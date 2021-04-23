 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Cops seem to be lashing out and rioting after Derek Chauvin's conviction   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See you all in court, piggies.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sucks to be on the other side, don't it?
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We need to offer higher pay to cops in order to attract a higher class of applicants and then train the shiat out of them for about a year and a half before putting them on the street.
Oh and hire a whole other group of people to deal with the mentally ill so cops can stick to locking up bank robbers and shiat.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Reading that video description I'll put odds on protest was getting out of hand, order to disperse was issued, most people left, and the ones that would disperse were dispersed, and the camera just happened to only come out for the final dispersal push.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well this is certainly an accurate headline.  And the tweet that goes with the video is completely accurate as well.  I know this, because it's on twitter.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cops should treat everyone like they just stormed the Capitol.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dothemath: We need to offer higher pay to cops in order to attract a higher class of applicants and then train the shiat out of them for about a year and a half before putting them on the street.
Oh and hire a whole other group of people to deal with the mentally ill so cops can stick to locking up bank robbers and shiat.


We currently turn better people away. Pay is not the problem.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dothemath: We need to offer higher pay to cops in order to attract a higher class of applicants and then train the shiat out of them for about a year and a half before putting them on the street.
Oh and hire a whole other group of people to deal with the mentally ill so cops can stick to locking up bank robbers and shiat.


I agree with the second part in full.
The first part needs to include deep psych evals to weed out the sadists.
 
bthom37
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is an insult to giant brain eating aliens, I know.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Who could have predicted this?
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dothemath: We need to offer higher pay to cops in order to attract a higher class of applicants and then train the shiat out of them for about a year and a half before putting them on the street.
Oh and hire a whole other group of people to deal with the mentally ill so cops can stick to locking up bank robbers and shiat.


Cops are already some of the highest paid government employees and it's not at all related to who is applying. Guys who get excited at pushing people around would be happy to do it for peanuts. The problem is that they're being actively encouraged to join and then impossible to fire. You can't train that out of people.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
De-louse the police.
 
OddLlama
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Am I the only one not seeing much context here?  I'm definitely a "fark the police" kind of guy, but here lately it seems like people are looking for any and every excuse to raise tensions, even when unwarranted. I mean, the video started mid-shove.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

austerity101: We currently turn better people away.


Hows that?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: We need to offer higher pay to cops in order to attract a higher class of applicants and then train the shiat out of them for about a year and a half before putting them on the street.
Oh and hire a whole other group of people to deal with the mentally ill so cops can stick to locking up bank robbers and shiat.


This Chavin fellow was making like 200k as a cop. That seems like plenty.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

austerity101: dothemath: We need to offer higher pay to cops in order to attract a higher class of applicants and then train the shiat out of them for about a year and a half before putting them on the street.
Oh and hire a whole other group of people to deal with the mentally ill so cops can stick to locking up bank robbers and shiat.

We currently turn better people away. Pay is not the problem.


https://abcnews.go.com/US/court-oks-b​a​rring-high-iqs-cops/story?id=95836
Court OKs Barring High IQs for Cops
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: This Chavin fellow was making like 200k as a cop.


Really? That sounds off.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's a breathtakingly stupid thing to do.  Paging Alanis Morissette.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Cops should treat everyone like they just stormed the Capitol.


Like who just stormed the Capitol? Everyone or cops?
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dothemath: We need to offer higher pay to cops in order to attract a higher class of applicants and then train the shiat out of them for about a year and a half before putting them on the street.
Oh and hire a whole other group of people to deal with the mentally ill so cops can stick to locking up bank robbers and shiat.


What cops make a lot of money as is, why make it even more.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OddLlama: Am I the only one not seeing much context here?  I'm definitely a "fark the police" kind of guy, but here lately it seems like people are looking for any and every excuse to raise tensions, even when unwarranted. I mean, the video started mid-shove.


You're not supposed to think about it, just take the headline as truth and be angry.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just a reminder, the police have never been on the right side of any civil rights movement in this country.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dothemath: Por que tan serioso: This Chavin fellow was making like 200k as a cop.

Really? That sounds off.


