 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   Officer friendly punches handcuffed woman in the face during arrest, fellow officers intervene, realizing they are on camera and actions now have consequences   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
56
    More: Obvious, Police, Arrest, Crime, Southern California police officer, 34-year-old Ciomara Garcia, Criminal law, Resisting arrest, English-language films  
•       •       •

1776 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2021 at 5:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
actions now have consequences

Now thats funny. Was the woman another cop's wife?
 
Do you even grift bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, fark yea, more of this please. Until we don't even get to the punching people in the face while they're already restrained part.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One thing that this little situ shows us is that you dont have to beat on someone in handcuffs to "deescalate" the situation.   Now sweetened with extra sarcasm....
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lol, they're considering charging her with assaulting a cop. The one who hit her should be fired. A cop punching a handcuffed person should net that cop a felony charge.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dr_blasto: Lol, they're considering charging her with assaulting a cop. The one who hit her should be fired. A cop punching a handcuffed person should net that cop a felony charge.


I doubt they will now that the vid is out
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A statement by the Westminster Police Department reads: "While waiting for paramedics, Garcia was not compliant and she became combative with the officers. While trying to control Garcia, a WPD officer used force and struck Garcia two times in the face with his fist. Two WPD officers immediately intervened and deescalated the situation."

It's so amazing how many people confuse "taking control" with "using force."
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"After careful review of the video and based on the totality of the circumstances, a Westminster police officer was immediately placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember the good old days of police use of force 1) I am going to ask you to comply 2) if you don't follow my request i am going to order you to comply 3) if you don't follow my order I am going to make you comply

It's called pain compliance but anymore steps 1 and 2 are skipped
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "After careful review of the video and based on the totality of the circumstances, a Westminster police officer was immediately placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation."

[Fark user image 277x182]


That looks like 3 pictures of the same guy taken years apart...
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DRTA. on whose behalf did they intervene?
 
Scoobie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he struck someone who was handcuffed. make it unpaid and i might feel like there were actual ... ya know ... "consequences."

paid administrative leave is just a holiday.
 
HeartBurnKid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "After careful review of the video and based on the totality of the circumstances, a Westminster police officer was immediately placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation."

[Fark user image 277x182]


Honestly, I think we need a federal agency to act as oversight for police/sheriffs in this country.  Ideally, I'd roll it into the Secret Service's purview; they don't fark around.

/Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?
 
Semper Fidelis Tyrannosaurus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paid!?!?!?!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops have certainly gotten a lot more violent since doctors stopped handing out opioid pills like candy. Coincidence?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they distraction strikes?
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking coward.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HeartBurnKid: Honestly, I think we need a federal agency to act as oversight for police/sheriffs in this country.  Ideally, I'd roll it into the Secret Service's purview; they don't fark around.


I worked for the Secret Service.  I agree,they're very good at what they do, but they're actually pretty small and can keep tabs on things.  They usually rely on local police to assist with security.  This is just too big an operation to hand them.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "After careful review of the video and based on the totality of the circumstances, a Westminster police officer was immediately placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation."

[Fark user image 277x182]


Occifer is going to lose his job. The question is will they let him resign or fire his ass? We'll know in about 72 hours.

As far as charges, it depends on the political motivations of the Orange County DA.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The victim was named, but not the officer. Classy.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can only assume that the other officers "intervened" by turning away and otherwise obstructing any recording cameras/drop their favorite drop guns, bags of crack, shivs, whatever in a convenient place easily found by any investigating officers; all while coordinating their story.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HeartBurnKid: Benevolent Misanthrope: "After careful review of the video and based on the totality of the circumstances, a Westminster police officer was immediately placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation."

[Fark user image 277x182]

Honestly, I think we need a federal agency to act as oversight for police/sheriffs in this country.  Ideally, I'd roll it into the Secret Service's purview; they don't fark around.

/Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?


Yes, because the federal-level Law Enforcement agencies have such stellar records when it comes to not using excessive force, police brutality, and other fascist/draconian bullshiat, right?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rudemix: Remember the good old days of police use of force 1) I am going to ask you to comply 2) if you don't follow my request i am going to order you to comply 3) if you don't follow my order I am going to make you comply

It's called pain compliance but anymore steps 1 and 2 are skipped


"You made me get out of my cruiser, asshole, and do work. And you didn't even pick up that farking can. You're in the shiat now, boy."
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: A statement by the Westminster Police Department reads: "While waiting for paramedics, Garcia was not compliant and she became combative with the officers. While trying to control Garcia, a WPD officer used force and struck Garcia two times in the face with his fist. Two WPD officers immediately intervened and deescalated the situation."

It's so amazing how many people confuse "taking control" with "using force."


It is the difference between "police force" and "police service" and the difference has legal, as well as training, consequences. the USA has chosen, as a basic part of its legal structure, to have police forces. The rest of the common law countires have police services. In the USA, "taking control" is actually legally the same as "using force."
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "After careful review of the video and based on the totality of the circumstances, a Westminster police officer was immediately placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation."

