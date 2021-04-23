 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Old and busted: Gold paint face mug shot. New hotness: Cocaine face mug shot   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
Brian Blessed's Bastard Boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids, don't do drugs.....without me.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not both?
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warriors Man is never old and busted.

OK, he always was, I suppose. My bad.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When I get out, I'm going to shoot up this car and all y'all," Walton said, according to a court filing.

Simply saying "all y'all" should be a fifth charge, that's how damn stupid it is.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
invictus2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: [Fark user image 589x589]


DUNKACCINO
Youtube AeLuQQH1OHA
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There can be only one. *cue to cheesy game fight music*
Fark user image
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wow, Mike Lindell sure takes an ugly mugshot.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

invictus2: HighlanderRPI: [Fark user image 589x589]

[YouTube video: DUNKACCINO]


Wow. Oh Al.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pro tip (esp for Tuckkker Carlson): If Mike Lindell offers you a frosted donut, pass. That's not sugar it's powdered with.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.com
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.com
 
henryhill
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.com
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did they test that substance? And did they test that substance at a lab that actually drug test its own employees to make sure the employees aren't using drugs because that is a thing that happened. For MANY years a drug testing lab didn't test it's scientist.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Thosw: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Mmmmm Nill Carter.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.it

He knows what's up.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh, come on! We've all been there.

/haven't we?
//maybe it's just me
///never mind
 
ifky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.com
 