Do the math.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Every other job is being replaced by robots. Time to replace cops

i.gifer.comView Full Size


Now, the ED209 won't solve the problem of cops shooting unarmed people. But some of them will be rich white guys. So progress.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dothemath: We need to offer higher pay to cops in order to attract a higher class of applicants and then train the shiat out of them for about a year and a half before putting them on the street.
Oh and hire a whole other group of people to deal with the mentally ill so cops can stick to locking up bank robbers and shiat.


the problem goes up higher than the uniforms doing the dirty work. 'murica is infested with old powerful wealthy white men with deep roots in racism. they use their minions to do their bidding as they see fit. they made sure the uniforms have a union and carte blanche to run wild without worry. our political system is a bad joke. the masses who allow the very few mega buck douche bags to run out lives have to wake up and make changes however they may. until regular people are ready and willing to get their hands dirty we are going to live under the heavy yoke of the sick and twisted few.

the lack of systems to deal with the mentally ill must also be dealt with. this is one more area the well to do don't give a damn about. they can afford health care and psychiatrists and medication. they don't give a damn if your twisted sister kills you and your parents. you mean less to them than their family dog.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Court OKs Barring High IQs for Cops


Ok I give up,
We are fu*ked.
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

austerity101: Abolish the police.


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dothemath: We need to offer higher pay to cops in order to attract a higher class of applicants and then train the shiat out of them for about a year and a half before putting them on the street.
Oh and hire a whole other group of people to deal with the mentally ill so cops can stick to locking up bank robbers and shiat.


A year and a half? Make it more like a BA and Grad School with an internship or two. We're sending under-educated folks out to be mental health responders, paramedics, shock-troops, judges, DAs, social workers, etc., etc., with very, very little training relatively speaking for the aforementioned proffessions.

It should be like going to farking medical school.

Instead, it's like going to summer camp.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GoodCopBadCop: lolmao500: Thats why people should protest with AR15s. Pigs try to attack you, they get what they farking deserve.

I like this plan until I get to step 4:
1. Protest with my AR
2. Get assaulted by police
3. Give pig what he deserves
4. Get shot in my bed the next morning when the SWAT team rolls up or, alternatively, spend the rest of my life in prison.

Otherwise, solid plan.


Thing is, it never goes to Step 2 because deepdown, pigs are cowards, they never attack armed people, only defenseless victims.

You ever see pigs enter schools when there's a school shooter ??? Fark no.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OddLlama: Am I the only one not seeing much context here?  I'm definitely a "fark the police" kind of guy, but here lately it seems like people are looking for any and every excuse to raise tensions, even when unwarranted. I mean, the video started mid-shove.


I have a feeling you'd support the police and blame the protestors no matter what.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Just a reminder, the police have never been on the right side of any civil rights movement in this country.


Well, neither is the government, which is the reason people are protesting.  Cops are an arm of the government, enforcing the governments laws which the people are fighting to change.  So while you are correct, it doesn't exactly make the statement you think it does.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: Por que tan serioso: This Chavin fellow was making like 200k as a cop.

Really? That sounds off.


I don't know how open Minnesota is with this information, but the median pay for a police officer in Oakland, California is over $200,000 per year. One guy is making over $600,000.

https://transparentcalifornia.com/sal​a​ries/search/?a=oakland&q=Police+office​r+&y=2019&page=9
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

austerity101: dothemath: We need to offer higher pay to cops in order to attract a higher class of applicants and then train the shiat out of them for about a year and a half before putting them on the street.
Oh and hire a whole other group of people to deal with the mentally ill so cops can stick to locking up bank robbers and shiat.

We currently turn better people away. Pay is not the problem.


Or drive them away later.

Years ago a good friend of mine became a cop. He was constantly appalled at the moral turpitude he saw. He eventually got scared he was becoming one of them. He went back to school and became an EMT so he could actually HELP people. He will tell you it was the best choice he ever made.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Here's what I worry about.

As people realize that peacefully reforming the police has become impossible what's next?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lolmao500: austerity101: dothemath: We need to offer higher pay to cops in order to attract a higher class of applicants and then train the shiat out of them for about a year and a half before putting them on the street.
Oh and hire a whole other group of people to deal with the mentally ill so cops can stick to locking up bank robbers and shiat.

