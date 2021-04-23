 Skip to content
(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   "Not much, man. Just hanging out here in East Hollywood. How about you?"   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
7
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is East Hollywood supposed to sound prestigious? It doesn't. Yeah, I know, the town was annexed into Los Angeles a century ago. It's not like that section of Sunset classes the place up.

Maybe West Silverlake would sound better.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Is East Hollywood supposed to sound prestigious? It doesn't. Yeah, I know, the town was annexed into Los Angeles a century ago. It's not like that section of Sunset classes the place up.

Maybe West Silverlake would sound better.


Everybody needs a reason to look down on North Hollywood I guess.
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Better call Saul!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The straight side of town.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's near Hollywood and Highland.  That's not East Hollywood.  That's Hollywood.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: The straight side of town.


And yet it's farking crooked as hell.
 