[Fark user image image 277x182]


Interesting tidbit: He's not the chief of police anymore. He's the Mayor now.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Do you even grift bro: Hey, fark yea, more of this please. Until we don't even get to the punching people in the face while they're already restrained part.


I have personal evidence that they *love* for people to not "be compliant".

I was arrested for DUI.  I totally deserved it and it started a chain of really positive changes in my life, but as the (National Park Police) officer had me over the hood of his car and clicked one cuff tight - it got interesting.

The dude was already pissed that I'd refused the breath test.  He had already opened a sealed blowpiece or something and when I refused the test, he angrily threw the piece on the ground.  To which I suggested, quietly and calmly, that perhaps he shouldn't be littering (yes, I'm much in Real Life like I am on Fark, drunk or not).

So this pissed cop has me laid over the hood, click one cuff tight and yells three times "Stop resisting!  Stop resisting!  Stop resisting!"  Oooh, I went cold inside.  I *very* calmly said, "I am not resisting, Sir."  To which he replying calmly, "Oh, I thought I saw your arm start to move.  Must have slipped."

With his first shout, I just *knew* that he was a) aching to give me a beatdown and b) hoping to provoke it by his sudden shouting.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: A statement by the Westminster Police Department reads: "While waiting for paramedics, Garcia was not compliant and she became combative with the officers. While trying to control Garcia, a WPD officer used force and struck Garcia two times in the face with his fist. Two WPD officers immediately intervened and deescalated the situation."

It's so amazing how many people confuse "taking control" with "using force."


So, I am currently training a 16 week old puppy not to pee on the floor, etc (not kidding).  Under their theory that beating someone already in control is a valid method of compliance, this justifies me beating her little ass every time she messes up.

See how farked up that sounds?  Makes me feel sick even typing it.
 
trippdogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
1.  Isolated incident
2.  Few bad apples
3.  Training has been updated: the section dealing with punching a handcuffed person in the face has been made gender specific
 
6655321
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Congress must create "Government Employee Accountability" departments. "Internal Affairs"  does not provide the public inspection and oversight needed to restore trust in police. Use of force should be a Federal law not department policy- with specific terms and penalties. When a citizen is arrested the information is available to every law enforcement agency in the country. When a cop in accused of a crime, it is not the same.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: SurfaceTension: A statement by the Westminster Police Department reads: "While waiting for paramedics, Garcia was not compliant and she became combative with the officers. While trying to control Garcia, a WPD officer used force and struck Garcia two times in the face with his fist. Two WPD officers immediately intervened and deescalated the situation."

It's so amazing how many people confuse "taking control" with "using force."

It is the difference between "police force" and "police service" and the difference has legal, as well as training, consequences. the USA has chosen, as a basic part of its legal structure, to have police forces. The rest of the common law countires have police services. In the USA, "taking control" is actually legally the same as "using force."


Thanks. I'd never before considered police as a service vs as a force. But that difference in approach makes sense.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At some point people are going to start beating up cops. That's how history tends to play things like this. The cops really need to stop doing this shiat.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Scoobie: he struck someone who was handcuffed. make it unpaid and i might feel like there were actual ... ya know ... "consequences."

paid administrative leave is just a holiday.


Paid administrative leave is used to relieve the cop of any police authority while the incident is investigated and it's determined whether or not there is sufficient cause to terminate him. After that determination is made, he could be fired or given an unpaid suspension, depending on what the chief feels is appropriate.

Usually when a cop is placed on administrative leave it's because the probable consequences are pretty serious. It's hardly any kind of holiday.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Do you even grift bro: Hey, fark yea, more of this please. Until we don't even get to the punching people in the face while they're already restrained part.

I have personal evidence that they *love* for people to not "be compliant".

I was arrested for DUI.  I totally deserved it and it started a chain of really positive changes in my life, but as the (National Park Police) officer had me over the hood of his car and clicked one cuff tight - it got interesting.

The dude was already pissed that I'd refused the breath test.  He had already opened a sealed blowpiece or something and when I refused the test, he angrily threw the piece on the ground.  To which I suggested, quietly and calmly, that perhaps he shouldn't be littering (yes, I'm much in Real Life like I am on Fark, drunk or not).

So this pissed cop has me laid over the hood, click one cuff tight and yells three times "Stop resisting!  Stop resisting!  Stop resisting!"  Oooh, I went cold inside.  I *very* calmly said, "I am not resisting, Sir."  To which he replying calmly, "Oh, I thought I saw your arm start to move.  Must have slipped."

With his first shout, I just *knew* that he was a) aching to give me a beatdown and b) hoping to provoke it by his sudden shouting.


Ive had that horses hit pulled on me in the past as well, almost identical.  They want you to jerk so they can beat your ass.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Lol, they're considering charging her with assaulting a cop. The one who hit her should be fired. A cop punching a handcuffed person should net that cop a felony charge.


Cop seems to not like getting kicked between his legs. How unusual.
 
Kinan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Scoobie: he struck someone who was handcuffed. make it unpaid and i might feel like there were actual ... ya know ... "consequences."

paid administrative leave is just a holiday.

