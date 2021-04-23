 Skip to content
(Orlando Sentinel)   "I love Disney World, but wokeness is ruining the experience"   (orlandosentinel.com) divider line
211
    More: Florida, Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World Resort, Disney moves, Disneyland Park, vision of Walt Disney, Orlando, Florida, difference today, Walt Disney  
211 Comments     (+0 »)
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bless his heart.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just feel bad about the signage they're having to add. The Seven Highly-Productive Little People's Environmentally Sound, Carbon-Neutral and Socially Responsible Conflict-Free Gem Mine Train doesn't roll off the tongue.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Picture = ALL THE WORDS IN TFA
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do all conservative Christian Disney fans look alike?

Just weird.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
orlandosentinel.comView Full Size

This guy has 100% masturbated in a Dennys.
 
Whiskey Dharma [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I love reading articles on the internet, but paywalls are ruining the experience."
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, is the Small World ride too diverse for him?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 415x311]

Picture = ALL THE WORDS IN TFA


We all know who he dresses up as for Halloween.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Anti-Semite? Check. Misogynist? OF COURSE!! Racist? C'mon he made a film (Jungle Book) about how you should stay 'with your own kind' at the height of the fight over segregation!"

~Abigail Disney, the filmmaker/social activist grandniece of Walt Disney

Those are "the values and vision of Walt Disney".
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is, I'm not traveling across I'm an authoritarian barbarian.

"Pardon him. Theodotus: he is a barbarian, and thinks that the customs of his tribe and island are the laws of nature.""

George Bernard Shaw
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paywalled, but I'm going to guess he's mad because they're retheming Splash Mountain away from the racist movie that no one has seen in 30 years.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Snowflakes getting more snowflaky than ever. Poor baby.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" cast members are now permitted to display tattoos, wear inclusive uniforms and display inclusive haircuts. Disney did all of this in the name of allowing cast members to express themselves."

orlandosentinel.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Founding member of NAMBLA says what?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Recently, Disney announced that cast members are now permitted to display tattoos, wear inclusive uniforms and display inclusive haircuts. Disney did all of this in the name of allowing cast members to express themselves

The problem is, I'm not traveling across the country and paying thousands of dollars to watch someone I do not know express themselves. I am there for the immersion and the fantasy, not the reality of a stranger's self-expression. I do not begrudge these people their individuality and I wish them well in their personal lives, but I do not get to express my individuality at my place of business."

------

This person.
Literally.
Wrote an opinion piece for a newspaper.
To complain.
About a slightly relaxed dress code.
For theme park workers.

------

"More broadly, like many corporations, Disney has been politicizing its business. Full disclosure: I am a Christian and a conservative Republican, so the people who run Disney and I do not see eye to eye."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a real hard time taking anything a fat old honky says seriously when complaining about an amusement park built around cartoons for children, and the changes in culture over time.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [orlandosentinel.com image 800x600]
This guy has 100% masturbated in a Dennys.


Who hasn't?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: Paywalled, but I'm going to guess he's mad because they're retheming Splash Mountain away from the racist movie that no one has seen in 30 years.


They haven't shown that movie since the 50's.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe try taking a vacation somewhere other than Disney and seeing something different

The Holy Land experience is right up I-4, that should satisfy your conservative snowflake sensibilities
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: indylaw: Paywalled, but I'm going to guess he's mad because they're retheming Splash Mountain away from the racist movie that no one has seen in 30 years.

They haven't shown that movie since the 50's.


It was out on VHS in the late 80s/early 90s.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Disney has made significant changes to Pirates of the Caribbean over the years. Whether Disney caved to political pressure or really thought the alterations were necessary is irrelevant."

