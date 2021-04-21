 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Global News (Canada))   Antivax Business Owner declares intention to become Anitvax Ex-Business Owner   (globalnews.ca) divider line
28
    More: Dumbass, Vaccine, Vaccination, Sun City Silver, Interior Health's chief medical officer, Public health, Global News, experimental vaccines, Okanagan business  
•       •       •

1016 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2021 at 7:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA: "However, I can also let you know that the business is operating without a current Kelowna business licence and has been fined for continuing to operate without a business licence."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farking Christ these people, and the jackass who built his gun range without permits.  We don't have any arsonists in this country?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shedding is real, it's a problem now and it is going to be a bigger problem as more and more people line up for these experimental vaccines,'" said Merrill

This is the first I've heard of 'shedding.' And my view of humanity goes down another notch. How do these people successfully wipe their asses?

/Please don't tell me they walk around with unwiped asses
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Virus shedding? Seems legit, quite legit indeed
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
Lord Schtupp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol "Virus Shedding" is an all new level of fruitery
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be pretty impressive to shed the virus after being injected with a vaccine that contains neither the virus nor sufficient mRNA fragments to construct the virus even if supplied to the appropriate cellular machinery, since it's only the coding for certain identifying proteins in there.

If you manage that, you shouldn't limit yourself to being a farking dick to your customers and putting extra medallions on your tinfoil hat.  You've apparently disproved entropy itself and invented the motherfarking philosopher's stone, you should be busy inventing something to explain basically all of science since chemistry and biology no longer exist as scientific disciplines.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send him to Canadian Gitmo, for bioterrorism.
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Virus shedding? Seems legit, quite legit indeed


Actually virus shedding is a real thing and it actually can happen with vaccines.

BUT ONLY FOR LIVE VACCINES. For instance, although it doesn't use smallpox, the smallpox vaccine does contain a live virus.  You are supposed to keep it covered and it can actually spread to other parts of your body or even other people.

https://www.health.ny.gov/publications​/7004/#:~:text=The%20smallpox%20vaccin​e%20does%20not,people%20from%20the%20v​accine%20site.

But that only applies for live virus vaccines and none of the covid vaccines are live virus vaccines- which is almost a shame because if it was anyone who was vaccinated could theoretically spread their vaccination by not wearing a mask to all the unvaccinated idiots who don't wear masks.  There was talk of an HIV vaccine that might be able to spread.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Shedding is real, it's a problem now and it is going to be a bigger problem as more and more people line up for these experimental vaccines,'" said Merrill

This is the first I've heard of 'shedding.' And my view of humanity goes down another notch. How do these people successfully wipe their asses?

/Please don't tell me they walk around with unwiped asses


You're thinking of virus shiatting.

/infected people actually do that.
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting my home province of Alberta but am pleasantly surprised it's those dirty hippies to the west ;-)
/I'm sure we have dipshiats like this here as well
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Virus shedding? Seems legit, quite legit indeed


I *is* legit... with respect to unvaccinated, infected people.

But vaccines don't do that.  Especially the mRNA vaccines that only have code for a bit of protein.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theToadMan: I was expecting my home province of Alberta but am pleasantly surprised it's those dirty hippies to the west ;-)
/I'm sure we have dipshiats like this here as well


Dipshiats are everywhere :(
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Shedding is real, it's a problem now and it is going to be a bigger problem as more and more people line up for these experimental vaccines,'" said Merrill

This is the first I've heard of 'shedding.' And my view of humanity goes down another notch. How do these people successfully wipe their asses?

/Please don't tell me they walk around with unwiped asses


Ted Nugent hopes you have your fainting couch handy.
 
farkmedown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: How do these people successfully wipe their asses?

/Please don't tell me they walk around with unwiped asses


Some men do exactly that. They fear teh gay.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting this to be about the gym, but apparently people in Kelowna are shedding the stupid. I wish I could say I was surprised.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theToadMan: I was expecting my home province of Alberta but am pleasantly surprised it's those dirty hippies to the west ;-)
/I'm sure we have dipshiats like this here as well


Kelowna is full of Albertans. The entire Okanagan valley is rife with them.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh dear, a pawn broker/loan shark won't let me into his shop unless I'm diseased?  Blimey, whatever should I do?  I have no choice but to try another place about 2-5 miles down the road.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: How do these people successfully wipe their asses?


They don't. Toilet paper is a communist plot. Mr. Whipple was always getting in people's business, telling them what to do and not to do. This is America, dammit.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DorisLessingCat: theToadMan: I was expecting my home province of Alberta but am pleasantly surprised it's those dirty hippies to the west ;-)
/I'm sure we have dipshiats like this here as well

Kelowna is full of Albertans. The entire Okanagan valley is rife with them.


Albertans and Vancouverites.  It's right at the overlap where dipshiat cowboys mix with dipshiat hippies overtop of a substratum of home-grown dipshiat rednecks.

I went to high school with preppie cowboys: assholes wearing designer denim and driving jacked-up pickup trucks that no honest redneck could ever afford.

/yeah, OK, I get it, my hometown is full of idiots, but do we need a constant stream of articles telling the world that?
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's not a unique thing, a business in Rocky Mountain House is also banning vaccinated people.
https://rdnewsnow.com/2021/04/21/rock​y​-business-bans-covid-vaccine-recipient​s-from-entering-premesis/
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've been very hesitant of any suggestion that "vaccine passports" become a thing.  But given the level of stupid we're seeing, perhaps it's not such a bad idea.

/My first vaccine is scheduled for next week, finally!
 
ISO15693
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SansNeural: iheartscotch: Virus shedding? Seems legit, quite legit indeed

I *is* legit...


MC Hammer - 2 Legit 2 Quit (Official Video)
Youtube HFCv86Olk8E
 
dennysgod
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

starlost: [bing.com image 500x300]



Sadly...it will...a business like that 95% of it patrons are exactly like him.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wish we could send all these idiots to one country to all die in a "Hold my beer" kind of way.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: It would be pretty impressive to shed the virus after being injected with a vaccine that contains neither the virus nor sufficient mRNA fragments to construct the virus even if supplied to the appropriate cellular machinery, since it's only the coding for certain identifying proteins in there.

If you manage that, you shouldn't limit yourself to being a farking dick to your customers and putting extra medallions on your tinfoil hat.  You've apparently disproved entropy itself and invented the motherfarking philosopher's stone, you should be busy inventing something to explain basically all of science since chemistry and biology no longer exist as scientific disciplines.


That was pure wow.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Silver and gold exchange... Sounds like one of these business where you buy precious metal shares you never touch or own.

Pretty smart policy for them. It will guarantee their only customers are rubes.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Silver and gold exchange... Sounds like one of these business where you buy precious metal shares you never touch or own.


It's the opposite. This is the sort of place you use to buy or sell actual coins and bars. There's nothing wrong with that category of business, only with these specific asshats.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.