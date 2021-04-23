 Skip to content
(Anchorage Daily News)   While some plane crashes remain a mystery, occasionally you find a passenger's camera in the wreckage which could write its own clickbait headline   (adn.com) divider line
42
    More: Scary, National Transportation Safety Board, Otter's pilot, Passenger, passenger's Canon EOS Rebel, Camera, Mountain Air pilot Randy Sullivan, Beaver pilot's view, probable cause  
42 Comments     (+0 »)
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My Ford would have warned me before that collision, lights, buzzers, brakes.
Why do airplanes not have the basic "driver aids" in place?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But somehow, the passenger's Canon EOS Rebel digital camera withstood the 3,350-foot drop to the ground below, National Transportation Safety Board investigators say.

Chances are, the camera was destroyed, but the removable flash drive had a good chance of surviving.

Correctly written, that sentence should read "The camera's SD card survived the fall intact, giving investigators crucial evidence of the last seconds of the flight."
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: My Ford would have warned me before that collision, lights, buzzers, brakes.
Why do airplanes not have the basic "driver aids" in place?


I want to say the Aircraft collision warning system is based on transponders and location data in the broadcasted data. If one (or both) weren't working properly, that would cause this problem.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one in the Beaver survived.

Damn, that's a rough Beaver
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moreover, what's an otter and a beaver doing that far away from water?
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning:

decider.comView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know the person that took the photo was like "Oh shiat!"
 
mrschwen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: My Ford would have warned me before that collision, lights, buzzers, brakes.
Why do airplanes not have the basic "driver aids" in place?


Because these airplanes are probably older than you are.

Newer planes do have features to tell the pilot if they are getting too close to another plane.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I have... questions.

/beaver morphology
//beaver incept date
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Beaver and Otter DNA, just won't splice!"
media-amazon.comView Full Size


/Disclaimer: I'm not a mad scientist, so I don't know if it really will or not.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even weirder they found a hook hand hanging from the door handle...
 
betty swollocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: But somehow, the passenger's Canon EOS Rebel digital camera withstood the 3,350-foot drop to the ground below, National Transportation Safety Board investigators say.

Chances are, the camera was destroyed, but the removable flash drive had a good chance of surviving.

Correctly written, that sentence should read "The camera's SD card survived the fall intact, giving investigators crucial evidence of the last seconds of the flight."


Product placement...does the journo want a free sd card or a free canon eos rebel?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: You know the person that took the photo was like "Oh shiat!"


"Is that other plane supposed to be. . ."
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrschwen: snocone: My Ford would have warned me before that collision, lights, buzzers, brakes.
Why do airplanes not have the basic "driver aids" in place?

Because these airplanes are probably older than you are.

Newer planes do have features to tell the pilot if they are getting too close to another plane.


The Farking article says that some warnings were down because apparently Windows was reinstalling or some such shiat.

The pilots didn't see each other because their views were partly obstructed, and didn't get audible alerts before the crash because of disabled or missing systems linked in part to a Federal Aviation Administration equipment update.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: My Ford would have warned me before that collision, lights, buzzers, brakes.
Why do airplanes not have the basic "driver aids" in place?


The Cadillac I had as a loaner a few years ago gave me buzzers and a butt massage whether or not there was a collision imminent.  I tuned it out until I figured out how to turn it off.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: No one in the Beaver survived.

Damn, that's a rough Beaver


Somewhere there's an abortion joke in there.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: snocone: My Ford would have warned me before that collision, lights, buzzers, brakes.
Why do airplanes not have the basic "driver aids" in place?

I want to say the Aircraft collision warning system is based on transponders and location data in the broadcasted data. If one (or both) weren't working properly, that would cause this problem.


FTFA:
The information in the photo was highlighted Tuesday when the five-member National Transportation Safety Board met virtually and unanimously approved a probable cause for the collision: The pilots didn't see each other because their views were partly obstructed, and didn't get audible alerts before the crash because of disabled or missing systems linked in part to a Federal Aviation Administration equipment update.

We humans rely too much on computers to try and keep us safe and when they fail, we die. I don't like the way this world is headed.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The agency declined to identify the person who took the photo.

OOOH!  OOOH! I know the answer.....a dead person?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple of years ago, we visited Alaska. Did all the usual tourist stuff, but I was very reluctant to take any tourist flights. The cost was an obvious concern, but I discussed with my wife, the shocking number of mid-airs in tourist spots and we both agreed to forego the experience.