They changed it and I don't like it. I don't care why they changed it really, I just don't like it. So change it back or I'm gonna take my money and go home. And, oh boy, will you miss me!
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Disney is in the process of taking the woke scalpel to the Jungle Cruise. Trader Sam is out because he might offend certain people. Every grown-up in the room realizes that Trader Sam is not a representation of reality and is meant as a funny and silly caricature. It is no more based in racism than every Disney caricature of an out-of-touch white American dad.
The next time I ride Jungle Cruise I will not be thinking about the gloriously entertaining puns of the skippers, I will be thinking about Disney's political agenda. That's a mood killer."


holy crap.. how can anyone who has been on Jungle Cruise NOT realize it is really really racist? if you haven't been to disney in awhile, go watch a youtube of the ride. its.. bad.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 415x311]

Picture = ALL THE WORDS IN TFA


That is the face of someone who isn't allowed to live within 100 feet of a school
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're a dying breed. No one will miss your whining.
 
peterquince
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: "Anti-Semite? Check. Misogynist? OF COURSE!! Racist? C'mon he made a film (Jungle Book) about how you should stay 'with your own kind' at the height of the fight over segregation!"

~Abigail Disney, the filmmaker/social activist grandniece of Walt Disney

Those are "the values and vision of Walt Disney".


Abigail Disney goes to my church so I'm getting a kick...

But seriously if the lack of the rape scene in Pirates of the Caribbean ruins your trip, you have bigger issues here...
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: "Anti-Semite? Check. Misogynist? OF COURSE!! Racist? C'mon he made a film (Jungle Book) about how you should stay 'with your own kind' at the height of the fight over segregation!"

~Abigail Disney, the filmmaker/social activist grandniece of Walt Disney

Those are "the values and vision of Walt Disney".


Also a Nazi sympathizer/supporter.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: indylaw: Paywalled, but I'm going to guess he's mad because they're retheming Splash Mountain away from the racist movie that no one has seen in 30 years.

They haven't shown that movie since the 50's.


It had a couple of very successful theatrical releases in the early 80s.
 
gamera1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I am a Christian and a conservative Republican

Yeah, we really didn't need that stated.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut up, nerd.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: "Disney has made significant changes to Pirates of the Caribbean over the years. Whether Disney caved to political pressure or really thought the alterations were necessary is irrelevant."

They changed it and I don't like it. I don't care why they changed it really, I just don't like it. So change it back or I'm gonna take my money and go home. And, oh boy, will you miss me!


Pfft, it's a little known fact that Disney makes the bulk of their billions directly from article guy.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disney is not a public good, they're a private company free to do what they want. Evolving into a more modern posture regarding their depictions of stereotypes only makes sense.

Disney's fine for what it is...I've never understood the full-bore devotion of hard core Disney fans (and I've known quite a few, including a former roommate who went from their college program to a full time career with the company for 25 years). It's "fun" and "light-hearted," but the whole thing is an advertisement for itself. There's some entertainment value, but good lord, they really push the cult membership. Just my opinion/experience, but that company rubs me the wrong way.
 
inelegy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simply put:  Wokeness is a religion substitute.  There's zero difference between the woke moralizers of the moment and every moralizer of the past.  Being preached at when you didn't sign up for church is a thing no one is looking to have sprung on them.

Keep your self-righteous social missionary dick in your pants.  If someone wants to see it, they'll ask.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's telling that the two buzzwords currently used by the right to attack the idea of diversity (woke and cancel) both originated from "black twitter"

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [orlandosentinel.com image 800x600]
This guy has 100% masturbated in a Dennys.


You can seriously just sit there and judge him?   We all what the moons over my hammy does to the human libido.   And there's a goddamn social contract in place that keeps us all from taking about it!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: " cast members are now permitted to display tattoos, wear inclusive uniforms and display inclusive haircuts. Disney did all of this in the name of allowing cast members to express themselves."

[orlandosentinel.com image 415x311]


I think Disney calls all there staff "cast members".  I'm OK with the person handling me an overpriced high-school cafeteria burger having tattoos, peircings or whatnot, but I do think it would take a bit away from the experience if Cinderella is sporting a full sleeve or Elsa has her ears gauged.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

peterquince: ArcadianRefugee: "Anti-Semite? Check. Misogynist? OF COURSE!! Racist? C'mon he made a film (Jungle Book) about how you should stay 'with your own kind' at the height of the fight over segregation!"

