinook
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
My first thought:


Rip, the "funny" Chevy...
 
srb68
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: No. He didn't die falling. He died stopping.
[Fark user image image 425x500]


To put that in English:
It's never the fall that gets you..
It's the sudden stop at the end...
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Watubi: Here I'm holding a bill for an ambulance ride to an out of network hospital and this guy gets a free Chinook


He paid with his life, though. Totally not worth it.
 
sotua
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
(user)name checks out

/I'd say "climber" is a little more accurate, but not quite there...
 
Summoner101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

whidbey: Benevolent Misanthrope: whidbey: Rainier and Shasta are taller from base to summit.

Then why are they so far below Whitney in "tallest mountain" lists? (Honestly want to know, not being snarky.)

Because Whitney is taller in general elevation, but the base starts out at about 8500 feet above sea level, compared to 3500 for Shasta and 1600 for Rainier.


You sound like you're from the PNW.

/wait a second
//whidbey...
///username checks out
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Summoner101: whidbey: Benevolent Misanthrope: whidbey: Rainier and Shasta are taller from base to summit.

Then why are they so far below Whitney in "tallest mountain" lists? (Honestly want to know, not being snarky.)

Because Whitney is taller in general elevation, but the base starts out at about 8500 feet above sea level, compared to 3500 for Shasta and 1600 for Rainier.

You sound like you're from the PNW.

/wait a second
//whidbey...
///username checks out


I can usually see Rainier out my office window if it's a nice day.
 
davynelson
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Search and Rescue should send the sister a bill, then let's see what she has to say about fallout boy.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

srb68: Hubris Boy: No. He didn't die falling. He died stopping.
[Fark user image image 425x500]

To put that in English:
It's never the fall that gets you..
It's the sudden stop at the end...


The 11,600' elevation in a steep, snowy, north-facing chute might make this a rare exception to that familiar rule.  Poor guy likely bounced a few times on his way down, and may not have lived long enough to experience his final landing.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
falling to your death is a hobby that lasts the rest of your life...._
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.