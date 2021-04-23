 Skip to content
(BBC)   Indonesia offers Musk an island to launch rockets from, but he's holding out for an extinct volcano   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aren't all Indonesian islands extinct volcanoes?
No, not atoll.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dionysusaur: Aren't all Indonesian islands extinct volcanoes?
No, not atoll.


Coral! Where's the Coral Sea, Coral?

Out of his left eye. His LEFT EYE, Coral!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Omg imma hit both of you!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What about an Undersea Lair? Stick some hair on it and it should be good to go.

propstoreauction.comView Full Size
 
lunchlady55
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dyhchong: What about an Undersea Lair? Stick some hair on it and it should be good to go.

[propstoreauction.com image 600x338]


Nononono... Welcome to my Volcano Lair

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A volcano lair would have significant advantages.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wow, he could totally coup so many south american countries from that island! So brave. Really a captain of industry just like Cooke and Castle
 
40 degree day
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'd hold out for something skull shaped.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Wow, he could totally coup so many south american countries from that island! So brave. Really a captain of industry just like Cooke and Castle


I could probably think of a few better places to be if you intend to do anything in South America.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

40 degree day: I'd hold out for something skull shaped.


noisetosignal.orgView Full Size


Pictured: Elon Musk preparing to launch Spaceship 1 from Spider Skull Island, 2025, colorized.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dyhchong: hardinparamedic: Wow, he could totally coup so many south american countries from that island! So brave. Really a captain of industry just like Cooke and Castle

I could probably think of a few better places to be if you intend to do anything in South America.
[Fark user image 850x430]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

40 degree day: I'd hold out for something skull shaped.


I'm more of an ash man myself.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hardinparamedic: dyhchong: hardinparamedic: Wow, he could totally coup so many south american countries from that island! So brave. Really a captain of industry just like Cooke and Castle

I could probably think of a few better places to be if you intend to do anything in South America.
[Fark user image 850x430]

[i.imgflip.com image 644x387]


The joke doesn't really make sense. It seems more like you attempted a joke but got your continents confused, failing the execution.
 
