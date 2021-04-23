 Skip to content
Derek Chauvin: career criminal
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He already has three strikes.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The videos, from Sept. 4, 2017, allegedly showed Chauvin striking a Black teenager in the head so hard that the boy needed stitches, then allegedly holding the boy down with his knee for nearly 17 minutes, and allegedly ignoring complaints from the boy that he couldn't breathe.

Well, that explains why he thought it was okay to pin Floyd for 9 and a half minutes. Jesus, I bet he didn't even get his hand slapped for that incident, either.

/Oh, and the report gets EVEN WORSE.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The videos, from Sept. 4, 2017, allegedly showed Chauvin striking a Black teenager in the head so hard that the boy needed stitches, then allegedly holding the boy down with his knee for nearly 17 minutes, and allegedly ignoring complaints from the boy that he couldn't breathe.

That's why he couldn't understand all the fuss after Floyd died after only 9 minutes...
The guy must really enjoy choking people to keep at it that long, I'd get tired after awhile.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Oh, someone else's charges held up? Yeah, we're anti-racist-cop too! See? See?!?!"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mudesi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Knee on the neck was his go to move, apparently, when committing police brutality.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They bully and abuse and murder us for fun. The good cops protect and serve the bad cops. All on our dime.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not surprising. (._.)

Policing in this country is broken. And the police are the ones who did it, no matter what whiny bullshiat they offer to the contrary.

And I realize it's ALWAYS been broken. That this is not any sort of revelation to people of color.
 
JesseL
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Endus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The more-important aspect of this story is that if that prior incident could result in prosecution, why and how did the system so badly fail that it didn't result in prosecution in 2017?  Everyone in that chain of command needs to be fired with cause, and likely some state prosecutors as well.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We found him! We found the one bad apple. Amazing how persecutors are coming out of the woodwork to pin every instance of police brutality on 1 rogue cop.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So it was this incident the judge did not allow prosecution to mention.

The judge presiding over the case agreed with Nelson that the jury should not hear about the 2017 incident, so prosecutors were blocked from bringing it up during Chauvin's trial.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LL316
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If at first you don't succeed?
 
Felgraf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wow, weird, it's almost like there was a consistent pattern and NO OTHER MEMBERS OF THE POLICE held him accountable until he was finally caught on camera in a way that can't be denied?

YOU DON'T farkING SAY.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Yet they allowed a prior drug arrest for Floyd to be admitted in the defenses case.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Isn't it interesting how Chauvin's past wasn't allowed to be discussed in court, but George Floyd's past was? Even though Floyd wasn't the one on trial. Seems kinda wrong to me.

"George Floyd was a bad man! Look at his past!"
"What about Chavin's past?"
"Ummmm we can't talk about that, might influence the jury"
"And talking about Floyd's past won't do that?"
*crickets*
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I love that but...

We might be in danger of proving that assholish Conservative narrative that "All of the crimes are caused by just one bad apple... this guy... and we got him... no more racism."

I'd say it depends on the sentencing. If they throw him in for 40+ without parole... don't charge him. If they lightly slap his wrist, charge him.

Just my observation. Whatever gets this asshole the max time in the clink.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Why the f*ck not? It seems pretty f*cking relevant to me.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

"He's done this before, and we'd like to point that out."

"Jesus, man - the mountain of evidence against this man is insurmountable already. We can't allow this too or they're SURE to convict!!!"
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bring it. More justice the better.
 
mjbok
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Endus: The more-important aspect of this story is that if that prior incident could result in prosecution, why and how did the system so badly fail that it didn't result in prosecution in 2017?  Everyone in that chain of command needs to be fired with cause, and likely some state prosecutors as well.


This is bad, but not for the reasons everyone is thinking.  This gives him a decent appeal launching pad.  If this worse (timewise) incident was not wrong and he didn't get disciplined for it, it is tactic approval of his methods.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've started referring to my nightly dose of The Andy Griffith Show as "The Last Good Cop".
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Now, the U.S. Justice Department may do something that state prosecutors never did: charge Chauvin for the 2017 incident.

And if they had, maybe he wouldn't have gone on to commit murder.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
First off, career cop = career criminal.

Second;
"As was true with the conduct with George Floyd, Chauvin rapidly escalated his use of force for a relatively minor offense," Frank wrote. "Just like with Floyd, Chauvin used an unreasonable amount of force without regard for the need for that level of force or the victim's well-being. Just like with Floyd, when the child was slow to comply with Chauvin and [the other officer's] instructions, Chauvin grabbed the child by the throat, forced him to the ground in the prone position, and placed his knee on the child's neck with so much force that the child began to cry out in pain and tell Chauvin he could not breathe."

And the Minneapolis Police did what?  Why, they promoted him to be a training officer.

Remember this when your local police cry about needing more money for "training."
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wonder if this has anything to do with getting around Qualified Immunity?
There is some sort of Catch 22 clause in it where they can't be held responsible for something UNLESS someone with Qualified Immunity was found Guilty in the exact same circumstances in the past.

Of course, no one ever gets found Guilty because there are no past examples of Guilt.
Until now.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Endus: The more-important aspect of this story is that if that prior incident could result in prosecution, why and how did the system so badly fail that it didn't result in prosecution in 2017?  Everyone in that chain of command needs to be fired with cause, and likely some state prosecutors as well.


Remember, this was the initial police statement for George Floyd.  which is probably all the public would have known about it, without the bystanders and their video.

Man Dies After Medical Incident During Police Interaction
May 25, 2020 (MINNEAPOLIS) On Monday evening, shortly after 8:00 pm, officers from the Minneapolis Police Department responded to the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue South on a report of a forgery in progress.  Officers were advised that the suspect was sitting on top of a blue car and appeared to be under the influence.
Two officers arrived and located the suspect, a male believed to be in his 40s, in his car.  He was ordered to step from his car.  After he got out, he physically resisted officers.  Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress.  Officers called for an ambulance.  He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance where he died a short time later.
At no time were weapons of any type used by anyone involved in this incident.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called in to investigate this incident at the request of the Minneapolis Police Department.
No officers were injured in the incident.
Body worn cameras were on and activated during this incident.
The GO number associated with this case is 20-140629.

It was the same police in 2017, but with fewer bystanders and smartphones.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You can't actually kill someone like that.
George Floyd didn't die until he was in the ambulance.
He snuck in some fetanyl while he was being murdered and overdosed.
The cop has enough reasonable doubt to be innocent.
Convicted murderer Derek Chauvin (D-MI) linked to Hunter Biden's laptop. What isn't the media telling us? <- You are here
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: Isn't it interesting how Chauvin's past wasn't allowed to be discussed in court, but George Floyd's past was? Even though Floyd wasn't the one on trial. Seems kinda wrong to me.

"George Floyd was a bad man! Look at his past!"
"What about Chavin's past?"
"Ummmm we can't talk about that, might influence the jury"
"And talking about Floyd's past won't do that?"
*crickets*


Evidence of prior bad acts is not generally allowed in court unless it is used to impeach a witness.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe due to the Minneapolis police union president having enormous sway on getting these things swept under the rug?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bob_Kro​l​l_(police_officer)

https://www.mprnews.org/story/2021/01​/​11/lt-bob-kroll-moves-up-retirement-to​-end-of-january
 
wesmon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wasn't Amy Klobuchar the one who was refusing to prosecute all those cops up there in Minnesota?
 
