(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   Psychologist at state sex offender program charged with getting a little too close to her work   (startribune.com) divider line
23
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So I found this, it's from awhile ago. But same name and would be the same age.

https://www.bailbondshq.com/lee-inmat​e​-BROWNFIELD/330052
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: So I found this, it's from awhile ago. But same name and would be the same age.

https://www.bailbondshq.com/lee-inmate​-BROWNFIELD/330052


That says she's 21. Article says she's 38.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not surprised, because there ain't nothing crazier in this world than a psychologist.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: jaylectricity: So I found this, it's from awhile ago. But same name and would be the same age.

https://www.bailbondshq.com/lee-inmate​-BROWNFIELD/330052

That says she's 21. Article says she's 38.


It's from 2004, so 21 + 17
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving the men, who were undergoing treatment for sexual offenses.


This is the kind of universe I believe in, though. Eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth, ravaged anus for ravaged anus.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zimbomba67: I'm not surprised, because there ain't nothing crazier in this world than a psychologist.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


If only she was real, I'd like legit therapy sessions from the crazy clown lady.  In her hallucinations with her sane self in the new animation, she's a pretty good psychologist, and hyenas are probably fun to pet in the waiting room.
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The charges follow a six-month investigation by law enforcement authorities in Moose Lake and come as Minnesota's sex offender treatment program faces renewed criticism over the historically low rate of release from the program

Fixed the problem!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: abhorrent1: jaylectricity: So I found this, it's from awhile ago. But same name and would be the same age.

https://www.bailbondshq.com/lee-inmate​-BROWNFIELD/330052

That says she's 21. Article says she's 38.

It's from 2004, so 21 + 17


Ah okay. I didn't notice that.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: So I found this, it's from awhile ago. But same name and would be the same age.

https://www.bailbondshq.com/lee-inmate​-BROWNFIELD/330052


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

zimbomba67: I'm not surprised, because there ain't nothing crazier in this world than a psychologist.


School psychologist is, says Mrs. Eel, the school psychologist...as she slowly and carefully organizes the carving knives while testing them for sharpness and shooting me a grin that would have Chuck Norris submissively wetting himself.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sleze: jaylectricity: So I found this, it's from awhile ago. But same name and would be the same age.

https://www.bailbondshq.com/lee-inmate​-BROWNFIELD/330052

[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x870]


She's an Ogre now. Would not want.

Based upon the picture of her when she was a linebacker at age 21.
 
stuffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just wanted the biatches to know how it feels.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No eyedeer, but GIS and no longer on the site, but that look says something.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: No eyedeer, but GIS and no longer on the site, but that look says something.

[Fark user image image 425x552]


If that's her, she's nucken futs.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: maxandgrinch: No eyedeer, but GIS and no longer on the site, but that look says something.

[Fark user image image 425x552]

If that's her, she's nucken futs.


Now paint her face white.
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: No eyedeer, but GIS and no longer on the site, but that look says something.

[Fark user image image 425x552]


It says "I'll let you stick it in the pooper."
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wage0048: maxandgrinch: No eyedeer, but GIS and no longer on the site, but that look says something.

[Fark user image image 425x552]

It says "I'll let you stick it in the pooper."


It says she's putting it in your pooper.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

IDisME: The charges follow a six-month investigation by law enforcement authorities in Moose Lake and come as Minnesota's sex offender treatment program faces renewed criticism over the historically low rate of release from the program

Fixed the problem!


So they spent 6 months watching her have sex? Not surprised.
 
Barricaded Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sleze: [i.kym-cdn.com image 600x870]


/threadjack

every time I see that image I can't help but wonder if Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is aware of his internet meme status. And if he is aware of it, I wonder what he thinks about it.

/end threadjack
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: maxandgrinch: No eyedeer, but GIS and no longer on the site, but that look says something.

[Fark user image image 425x552]

If that's her, she's nucken futs.


Looks like a good time.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: So I found this, it's from awhile ago. But same name and would be the same age.

https://www.bailbondshq.com/lee-inmate​-BROWNFIELD/330052


Sharp knees
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: No eyedeer, but GIS and no longer on the site, but that look says something.

[Fark user image 425x552]


She looks like the opening character of a Pornhum doc.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bumfuzzled: wage0048: maxandgrinch: No eyedeer, but GIS and no longer on the site, but that look says something.

[Fark user image image 425x552]

It says "I'll let you stick it in the pooper."

It says she's putting it in your pooper.


skeletorjokesonyouimintothat.jpg
 