~Abigail Disney, the filmmaker/social activist grandniece of Walt Disney

Those are "the values and vision of Walt Disney".

Abigail Disney goes to my church so I'm getting a kick...

But seriously if the lack of the rape scene in Pirates of the Caribbean ruins your trip, you have bigger issues here...


Rape scene?  You're not helping.
 
kittenfoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the biggest problems with the conservative, "Christian" white male is that he often believes his worldview to be the fundamentally correct one, and thinks that others simply have their own worldviews as a way to spite or inconvenience him.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: "Disney has made significant changes to Pirates of the Caribbean over the years. Whether Disney caved to political pressure or really thought the alterations were necessary is irrelevant."

They changed it and I don't like it. I don't care why they changed it really, I just don't like it. So change it back or I'm gonna take my money and go home. And, oh boy, will you miss me!


"If a ride doesn't have a classy rape scene, well then I'll take my business to the Noah's Ark exhibit thank you very much"
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was gonna say, next he's gonna complain that his local supermarket has an entire aisle dedicated to hispanic cheese, but that dude looks like he ate all the hispanic cheese.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indylaw: Trocadero: indylaw: Paywalled, but I'm going to guess he's mad because they're retheming Splash Mountain away from the racist movie that no one has seen in 30 years.

They haven't shown that movie since the 50's.

It was out on VHS in the late 80s/early 90s.


They meant the version that Walt only showed at parties.
 
duder81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just got back from DW so I'm getting a kick...

The dude looked exactly like what I thought he would. I guess he wants the pirate ride to go back to selling women on auction block so he can purchase what can't get get any other way.
 
peterquince
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inelegy: Simply put:  Wokeness is a religion substitute.  There's zero difference between the woke moralizers of the moment and every moralizer of the past.  Being preached at when you didn't sign up for church is a thing no one is looking to have sprung on them.

Keep your self-righteous social missionary dick in your pants.  If someone wants to see it, they'll ask.


Wokeness is just people telling assholes who don't realize their being assholes to stop being assholes.
 
indylaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: ArcadianRefugee: "Anti-Semite? Check. Misogynist? OF COURSE!! Racist? C'mon he made a film (Jungle Book) about how you should stay 'with your own kind' at the height of the fight over segregation!"

~Abigail Disney, the filmmaker/social activist grandniece of Walt Disney

Those are "the values and vision of Walt Disney".

Also a Nazi sympathizer/supporter.


He made a number of anti-Nazi propaganda films. Walt Disney was no saint, but he wasn't a Nazi.
 
Primum non nocere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world was a perfect place in 1973. Why do things change?!? Why?!?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy christ, what a man baby loser. Imagine putting your name on that. We can see you.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be about these changes Disney announced last week:
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2​0​21/apr/14/disney-employees-more-flexib​ility-hair-clothes-tattoos
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Maybe try taking a vacation somewhere other than Disney and seeing something different

The Holy Land experience is right up I-4, that should satisfy your conservative snowflake sensibilities


The Holy Land has closed. The buildings are still there but there are no more daily crucifixions at noon, 2, and 4.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inelegy: Simply put:  Wokeness is a religion substitute.  There's zero difference between the woke moralizers of the moment and every moralizer of the past.  Being preached at when you didn't sign up for church is a thing no one is looking to have sprung on them.

Keep your self-righteous social missionary dick in your pants.  If someone wants to see it, they'll ask.


Wut?
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA : "What's next, is Disney going to end the rule barring on stage cellphone use by cast members as an infringement on self-expression."

I love how he's complaining about something they aren't actually doing and he just made up on his own.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: indylaw: Paywalled, but I'm going to guess he's mad because they're retheming Splash Mountain away from the racist movie that no one has seen in 30 years.

They haven't shown that movie since the 50's.


I saw that movie 30 years ago.  Pretty sure I saw it in a theater, but memories are flawed, so maybe I am wrong.  Definitely saw the movie though.
 
