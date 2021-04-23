 Skip to content
(Fox 8 Cleveland)   ACAB - part 12,983   (fox8.com)
    Police officer, Crime, Police, California police officer, 17-year-old son, Vacaville officers, Police brutality  
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those pigs need to be beaten to a pulp. WTF is wrong with them punching a kid like that??

Fire his ass and charge him with assault.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lolmao500: Those pigs need to be beaten to a pulp. WTF is wrong with them punching a kid like that??

Fire his ass and charge him with assault.


I mean, just from the start... WTF is with the "Sit down... now watch me throw your scooter to the side like I'm in Wrestlemania... HUAHH!!"

This is the point... these officers are ramping up simple situations to an 11 for NO REASON!
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the police spokesperson is just spinning the usual bullshiat about how they will investigate and if the cop had know the kid was special needs hw could have used his experience and knowledge to handle the situation appropriately.  Which, I guess would entail them hitting him harder or something?  Because there is nothing appropriate about how they handled the situation, special needs or no.

F*cking pigs.  We the People need to start standing up to this gang ourselves.  The criminal justice system is inadequate for the task - there are too many of them, across too many jurisdictions, and they already have relationships with the courts, just like the other national gangs.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cop was having a flashback... to when he was a 5th grade bully picking on the special ed kids
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dletter: This is the point... these officers are ramping up simple situations to an 11 for NO REASON!


Cruelty IS the reason.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh but he was punching the kid in the face just to distract him, not because he likes punching kids in the face.  He's torn with grief inside.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I mean, when many cops are learning from a "Killology" course that "The best sex is after you've killed someone"... maybe we should look into that?

https://twitter.com/travisakers/statu​s​/1385292068029927426
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Police say the officer had used "distraction strikes to overcome resistance."

F*ck you and your Orwellian doublespeak pig.
 
bthom37
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think there's more than 30-50 feral hogs out there.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And the police spokesperson is just spinning the usual bullshiat about how they will investigate and if the cop had know the kid was special needs hw could have used his experience and knowledge to handle the situation appropriately.  Which, I guess would entail them hitting him harder or something?


Autistic children need the most brutality!
 
Juc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is one of the examples of how mental health professionals, social workers, etc. should be dispatched in a number of situations with or instead of the cops.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If there was a armed good person there with a gun, they could have murdered the cop and helped prevent this.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Debone the police.
 
booztravlr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why does the autism part need to be mentioned? It doesn't seem like the cop would beat him any less if he knew he was special needs.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Abolish the police, and this problem goes away.

Otherwise, you're saying this is simply the price we pay for ... whatever it is you think the police do.
 
dracos31
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And the police spokesperson is just spinning the usual bullshiat about how they will investigate and if the cop had know the kid was special needs hw could have used his experience and knowledge to handle the situation appropriately.  Which, I guess would entail them hitting him harder or something?  Because there is nothing appropriate about how they handled the situation, special needs or no.

F*cking pigs.  We the People need to start standing up to this gang ourselves.  The criminal justice system is inadequate for the task - there are too many of them, across too many jurisdictions, and they already have relationships with the courts, just like the other national gangs.


The cop is lying. The neighbor came out and TOLD HIM the kid was special needs.
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This may be a little "politically incorrect" or whatever but did the parents try beating the autism out of him...?
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No good apples.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

austerity101: Abolish the police, and this problem goes away.

Otherwise, you're saying this is simply the price we pay for ... whatever it is you think the police do.


They do exactly what I think they do.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

booztravlr: Why does the autism part need to be mentioned? It doesn't seem like the cop would beat him any less if he knew he was special needs.


This.

By the police' own admission, their mandate was to "find and apprehend" the suspect.  I don't see anywhere where it says that beating the s**t out of the suspect was part of it.
 
scalpod
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Walker: Police say the officer had used "distraction strikes to overcome resistance."

F*ck you and your Orwellian doublespeak pig.


Sounds like we, the people, need to use more "distraction convictions to overcome resistance" (to change).
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The problem with bad cops is that they have such a huge safety net. They can get fired from some urban police organization for being violent racist thugs and be welcomed as a hero by some rural police force. I can't even begin to think of a way to fix that which won't take 100 years. I guess that is the price we now pay for decades of turning a blind eye.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

booztravlr: Why does the autism part need to be mentioned? It doesn't seem like the cop would beat him any less if he knew he was special needs.


Obviously those autistic kids are harder to distract, for one thing.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dothemath: This may be a little "politically incorrect" or whatever but did the parents try beating the autism out of him...?


No, that only works with gayness.
 
wesmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
MDC - Dead Cops / America's So Straight
Youtube r0rM2NDpLg4
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"The offer used 'distraction strikes' to..."

