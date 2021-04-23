 Skip to content
(Twitter) Hot seat: Mentos, as they're no longer needed. Cool throne: renegade pop bottles on a one way mission of destruction. Sadly, far too often the innocent have to pay for the butter fingers of others
    More: Scary, shot  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fellow in the aisle who dropped the pop bottle reminded me of Steve Urkel. "Did I do that?"
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being a middle-aged fart, I remember the glass magnum bottles of soda from the 70s that fell off shelves, exploded and hurting people
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gopher321: Being a middle-aged fart, I remember the glass magnum bottles of soda from the 70s that fell off shelves, exploded and hurting people


And this is why they switched to plastic, despite it's questionable recyclable capabilities.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That guy has enviably quick reflexes. Damn.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We have liftoff!
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: That guy has enviably quick reflexes. Damn.


I can't quite tell if he actually got out of the way, or if he just flinched enough to get grazing shot.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Geotpf: gopher321: Being a middle-aged fart, I remember the glass magnum bottles of soda from the 70s that fell off shelves, exploded and hurting people

And this is why they switched to plastic, despite it's questionable recyclable capabilities.


Citation_needed.jpg
 
invictus2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Funny Video - Coca Cola & Mentos, Japanese Style
Youtube iFm8zoYalOc
 
wxboy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If not for Covid, that shield wouldn't have been there, and the employee would be looking at quite the dental bill right now.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sausage Party irl
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Old but evergreen.

Bloodsport Mentos Commercial
Youtube N_IAb_XmVa8
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dutchmang
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There's a chapter in the fantastic book Rust about how corrosive soda is and how when a single can leaks or explodes it can destroy entire shipments.

The reason is that without the epoxy coating inside the can, soda will eat through the aluminum in 3-4 days. The epoxy isn't particularly cheap so they only coat the inside of the can with it. If a can spills or explodes and sprays onto the outside of other cans, it will quickly eat through them, causing others to fail and leak/spray and creating a massive chain reaction of failure. Often an entire shipment will have to be tossed out because of the liability potential of weakened cans making their way to the consumer.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What about the second half of the video, where the girl bends over and gets stuck in the dryer?
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
All the weight was already gone so it would probably just sting a little bit
 
dutchmang
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dutchmang: [Fark user image image 300x533]


Damn.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hey! I'm not innocent, so who's buying me Butterfingers?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dutchmang: [Fark user image 270x480] [View Full Size image _x_]


She seems pretty nice
 
invictus2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: What about the second half of the video, where the girl bends over and gets stuck in the dryer?


/ she's not your step-sister bro
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

invictus2: gameshowhost: What about the second half of the video, where the girl bends over and gets stuck in the dryer?

/ she's not your step-sister bro


*dammit*
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not as much fun as this little gizmo.

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm impressed that both people in white clothes seemed to come out relatively unscathed.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

imauniter: dutchmang: [Fark user image image 300x533]

Damn.


I would not have imagined that a blue-haired girl wearing a winter coat could be, uh... that attractive.
 
Jeff5
Jeff5
'' 19 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: dutchmang: [Fark user image 270x480] [View Full Size image _x_]

She seems pretty nice


I'll bet her language wasn't...
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Geotpf: gopher321: Being a middle-aged fart, I remember the glass magnum bottles of soda from the 70s that fell off shelves, exploded and hurting people

And this is why they switched to plastic, despite it's questionable recyclable capabilities.

Citation_needed.jpg


Yeah, as soon as collecting, washing and refilling used glass bottles becomes cheaper than making new plastic ones, they'll be right back on the shelves.
 
NDP2 [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: Not as much fun as this little gizmo.

[i.ebayimg.com image 400x384]


Until it ended up on the roof.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NDP2: Unscratchable_Itch: Not as much fun as this little gizmo.

[i.ebayimg.com image 400x384]

Until it ended up on the roof.


Mine was taken away when it ended up in the annoying neighbor kid's rectum.
 
tasteme
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Could have been much worse. Thank goodness it was a soft drink.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SansNeural: arrogantbastich: Geotpf: gopher321: Being a middle-aged fart, I remember the glass magnum bottles of soda from the 70s that fell off shelves, exploded and hurting people

And this is why they switched to plastic, despite it's questionable recyclable capabilities.

Citation_needed.jpg

Yeah, as soon as collecting, washing and refilling used glass bottles becomes cheaper than making new plastic ones, they'll be right back on the shelves.


Which will be never.

Weight is also an issue.  Glass weighs more, which means more gallons of diesel fuel spent delivering the things.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wxboy: If not for Covid, that shield wouldn't have been there, and the employee would be looking at quite the dental bill right now.


In an alternate universe, that guy is holding his lucky monkey paw and wishing he had all of his teeth back.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have had Coke bottles explode due to some customer knocking one off the shelf and the bottle exploded all over the cake .
The mess is so ridiculous that I couldn't spend hours wiping it down. It probably cost me at least 500$ in sales due to damages.
The major chains just shrug their shoulders and say " it's the cost of doing business ".
Technically I could have told them that they weren't going to get credit and they have to put a insurance claim on the damages.
Only the minor players would have to resort to that kind of coercion.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bottle falls of the shelf but shoots itself back immediately
Youtube 8oi6C_Aa8uA
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SansNeural: imauniter: dutchmang: [Fark user image image 300x533]

Damn.

I would not have imagined that a blue-haired girl wearing a winter coat could be, uh... that attractive.


? Wrong pic.
The ginger.
Now I will revisit the blue hair.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: There's a chapter in the fantastic book Rust about how corrosive soda is and how when a single can leaks or explodes it can destroy entire shipments.

The reason is that without the epoxy coating inside the can, soda will eat through the aluminum in 3-4 days. The epoxy isn't particularly cheap so they only coat the inside of the can with it. If a can spills or explodes and sprays onto the outside of other cans, it will quickly eat through them, causing others to fail and leak/spray and creating a massive chain reaction of failure. Often an entire shipment will have to be tossed out because of the liability potential of weakened cans making their way to the consumer.


This is definitely not accurate. I had some 12 packs in a behind my bar, and didn't notice that one of them had two punctured cans for several months - until I was rearranging my bar and moved the 12 packs. Two of them had gotten completely soaked as the soda leaked out of those cans (one small puncture, one larger gash - I don't know what the hell was happening with them 12 packs before I got 'em). And no, all the cans did not get eaten away by the soda. There was exactly 0 detectable corrosion, and that's after months, not weeks. It was just... sticky.

Soda's effect on metal has been exaggerated popularly for a long, long time. I remember when I was a kid hearing about all the things that soda would supposedly eat away in a matter of hours or days, but that's just folklore not reality. It is corrosive, but not like that.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

wxboy: If not for Covid, that shield wouldn't have been there, and the employee would be looking at quite the dental bill right now.


I was thinking broken nose, but yeah. It came in pretty hot - would have bashed her face pretty good if not for that plexiglass spittle screen.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Someone got a mirror?  Video broken.
 