There is a *lot* of air traffic around these beauty spots, and there's a strong motivation for the pilots to stay on schedule, since each trip is income, and one less trip per day is a significant loss. I'll assume all the pilots are professionals with lots of experience in the area (although the report quoted in TFA does mention lack of experience flying in Alaska as a contributing factor), but you're betting your life. And there are a lot of aircraft in the air, from different companies, both fixed and rotary wing. I counted 8-10 helicopters with rotors spinning on the ground at one airport. Not a lot of room for mistakes when you have that many aircraft flying (or landing, or taking off, or any combination thereof).
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 640x360]


What?! There was a Zeppelin Race going on too?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe Elon Musk can save us from scenic tourist pilots?
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: labman: You know the person that took the photo was like "Oh shiat!"

"Is that other plane supposed to be. . ."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
De Havilland vs De Havilland.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: snocone: My Ford would have warned me before that collision, lights, buzzers, brakes.
Why do airplanes not have the basic "driver aids" in place?

I want to say the Aircraft collision warning system is based on transponders and location data in the broadcasted data. If one (or both) weren't working properly, that would cause this problem.


And if the aircraft are all orbiting a beauty spot, the equipment might give a lot of false proximity alerts and so, not get as much attention from the pilot
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Moreover, what's an otter and a beaver doing that far away from water?


Being two of the most legendary aircraft ever made.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ZAZ: snocone: My Ford would have warned me before that collision, lights, buzzers, brakes.
Why do airplanes not have the basic "driver aids" in place?

The Cadillac I had as a loaner a few years ago gave me buzzers and a butt massage whether or not there was a collision imminent.  I tuned it out until I figured out how to turn it off.


Those are REALLY annoying.  I'm driving here!  Of course there's a collision imminent!  It's like it doesn't think I know what I'm doing or something.  And don't even get me started on those stupid lines they paint on the road, either.  I hate those things.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
One wonders what a passenger was doing in front of the pilot of the Beaver, and the the beaver he was piloting was a plane or not...

FTFA:"The Beaver pilot's view of the Otter was blocked by a passenger and parts of his own plane.

/Giggity
// He should otter not messed with the beaver
/// I'm only here because I don' wanna get banned
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 546x341]


Good job! I really chuckled at it.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

snocone: My Ford would have warned me before that collision, lights, buzzers, brakes.
Why do airplanes not have the basic "driver aids" in place?


The last Beaver and Otter came off the assembly line in 1967.

Did your '67 Mustang have those features?
 
p51d007
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My quadcopter has ADS-B on it.  Even though I check a flight radar app before flying, I've had it
pop up on the screen that there is an aircraft nearby.  Regardless if it is a false alarm or not, I
drop the altitude to under 100 feet just to be sure, then check the radar app to see what it is,
and where it is located.  I'm not really worried about hitting an airplane.  I'm more worried about
it hitting an air-ambulance helicopter, which are all over the place around here, not to mention the
AVCRAD repair depot for the National Guard flying all over the place.
Better to be safe, than sorry.  I figure if something is below 100 feet, it's probably gonna crash. ;)
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

snocone: My Ford would have warned me before that collision, lights, buzzers, brakes.
Why do airplanes not have the basic "driver aids" in place?


NTSB Animation Ketchikan AK Mid-Air from May 2019
Youtube 3LkTssmnmAY

This guy explains it very well. He has a great YT channel,btw.
 
p51d007
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Geotpf: [upload.wikimedia.org image 300x207]



That photo always cracked me up when it first started showing up on the web.  1. Wrong type airplane.
2. Airplane coming from the wrong direction.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

snocone: My Ford would have warned me before that collision, lights, buzzers, brakes.
Why do airplanes not have the basic "driver aids" in place?


Also wanted to add: they did have avoidance collision. One plane had it turned off by mistake.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Other than the suggestive comments inspired by "No one in the Beaver survived," this is a bummer.

And yeah, absolutely does not make me ever want to be in a small plane in Alaska. Or anywhere else, really, but especially Alaska. I wonder how long it takes emergency people to get to a plane crash in Alaska? I'm guessing it's not counted in minutes. And after the sun goes down ... (shudder)
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They should use this in planes:
ScienceFairBlindSpotMovie2019
Youtube HxlNkIwqGb4
 
skyotter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As a southeast Alaskan with this username, I have such mixed feelings about this picture.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
petec
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Boojum2k: labman: You know the person that took the photo was like "Oh shiat!"

"Is that other plane supposed to be. . ."


when flying as a pax in a light airplane, you're supposed to tell the pilot when you see 'traffic'

/dad used to give you a quarter if you were the first to point out traffic
 
