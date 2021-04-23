 Skip to content
(CNN)   Worst game of hide-n-seek ever status update   (cnn.com) divider line
11
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gray Lady Down
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Submarine? Meh. I thought we'd be reading about that damn plane again.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
authorities warn oxygen on the vessel will run out within hours

No, the oxygen ran out the second the submarine imploded.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds bad that they are running out of air. But a lot of subs like it when you leave them out of air for a bit and then let go.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How in the fark do you lose a sub?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Subtonic: How in the fark do you lose a sub?


Being hard to find is kind of their thing.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Subtonic: How in the fark do you lose a sub?

Being hard to find is kind of their thing.


Thermals.
 
doofusgumby
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: talkertopc: Subtonic: How in the fark do you lose a sub?

Being hard to find is kind of their thing.

Thermoclines.


FTFY
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I would say it's more like the worst game of Marco Polo ever
 
