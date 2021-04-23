 Skip to content
 
(Gannett Images)   Caption this dubious dog   (gannett-cdn.com) divider line
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Original:
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
You're choking. Right?
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
For sale a genuine Boxer.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Could you please go find that guy who let the dogs out once before for me?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I'm suspicious... This box doesn't have those delicious tootsie rolls like the cat box...
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
What up, biatches?
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You're lucky I'm chained in here, Bro, or I'd tear you a new one.
 
Snubnose
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did you just say "FANCY TRASH COMPACTOR?!
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What do you mean we're going to a farm? WHAT DO YOU MEAN WE'RE GOING TO A FARM?!?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You look like a Romney.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What the fark are you pointing at me?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Are you sure you're just taking me to the vets for a checkup?
 
