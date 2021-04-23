 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Memphis)   Virginia kindergarten teacher arrested at school after cocaine found in desk. With mugshot of what a coked up kindergarten teacher might look like   (fox13memphis.com) divider line
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Students were at recess when Cybil Billie, 46, was arrested Wednesday at Lakeview Elementary School


Plead it was another of your personalities.

And my wife teaches a K/1st hybrid class and totally understands.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you've ever wondered how to get rid of the co-worker you don't like, dropping a bag of coke in their pocket has crossed your mind. It's easier than planting child pron on their laptop.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
1 kilo + 1 kilo = $8,000.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, at least she didn't rape any of the kids. So, that's progress I suppose.
 
gbv23
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Kind of Want

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She was probably snorting to get rid of the smell of nearby Hopewell.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
she was a good teacher who had made a positive impact on their children

Someone apparently made an impact on her face.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gbv23: Kind of Want

[i.imgur.com image 242x271]


Clean her up, throw her in some hot pants and fill her full of coke. shiat, I bet shes a blast.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Badmoodman:

And my wife teaches a K/1st hybrid class and totally understands.

i don't.  drugs helping sure but coke mixed with a class of little snot rats?  no thanks.

\Frantic coke voice on
"OK kids sit down. or don't.  i don't know. do what you want. no wait that won't work.  sit down and lets read.  Are you done yet?  everyone look out the window and check for cops. anyone see a cop? no? ok kids sit down, or don't....."


an edible or flask of bourbon seems like the move.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She's white, probably cleans up quite well for her court appearance, and it's a first offense. She'll be fine.

Might even get her job back.
 
zez
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Seems like cocaine would be the last thing I'd want while taking care of little kids all day
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is what I see in TFA, but it's strangely appropriate...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You try keeping up those rug-rats...
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zez: Seems like cocaine would be the last thing I'd want while taking care of little kids all day


My thought exactly. Maybe smoke some pot and play kiddie songs and clap your hands, but coke? I imagine the kids turned the teacher in because she wouldn't shut up.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
She looks like she broke up an alley cat fight using her face.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
♫ Teacher's high, teacher's high, teacher's high
Cocaine ♫
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Badmoodman:

And my wife teaches a K/1st hybrid class and totally understands.

i don't.  drugs helping sure but coke mixed with a class of little snot rats?  no thanks.

\Frantic coke voice on
"OK kids sit down. or don't.  i don't know. do what you want. no wait that won't work.  sit down and lets read.  Are you done yet?  everyone look out the window and check for cops. anyone see a cop? no? ok kids sit down, or don't....."


an edible or flask of bourbon seems like the move.


Booze is more of a school bus driver sort of aid.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You deal with kindergartners day in day and out for years, then judge.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Huh. That mugshot reads "Faces of Meth" to me, not cocaine.
 
tuxq
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't know why they couldn't just suspend her and get her enrolled into an addiction program... but hey, whatever.

I'd rather have a kindergarten teacher that stays awake and happy with my kid all day than a tired old hag that treats them bad.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I hate children! I hate children!
 