We currently turn better people away. Pay is not the problem.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/court-oks-ba​rring-high-iqs-cops/story?id=95836
Court OKs Barring High IQs for Cops


And not only that, the people doing the hiring are also racist f*ckwads.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Just a reminder, the police have never been on the right side of any civil rights movement in this country.


Amen. All this is more fuel to the bonfire of America. The true war will not be fought on the streets or even seen
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: dothemath: We need to offer higher pay to cops in order to attract a higher class of applicants and then train the shiat out of them for about a year and a half before putting them on the street.
Oh and hire a whole other group of people to deal with the mentally ill so cops can stick to locking up bank robbers and shiat.

A year and a half? Make it more like a BA and Grad School with an internship or two. We're sending under-educated folks out to be mental health responders, paramedics, shock-troops, judges, DAs, social workers, etc., etc., with very, very little training relatively speaking for the aforementioned proffessions.

It should be like going to farking medical school.

Instead, it's like going to summer camp.


Have you ever heard some guy who works at Subway say, "I guess I could still be a cop..."

Thats the problem.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lolmao500: GoodCopBadCop: lolmao500: Thats why people should protest with AR15s. Pigs try to attack you, they get what they farking deserve.

I like this plan until I get to step 4:
1. Protest with my AR
2. Get assaulted by police
3. Give pig what he deserves
4. Get shot in my bed the next morning when the SWAT team rolls up or, alternatively, spend the rest of my life in prison.

Otherwise, solid plan.

Thing is, it never goes to Step 2 because deepdown, pigs are cowards, they never attack armed people, only defenseless victims.


LOL. No, they don't attack them. They just outright execute them. Such silly fantasy nonsense about "protecting" yourself against police.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It doesn't take much for them to beat on the general public in the first place. That's how we got here.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Said it before, say it again.

If New York, Chicago, and Seattle PDs (in the most liberal voting cities AND states) are running amok the way they are, you can only imagine what less liberal cities and states cops are like.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dothemath: Por que tan serioso: This Chavin fellow was making like 200k as a cop.

Really? That sounds off.


Here in Portland starting pay for a rookie cop is $70,000 plus excellent benefits
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

austerity101: Abolish the police.


Abolishing the police is a necessary step toward the libertarian goal of privatizing the police.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Cops should treat everyone like they just stormed the Capitol.


Shake their hands and take selfies, then donate to their defense funds?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've got a conservative paradise, and nightmare, all rolled into one. Every adult US Citizen that doesn't have a disqualifying conviction or order, receives the following from the US Government:

1) AR15 platform weapon with a 16" barrel
2) 2,000 rounds of ammunition

At the same time:

1) Pass a new nationwide, open / concealed carry law
2) Pass a new, nationwide, Stand Your Ground law

You can carry a firearm in public or on any government property without restriction including, but not limited to, schools, courthouses, national parks, state and federal capitols, and so on.

An armed society is a polite society, amirite? Want to see cops pi$$ their pants? How about when BLM / OWS / et al. show up with weapons that can easily penetrate police issued body armor? How about when every bystander that sees the next Chauvin might be packing the same kind of weapon?

Ought to be hilarious to watch the GOP shiat their pants when they realize it means arming urban citizens. When they complain, ask them why they hate the 2nd Amendment blah blah blah.

/I'm half-kidding
//would be funny to watch cops
///even funnier to watch the Rethuglican politicians
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: Said it before, say it again.

If New York, Chicago, and Seattle PDs (in the most liberal voting cities AND states) are running amok the way they are, you can only imagine what less liberal cities and states cops are like.


Sad that the biased media only covers liberal cities and we're left to imagine the rampant police brutality that goes on in conservative areas because the media is too afraid to cover it.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Someone Hacked The Chicago Police Radios To Broadcast The Derek Chauvin Verdict

Good.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Police get paid well, I mean, if a dispatcher makes over $100K, cops get paid well, that's not the issue. The problem is do we really need them rolling into any gathering of people and start busting heads, or many things for that matter. Do they keep traffic accidents at bay by giving people speeding tickets? Do they actually find who broke into your home/car? Trust is something you earn. You don't slap a badge on your chest then demand you respect my authori- tie. When has an officer ever came into your neighborhood, introduced themselves and ask if they can help you with anything. They work for taxpayers, we should not fear police. We should be happy when they show up, relived. That's just not the case in most big cities.
 
