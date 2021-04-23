 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Desperate to meet rising demand, Uber and Lyft are resorting to *gasp* paying drivers more money   (nypost.com) divider line
gar1013
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And then a ton of drivers will flock to driving and the pay goes down.

Supply and demand - they're like the farking magnets of economic theory.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I use Lyft because Uber drivers seem miserable.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Give them a raise, especially the good drivers that get us where we need to go. They have to deal with drunk, grown ass women coughing on them from the back seat because they refuse to wear a mask.
Except for that one Uber driver. What a racist a**hole and shiaty driver he was.
 
