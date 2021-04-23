 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Parents. Are your children passing bats around?   (wjactv.com) divider line
28
    More: Scary, Rabid bat bites child, Rabies, Bat, kids  
•       •       •

719 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Apr 2021 at 3:50 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You, Vlad! I learned it from YOU!
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I sense an Ice-T SVU meme in the making ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Like.. a bat from a Dugout?

DNRTFA

Kinda high
 
skyotter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x379]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Don't eat the brown bats, man.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: I sense an Ice-T SVU meme in the making ...

[Fark user image 300x168]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Something for everybody -- the kids got to experience wildlife, socialize, and are soon to experience a series of several injections in case they got scratched without realizing it.  The parents, in turn, get to experience thousands of dollars in medical bills.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If they'd been passing a joint around nobody would have rabies.

Just sayin'...
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
COVID-21 : made in america
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


That bat's a slut.

Also, weird South Park fact - when Jimbo's friend Ned is first introduced, he's named Dan but his name is changed mid-episode to Ned.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Rolling up a fatty...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 640x561]


Christ, why is their snout so farking awful?
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I know a family in which 3 - 4 people in it had to get vaccinated for reasons involving rabid livestock. Yes, that's a thing.

Welcome to America, because these shots are HELLA expensive. Better hope everyone involved has fantastic insurance. Multiply Hella Expensive x 3 or 4 and see what you come up with.
 
jimjays
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm most concerned for the psych. status of the kids to take possession of the bat.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My kind of bat:
pro420.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: I know a family in which 3 - 4 people in it had to get vaccinated for reasons involving rabid livestock. Yes, that's a thing.

Welcome to America, because these shots are HELLA expensive. Better hope everyone involved has fantastic insurance. Multiply Hella Expensive x 3 or 4 and see what you come up with.


3.5 x hellaexpensive = farkingbroke
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

skyotter: blastoh: [Fark user image 425x379]

[Fark user image 633x500]


Ozzy on the sixth response.  Fark never disappoints.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My 6 year old just pulled off a card trick i either completely missed, or got insanely lucky on, so i'll go with yeah.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Back in my day, a bite from a bat turned you into a wealthy crime fighting vigilante.

Nowadays kids just get rabies.

/I AM THE NIGHT
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Back in my day, a bite from a bat turned you into a wealthy crime fighting vigilante.

Nowadays kids just get rabies.

/I AM THE NIGHT


That was one hell of a show.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


what passing bats may look like
 
GalFisk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe they severely misheard the lyrics?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 756x1136]

what passing bats may look like


Getting strong Mandela Effect feels from that poster.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.