I'm surprised the copmouth didn't say "freedom strikes" or "justice blows". FFS.

Also, you know damned well that wasn't the first time that guy punched an autistic kid who was weaker than him. It's probably what he spent most of his time doing in school.
 
Rezurok
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ah, the classic distraction strike.  As in, now your nose is broken and you're distracted by your concussion, so it will be easier to deprive you of your rights.  And probably delete any footage you might have on your cell phone.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: ...They can get fired...


But only if they try really really really really really hard.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There should be PSAs with a mascot to teach kids about the dangers of police, in the same vein as Smokey the Bear and the like.

Captain ACAB?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
officer, not offer
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dletter: This is the point... these officers are ramping up simple situations to an 11 for NO REASON!


The reason is that they might get to use their big boy guns.
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

elaw: dothemath: This may be a little "politically incorrect" or whatever but did the parents try beating the autism out of him...?

No, that only works with gayness.


Really?
It made me gayer.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The easiest way to not have to explain your reprehensible behavior that got caught on camera is not engage in reprehensible behavior.

The police mindset should be "I am always being filmed" and act accordingly.
 
eagles95
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Distraction strikes.....really

media3.giphy.comView Full Size



Fark these assholes
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Distraction strikes????" That is laughably insane. We should pretty much be launching armed resistance at this point. The system is broken and armed psychopaths are in the streets. We almost have no choice but to muster and overcome them with an armed force. Like...seriously. They have killed and beaten multiple children this week.
 
Wingchild
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Petition to rename Vacaville to Cowtown. It's more fun and saves two letters.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The only valid reason for a LEO's body-cam to not be working is if he/she was very recently struck by lightening.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dletter: lolmao500: Those pigs need to be beaten to a pulp. WTF is wrong with them punching a kid like that??

Fire his ass and charge him with assault.

I mean, just from the start... WTF is with the "Sit down... now watch me throw your scooter to the side like I'm in Wrestlemania... HUAHH!!"

This is the point... these officers are ramping up simple situations to an 11 for NO REASON!


Roids are a reason.

Not a good reason, but a reason all the sane.
 
bcostlow [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: Police say the officer had used "distraction strikes to overcome resistance."

F*ck you and your Orwellian doublespeak pig.


Eh, I'm thinking it's about time for some distraction bullets to overcome police bullshiat.

/ Bunch of family and a couple friends who are cops -- if I'm getting tired of cop bullshiat, it's some bullshiat.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You can see the kid shaking with fear.   Cops are such farking scum.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dothemath: elaw: dothemath: This may be a little "politically incorrect" or whatever but did the parents try beating the autism out of him...?

No, that only works with gayness.

Really?
It made me gayer.


They were supposed to get you an entire carton of dicks and make you suck each and everyone until you're sick of them. Then they'll never want to see another dick for the rest of their lives.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
American police are a gang of fascists, and they can't be reasoned with or willingly divorced from the authority and lethal force they adore so much.

We HAVE to dismantle the current police system, fire/jail everyone involved in it, and rebuild it with wellness in mind instead of domination and control.

The vast majority of police work can be done with unarmed social workers. The few times that force is needed, call in SWAT, and make it so that only SWAT can have guns but they need a valid reason and authorization to deploy.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

2wolves: The only valid reason for a LEO's body-cam to not be working is if he/she was very recently struck by lightening.



Turning it off should be an automatic obstruction of justice charge.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Kid stabs a person, then tries to run from the cop.  The cop did his job and did it properly.  The media has gone insane.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dletter: lolmao500: Those pigs need to be beaten to a pulp. WTF is wrong with them punching a kid like that??

Fire his ass and charge him with assault.

I mean, just from the start... WTF is with the "Sit down... now watch me throw your scooter to the side like I'm in Wrestlemania... HUAHH!!"

This is the point... these officers are ramping up simple situations to an 11 for NO REASON!



It's not for no reason. That dude is clearly getting a power trip stiffy and will rub one out in the patrol car later thinking about it.
They do have a reason, that they are sick demented inhuman ass clowns is the reason.
 
wesmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Body Count - Cop Killer
Youtube LH8gUhDd6WE
 
vonster
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The kid is white so this won't become much of a story...
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Kid stabs a person, then tries to run from the cop.  The cop did his job and did it properly.  The media has gone insane.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: The easiest way to not have to explain your reprehensible behavior that got caught on camera is not engage in reprehensible behavior.

The police mindset should be "I am always being filmed" and act accordingly.


What's that quote about the true test of someone's character being what they do when no one is looking?
 
