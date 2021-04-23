 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Cummings all over front page due to Johnson leak   (theguardian.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ew.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I forget.  Can BoJo come if he isn't punching the woman repeatedly?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No. 10 has said the prime minister always abides by the rules.

And I'm the Queen of England.
 
angryjd
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
HOTY
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Try thinking about baseball.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
bitsnpics.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: No. 10 has said the prime minister always abides by the rules.

And I'm the Queen of England.


I'm deeply sorry for your loss, your Majesty, but could you please fire that bumblefark?
 
MajorTubeSteak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nice job Subby
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: No. 10 has said the prime minister always abides by the rules.

And I'm the Queen of England.


and I'm Sir Loin of Beef
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What a mess.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: ecmoRandomNumbers: No. 10 has said the prime minister always abides by the rules.

And I'm the Queen of England.

and I'm Sir Loin of Beef


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groverpm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh crap! That means there's another Johnson sprog on the way, to add to the hordes that already roam the planet.
 