Paid administrative leave is used to relieve the cop of any police authority while the incident is investigated and it's determined whether or not there is sufficient cause to terminate him. After that determination is made, he could be fired or given an unpaid suspension, depending on what the chief feels is appropriate.

Usually when a cop is placed on administrative leave it's because the probable consequences are pretty serious. It's hardly any kind of holiday.


It's a much better holiday than the cuffed person got.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: The cops really need to stop doing this shiat.


Two out of three cops in the article agree with you.
 
Eravior
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HeartBurnKid: Benevolent Misanthrope: "After careful review of the video and based on the totality of the circumstances, a Westminster police officer was immediately placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation."

[Fark user image 277x182]

Honestly, I think we need a federal agency to act as oversight for police/sheriffs in this country.  Ideally, I'd roll it into the Secret Service's purview; they don't fark around.

/Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?


Except when they take advantage of a trip to South America to bring prostitutes back to their hotel rooms for a little party. I'm sure it was off-duty though.
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HeartBurnKid: Benevolent Misanthrope: "After careful review of the video and based on the totality of the circumstances, a Westminster police officer was immediately placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation."

[Fark user image 277x182]

Honestly, I think we need a federal agency to act as oversight for police/sheriffs in this country.  Ideally, I'd roll it into the Secret Service's purview; they don't fark around.

/Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?


Unfortunately, "police powers" are left to the state, except for Washington, D.C.  The federal government only has authority under certain circumstances, like crimes that cross state lines or that directly involve areas where the Federal government has responsibility, like immigration (federal function) or counterfeiting U.S. currency (currency is a federal function), bank robbery (banks are federally insured), or crimes that take place on federal property.

There *is* some measure of federal oversight, though - a person who has had their civil rights violated by someone acting "under color of law" can file a federal lawsuit under 35 U.S.C § 1983.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Scoobie: he struck someone who was handcuffed. make it unpaid and i might feel like there were actual ... ya know ... "consequences."

paid administrative leave is just a holiday.


Talk to the contract, dude.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

rudemix: Remember the good old days of police use of force 1) I am going to ask you to comply 2) if you don't follow my request i am going to order you to comply 3) if you don't follow my order I am going to make you comply

It's called pain compliance but anymore steps 1 and 2 are skipped


you sound white
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's  how it supposed to work. Guy gets a little hot, you take him out of the sitation to cool off.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: That's  how it supposed to work. Guy gets a little hot, you take him out of the sitation to cool off.


And penalties so that they dont do it again.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Paid administrative leave.

Uh huh. Sure. Consequences.

I think I'll go punch a customer at work tonight, see if they put *me* on paid leave.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: It'sMorphin'Time: The cops really need to stop doing this shiat.

Two out of three cops in the article agree with you.


Two out of three cops were aware someone was filming them, told the other cop to knock it off on camera, but didn't do anything else until the footage hit social media.

FTFY
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
God damn! I can't even get an UNPAID day off. I mean, I have no desire to assault people, but...FARK!
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: dr_blasto: Lol, they're considering charging her with assaulting a cop. The one who hit her should be fired. A cop punching a handcuffed person should net that cop a felony charge.

Cop seems to not like getting kicked between his legs. How unusual.


Cop should be more aware of his surroundings. Hopefully he'll have plenty of time to reflect as a unemployed thug.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: HeartBurnKid: Benevolent Misanthrope: "After careful review of the video and based on the totality of the circumstances, a Westminster police officer was immediately placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation."

[Fark user image 277x182]

Honestly, I think we need a federal agency to act as oversight for police/sheriffs in this country.  Ideally, I'd roll it into the Secret Service's purview; they don't fark around.

/Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?

Yes, because the federal-level Law Enforcement agencies have such stellar records when it comes to not using excessive force, police brutality, and other fascist/draconian bullshiat, right?


They haven't bombed a whole Chita block, at least.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Usually when a cop is placed on administrative leave it's because the probable consequences are pretty serious. It's hardly any kind of holiday.


Sometimes a mere use of a weapon necessitates paid leave, which is understandable... any use, even justifiable. You want an unbiased investigation, in theory...

This? Come on. You shouldn't be PAID for THIS shiat...
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: dr_blasto: Lol, they're considering charging her with assaulting a cop. The one who hit her should be fired. A cop punching a handcuffed person should net that cop a felony charge.

Cop seems to not like getting kicked between his legs. How unusual.


Cops shouldn't be using unnecessary force, period. Doesn't matter if they were spit on, insulted, or kicked in the balls. (For that matter, the cop should know how to take someone down in a defensive way, so that he can't be easily attacked.)
If you're a cop, you're going to be dealing with crazy violent aggressive people. That doesn't give you an excuse to beat them up. You're supposed to be a professional, not a street brawler.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: At some point people are going to start beating up cops. That's how history tends to play things like this. The cops really need to stop doing this shiat.


Or retaliating on the brutal cops in the streets.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"After careful review of the video and based on the totality of the circumstances, a Westminster police officer was immediately placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation."

Why is this a thing to begin with? Who the fark allowed this to be a thing?

No paid leave. No internal investigation. YOU GET FIRED. NOW. YOU GET CHARGED WITH FELONY ASSAULT. End of farking story.
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.